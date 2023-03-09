The Games Inmates Play (Prison Chess)

William "Dollar Bill" Mersey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hzmxr_0lCt6Kn200
Photo byConvertKitonUnsplash

So what are a bunch of inmates who sit around most of the day locked up with each other do for fun? They watch tv, work out, swap stories, and even read. But more than anything else, they play games. What struck me as predictable but still bizarre is how combative all this could get.

In fact, the menu of gaming activities in prison is surprisingly varied. We had scrabble, ping pong, monopoly with playing cards, uno, dominos, poker, and even craps with hand-made dice, and finally chess. Dominos was popular with Hispanics. Poker with gamblers. And scrabble with intellectuals (of which there were precious few). But of all the games, chess was by far the game of choice.

Before surrendering to prison, I thought of chess as a quiet and contemplative exercise played mostly by thoughtful types. That was before prison. Chess behind bars was not your grandfather’s or daddy’s chess game. The contests went by a couple of other monikers in the educated inmate community. I called it trash-talking chess. Morse code chess was my last bunky’s description. Whatever the name, it was almost always an atrocious behavioral display unique to dysfunctional criminals.

Your stereotypical “quiet” game of chess turned upside down when inmates played it. For what reason only one of the prison chess players could tell you, most guys chose to listen to their radios while engaged in mortal combat (which is what it often seemed to be). This produced the ear-assaulting phenomenon of completely tone-deaf inmates singing or rapping along with whatever was on the radio - including commercials.

Often, the same singalong contestants had a bad habit of tapping the table with pieces they’d taken from their opponents - all while listening and singing or rapping along. This created an unabidable dual-level cacophony my bunky named (as mentioned) "morse code chess" (for the tapping).

And finally, the icing on the cake came in the form of threats and taunts traditionally more expected on a basketball court than a chess match.

Chess is a game it would be exceptionally difficult to cheat at. Or so you’d think. Guess again! Exactly how one player managed to induce another into thinking he’d broken a rule I can’t rightly explain. But shouting matches were common during chess matches with players accusing each other of cheating. I got news: Not only is there crying in baseball…but there’s cheating in chess as well.

The entire chess experience became so odious to my last bunky that he surreptitiously stole chess pieces while nobody was looking and buried them in the bottom of the garbage can in a misguided attempt to kill off the entire activity. It didn’t work. He’d have had to go to each tier and discard every piece in the entire unit. Chess was like a starfish. Cut off its leg and it would grow one back in a fashioned replacement piece.

Noise was not entirely unique to the game of chess. Dominos was a game played with equally inappropriate gusto. I cannot remember one player ever placing a domino piece quietly on the table. Seemingly, dominos were made to come crashing down on the playing surface - the louder and more emphatic - the more effective the move. It was preposterous. What was the point of crashing domino pieces? I didn’t get it.

Shooting craps is an activity often associated more with Italian gangsters, the Rat Pack, and old timey throwback types. It’s old Vegas all the way. And fortunately, nobody shot craps in prison - except for just one night. Inexplicably, the phenomenon came and fortunately went like a tempest.

But it was a remarkable moment in time. The noise was of course, completely over the top. Guys were screaming at the top of their lungs. Getting from the tier gate to my cell without bouncing off the players was just impossible. I was careening off prisoners like the steel ball in a pinball game. When I arrived in my cell and drew a deep breath to compose myself, Chris was sitting at the desk with head shaking in his hands in utter disbelief at what was going on in the tier. There he thought the boys had self-actualized with their chess matches. But now they’d attained new heights with craps. Why that craps game thankfully never repeated itself I cannot tell you. It was one of the few blessings in my year at MCC.

But back to chess. I’m sure that for the rest of my life, the mere mention of the game will induce a sort of post-traumatic stress disorder. Prison chess was just that annoying. Really, inmates bothered me on so many levels. But the manner in which they conducted a chess match had to top the list. Prison chess. Don’t even get me started!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# chess# prison# games# combat# noise

Comments / 15

Published by

Alt views, news, and opinions from Greenwich Village, NY. Contributor for the Daily Beast, New York Daily News, Daily Mail, The Independent, and New York Times

New York, NY
2K followers

More from William "Dollar Bill" Mersey

Doordasher Gives Tipping Advice to Customers

Using Doordash and other food delivery apps is not cheap! There's an inflated price for the restaurant's food, a service fee, a delivery charge, and then, an optional gratuity. Understandably, some customers feel they've paid enough. With the tip being the only optional part of the charges, some opt out.

Read full story
38 comments

Opinion: A Reality Behind Reality Shows

At this point in time, a lot of tv viewers have gotten the memo that reality shows aren't necessarily what they say they are in that they can be very staged rather than spontaneous. Ratings rule the television world, and if the action isn't non-stop, viewers will turn to another channel - and that's the end of the show. But ask yourself this: Where do the networks find people to participate? And this is a question to which I, at least in part, know the answer.

Read full story

Federal Prisoner Dishes on BOP Dental Care

Among the many advice columns to be found on the internet concerning what to take care of before surrendering to prison, almost all advised that the soon-to-be-incarcerated see the dentist before entering lockup. By all accounts, prison dentistry is a nightmare best avoided if possible. I took this sage advice and had my teeth taken care of before arriving at my designated facility.

