The Games Inmates Play (Prison Chess)

Photo by ConvertKit on Unsplash

So what are a bunch of inmates who sit around most of the day locked up with each other do for fun? They watch tv, work out, swap stories, and even read. But more than anything else, they play games. What struck me as predictable but still bizarre is how combative all this could get.

In fact, the menu of gaming activities in prison is surprisingly varied. We had scrabble, ping pong, monopoly with playing cards, uno, dominos, poker, and even craps with hand-made dice, and finally chess. Dominos was popular with Hispanics. Poker with gamblers. And scrabble with intellectuals (of which there were precious few). But of all the games, chess was by far the game of choice.

Before surrendering to prison, I thought of chess as a quiet and contemplative exercise played mostly by thoughtful types. That was before prison. Chess behind bars was not your grandfather’s or daddy’s chess game. The contests went by a couple of other monikers in the educated inmate community. I called it trash-talking chess. Morse code chess was my last bunky’s description. Whatever the name, it was almost always an atrocious behavioral display unique to dysfunctional criminals.

Your stereotypical “quiet” game of chess turned upside down when inmates played it. For what reason only one of the prison chess players could tell you, most guys chose to listen to their radios while engaged in mortal combat (which is what it often seemed to be). This produced the ear-assaulting phenomenon of completely tone-deaf inmates singing or rapping along with whatever was on the radio - including commercials.

Often, the same singalong contestants had a bad habit of tapping the table with pieces they’d taken from their opponents - all while listening and singing or rapping along. This created an unabidable dual-level cacophony my bunky named (as mentioned) "morse code chess" (for the tapping).

And finally, the icing on the cake came in the form of threats and taunts traditionally more expected on a basketball court than a chess match.

Chess is a game it would be exceptionally difficult to cheat at. Or so you’d think. Guess again! Exactly how one player managed to induce another into thinking he’d broken a rule I can’t rightly explain. But shouting matches were common during chess matches with players accusing each other of cheating. I got news: Not only is there crying in baseball…but there’s cheating in chess as well.

The entire chess experience became so odious to my last bunky that he surreptitiously stole chess pieces while nobody was looking and buried them in the bottom of the garbage can in a misguided attempt to kill off the entire activity. It didn’t work. He’d have had to go to each tier and discard every piece in the entire unit. Chess was like a starfish. Cut off its leg and it would grow one back in a fashioned replacement piece.

Noise was not entirely unique to the game of chess. Dominos was a game played with equally inappropriate gusto. I cannot remember one player ever placing a domino piece quietly on the table. Seemingly, dominos were made to come crashing down on the playing surface - the louder and more emphatic - the more effective the move. It was preposterous. What was the point of crashing domino pieces? I didn’t get it.

Shooting craps is an activity often associated more with Italian gangsters, the Rat Pack, and old timey throwback types. It’s old Vegas all the way. And fortunately, nobody shot craps in prison - except for just one night. Inexplicably, the phenomenon came and fortunately went like a tempest.

But it was a remarkable moment in time. The noise was of course, completely over the top. Guys were screaming at the top of their lungs. Getting from the tier gate to my cell without bouncing off the players was just impossible. I was careening off prisoners like the steel ball in a pinball game. When I arrived in my cell and drew a deep breath to compose myself, Chris was sitting at the desk with head shaking in his hands in utter disbelief at what was going on in the tier. There he thought the boys had self-actualized with their chess matches. But now they’d attained new heights with craps. Why that craps game thankfully never repeated itself I cannot tell you. It was one of the few blessings in my year at MCC.

But back to chess. I’m sure that for the rest of my life, the mere mention of the game will induce a sort of post-traumatic stress disorder. Prison chess was just that annoying. Really, inmates bothered me on so many levels. But the manner in which they conducted a chess match had to top the list. Prison chess. Don’t even get me started!