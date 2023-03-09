Doordasher Gives Tipping Advice to Customers

Photo by Denise Jans on Unsplash

Using Doordash and other food delivery apps is not cheap! There's an inflated price for the restaurant's food, a service fee, a delivery charge, and then, an optional gratuity. Understandably, some customers feel they've paid enough. With the tip being the only optional part of the charges, some opt out.

So inquiring minds might want to know how stiffing a working stiff on the gratuity might affect the service. Whether to tip or not would depend on how quickly you want to get your food and when you’re ordering.

The operative difference between a waiter at a restaurant and a dasher is that the dasher sees his or her tip in front. The waiter does not! So right off, you shouldn’t expect good service when your server knows you’re a cheapskate. Now add on that dashers aren’t required to take delivery offers that ping on their phones. Bad combination.

Back to the waiter. Imagine a phone app lets him or her know how much a party that just sat down is going to tip before they even order — and you do have the option of serving them or not. Getting the picture?

With Doordash, you might want to order before you’re hungry — and have a microwave to reheat your food when it finally arrives — if you choose not to tip.

Fortunately for the skinflint, dashers do earn some money even if you stiff them. And I’ve taken “no tip” trips on occasion. Why would I do that?

Sometimes, DoorDash can get so slow I’ll take almost anything they offer when I’ve been idle for 30 to 60 minutes. I figure “better something than nothing.” Which leads to my first point. If you know it’s a slow time — like say 3 PM in between normal lunch and dinner hours — dashers will be more likely to accept your marginal delivery just to make a few bucks. Conversely, if it’s busy, you might have to wait a long time for your food. Thus, I wouldn’t go tipless at peak times. You might never get your food. Having said that, there are three other reasons I might accept a no-tip dash.

Number 1 has to do with superstition. I figure if I take a dog with fleas, it might change my luck. I know that’s ridiculous. But as a pedal cyclist on the road (which is how I deliver), I like to stay active. Sitting around makes me want to dash out and go home. Then I earn no money.

Number 2 has to do with how I think the algorithm works. Nobody really understands algorithms except the tech wizards who design them. And I have a sneaking suspicion that taking a bad job leads the Doordash system to prioritize me for the next offer. It has happened that after a bad job, I immediately get pinged for another one when I know that there have to be 10 dashers closer to that restaurant than me.

Finally, #3 with an anecdote attached. I was at the end of my designated shift when the phone pinged with a $3 tipless dash. I had a minute left before I became a pumpkin (so to speak), and the dash was just 1/4 mile — and to a housing complex with a nice park and benches. And it was a pretty day. The likelihood that I’d get another offer in the final minute was negligible. So I took it. What the hell.

I both picked up the order and found the building quickly (sometimes the food isn’t ready and the addresses in this complex can get tricky even with the app directing you) and was met by a friendly woman who thanked me and handed over a $7 cash tip.

The dog with fleas had effectively morphed into a pedigreed canine. Ten bucks to go 1/4 mile is heady territory for a dasher. The point: Sometimes those tipless dashes are coming from people who are used to tipping in cash and don’t realize how the new technology makes them appear to their service person.

To be fair, I’ve recently taken a few bad dashes hoping to get cashed out. But it didn’t happen. They were just cheapos who tipped nothing even though they live in 4 or 5-floor walkups. And they always say “leave at my door” in the app so they don’t have to face the guy they just stiffed.

Ultimately, the decision to tip or not tip is up to the customer. But in the case of Doordash, expect to wait for your food. And remember, your dasher does have access to that food in most cases. Enough said right there!