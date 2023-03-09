Federal Prisoner Dishes on BOP Dental Care

Among the many advice columns to be found on the internet concerning what to take care of before surrendering to prison, almost all advised that the soon-to-be-incarcerated see the dentist before entering lockup. By all accounts, prison dentistry is a nightmare best avoided if possible. I took this sage advice and had my teeth taken care of before arriving at my designated facility.
While I didn’t suffer any major problems while incarcerated, I did chomp on hard bits in the prison food to a) dislodge a cap…and b) lose a filling. The latter took place with just about a month or two left in my sentence. So because there was no pain involved, I saved the job for when I got home. But the cap? That I broke off just a month or two into my bid. So I put a call out to see the dentist. Fortunately, I was experiencing no pain and could tell the crown hadn’t been damaged. All that was required was a simple glue job.
With some diligent chasing, I actually managed to get an appointment with the dentist a month later. Carefully, I had stashed the gold crown (for obvious reasons) and descended with the cap in a pill bottle to meet my fate. I was about to find out just how bad prison dentistry might be. There were few surprises.
The session started with the doctor asking me if I had any pain in the tooth. When I assured him I was fine and that the crown had not broken - and clearly fit back in the space - he offered two options. “We can either glue the crown back or pull the tooth. Which do you want?”
OMG! Why would I want to pull a tooth which didn’t hurt when I had a perfectly intact gold crown to glue back on?
With our path clear, the assistant then set the headrest so that my noggin was hanging backward in a position more suited to a hanging than a dental procedure. Within seconds, I developed a severe stiff neck while the dentist asked the hang girl why she couldn’t find the correct glue for the job! This was feeling more like a Three Stooges short than a visit to an actual dentist.
No matter. Onward and upward. It wasn't like I had a choice. Fortunately, he could make do with whatever she found. Time to take an x-ray. In 69 years on this planet, I have never once been gagged by a dental assistant taking an x-ray. Until that day. When I almost threw up in her face, the woman looked at me with an accusatory glance rather than apologize for sticking the gizmo so far down my throat that I almost upchucked.
With the x-ray successfully taken without me emptying my stomach, the dentist proceeded and a short 45 minutes later, he’d completed a job that would have taken my personal dentist 5 minutes to execute. True, the bite was a tad off. But hey! I had the crown back where it belonged.
For inmates who were stupid enough to surrender without seeing a dentist, it was hard times for sure.
MCC actually had a rule that no inmate was to receive a filling until he’d been at the prison for a year!
I kid you not. If a prisoner developed a toothache, he had but two options. Ibuprofen for the duration. Or have it pulled. With respect to crowns and root canals, I seriously doubt any of that was available. Though I can’t say for sure as thankfully, I required no work of that nature.
On a related note, I was called down to medical sometime in March or April for what reason I did not know. When I asked, the officer in charge looked puzzled. But then after checking the sheet, he exclaimed “Oh! It’s for glasses. You want a free pair of glasses?” Hey! What else was I doing? So yeah! I lined up for the glasses.
The eye doctor was a comedian. He checked me out and recommended bifocals, offering one style in two sizes: Chomonator medium or Chomonator large. (The chomonator nickname given the glasses had to do with the eyewear making all its wearers look like child molesters.)
When I asked when they’d be ready, he wanted to know how long I'd be staycationing. “I’m here till November.” His quip: “They may be here by then - though the party line is 6 to 8 weeks.” When I was released 6 or 7 months later, I exited sans Chomonators - medium or large!
If there’s one thing you want to do before surrendering to prison, it would be to take care of any medical or dental issues which might make a bad situation worse. Thankfully, I managed to not experience anything worse than a stomach ache, cold or busted crown, or filling. It was both a matter of luck and personal diligence. I’m just happy that was one bullet I dodged during my yearlong stay.
