Opinion: A Reality Behind Reality Shows

At this point in time, a lot of tv viewers have gotten the memo that reality shows aren't necessarily what they say they are in that they can be very staged rather than spontaneous. Ratings rule the television world, and if the action isn't non-stop, viewers will turn to another channel - and that's the end of the show. But ask yourself this: Where do the networks find people to participate? And this is a question to which I, at least in part, know the answer.

As a background actor (also called an "extra") who's registered to a few casting sites that feature listings for prospective jobs, I can tell you that more than a few of those listings are for reality shows! Yes, they're looking for real farmers - or real mechanics - or real online dates - or real anything you can think of that goes with the theme of the show.

But the pool of people who actually see these listings are "actors." I put that in quotes because truly, not everybody who background acts is an actor or aspiring Thespian. There are a lot of geriatrics applying for extra work to occupy themselves - me being one of them.

I'm sure networks use other means to find their reality contestants, and casting sites isn't their only method. But from the number of listings I see in that realm, it would appear the genre is significantly dependent on that venue to find its people. And those aren't your average "real" people. We are marginally in the acting profession.

Here's another question: Why have reality shows become so popular? First, people see themselves in a reality show contestant's shoes. "Hey! I could be famous, too," they think. Fame is ostensibly the ultimate aphrodisiac in today's world. And viewers are immediately drawn to the fantasy that they too could have people approach them for autographs.

And second, reality show contestants work for minimum acting wages. Nobody gets a million dollars per episode as with huge sitcom hits. Yet reality shows can garner a huge audience while the payroll is a fraction of what a sitcom commands. So yeah, reality shows are a Godsend for networks. They make it so much easier to turn a profit on a venture.

I mention this today because "Farmer Wants a Wife," a very successful reality show in Australia, is premiering on US television. Should be a humdinger. Rumor has it that the presentation is more real than most. I find that almost beside the point. If it's entertaining, America is in. Whether it's real? Who cares?