Read full story
7 comments

Wedding Musician Finds Himself Performing for the Rolling Stones

How many musicians (or wannabe musicians) can honestly say that The Rolling Stones went to one of their concerts? Not many…but I’m one of them. Unfortunately, the story’s not exactly as glamorous as it sounds. In fact, it was a disastrous affair I’d rather have played for an audience of no people. Here’s how it happened:

Read full story
1 comments

Old Musician Recalls His Days Playing the Borscht Belt

It was a burning hot/melt-your-face mid-July day in 1981 when the call came in. The lounge band at the Browns Hotel needed a replacement for their guitar player who was leaving for what reason I cannot remember (probably boredom).

Read full story
New York City, NY

The World's Greatest Cop Met the World's Greatest Cabby

It's not like that anymore what with Uber and Lyft taking over the driver-for-hire business. But 30 years ago when I drove a taxi in New York City, I never really knew which person of note I might pick up. I mean…everybody rode cabs back then. So at any given point, I might roll up on an old girlfriend…or a porn star…or a Grammy or Oscar winner…or my mother! And yes, I did pick up all of the aforementioned during my tenure as a transportation executive.

Read full story

Once Indicted, Federal Defendants Almost Never Get Off

Ok! The fateful day has arrived. You've been arrested for a crime at the federal level. What are your chances of getting off? It's all been a terrible misunderstanding - at least in your own estimation.

Read full story
21 comments

Bureau of Prisons Air Travel Approaches "Worst" Class

Of the many humiliations suffered by the Federal Bureau of Prisons' inmates, traveling on Con Air rates high on the list. Fortunately, I managed to sidestep the nightmare altogether during my year behind bars. But it got close there at the outset.

Read full story
1 comments

Doordasher Finds an Inflation Buster: The $1 Happy Hour PBR Is Back

It's been a long time since the days of stopping by the original Coyote Ugly bar in my neighborhood to score a 12-ounce can of Pabst Blue Ribbon beer for a dollar. For ten bucks, I could hang out all night - get a buzz on - and keep the bartender happy with my 100%$ tip (a dollar for each beer). And to be honest, I thought those days were long gone. Now, I see signs at local bars that brag on five-dollar happy hour prices for draught beers. Talk about inflation!

Read full story
New York City, NY

Doordasher Thought He'd Seen it All - Then He Delivered Food to a Homeless Shelter

Just when I think to myself "I thought I'd seen it all," I experience something new and even more amazing on the Doordash trail. But the truth is you'll never see it all when you "dash" (deliver food on a bike in New York City)." It’s part of the thrill of the job.

Read full story
33 comments

Ex-inmate Shares Jeffrey Epstein's Sleeping Habits

Unlike the millions of people who would venture their opinions on Jeffrey Epstein— especially as to whether he killed himself or somebody did the job for him — I can tell you one thing for sure about my old prison mate that is beyond debate. He did not suffer from insomnia — dire circumstances notwithstanding.

Read full story
4 comments

Ex-inmate Reflects on Use of the "N" Word in Prison

The following is an unpublished book excerpt and picks up where the previous chapter left off. While I did watch television a few hours a day at home, viewing the boob tube in prison was not my favorite activity. For starters, the screens were relatively small and positioned up on the wall in a not-very-convenient-to-comfortable-viewing location. And of course, just like with everything else in prison, the auditory onslaught was prohibitive. I had a feeling before going in that prison would be a loud environment. But I really had no idea just how loud.

Read full story
33 comments

A Short History of Modern Transsexuality

It may come as a shock to some people but the truth is that transsexuality is not an entirely new concept born of the modern era. There have been numerous examples throughout history of men wanting to be like and dressing like females as well as females wanting to act like and be men.

Read full story
58 comments
New York City, NY

New York Doordasher Stumbles Into a Country Music Award Winning Artist

Just another day on the road pedal-biking my way around Manhattan (New York, New York as the song goes) “DoorDashing” food to hungry New Yorkers. Anything can happen on this hit and miss work. Once I delivered a pizza to a billionaire who lived in a penthouse. On the same day, I brought a meal to a gangbanger in the projects. It’s part of what I like about the job. You just never know. Still, what happened recently is not something I ever envisioned.

Read full story
1 comments

Prisoners Invent New Ways to Defy their Captors

Thankfully, the days of Attica-style riots are in the past. But that doesn't mean prisoners don't have their ways to express dissatisfaction with their self-inflicted plight. Enter what I call the Night of the Royal Flush at MCC federal prison where I served a year for tax fraud.

Read full story
1 comments
Manhattan, NY

A Criminal's View of Men Who Sit Cross-legged

I think it’s safe to say that career criminals view the world differently from law-abiding citizens. They’ll excuse — and even advocate — the behavior that lands them in places like the Manhattan Detention Center. But a take on inmate machismo I learned during my incarceration really struck me as odd. Allow me to share.

Read full story
218 comments

Nobody Beats Professional Basketball For Gender Wage Disparity

It's an old story: Women have been getting paid less for doing the same job as men since anybody and their ancestors can remember. In the USA, that gender wage gap actually became a political issue during the 1860's with pioneers Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony at the forefront of the movement espousing "equal Pay for equal work."

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Doordasher Takes Record Hike - Down Hallway

I have a silly game I like to play when I’m dashing (delivering food for DoorDash). I’ll lock up in front of an old building in Chinatown, Little Italy, or the Lower East Side, and look up to see how many stories I might have to ascend. Will this one set a record for the number of steps I’ll climb to reach my customer?

Read full story

A Portrait of the Institutionalized Inmate

Of the many problems that face the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the institutionalized inmate, a detainee who has become comfortable with prison life and would just as soon stay locked up as be set free, is one of the most puzzling. Why would anybody prefer incarceration to freedom?

Read full story
52 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy