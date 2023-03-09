Old Musician Recalls His Days Playing the Borscht Belt

Photo by Tj Holowaychuk on Unsplash

It was a burning hot/melt-your-face mid-July day in 1981 when the call came in. The lounge band at the Browns Hotel needed a replacement for their guitar player who was leaving for what reason I cannot remember (probably boredom).

Granted, I wasn't all that enthusiastic about the job. In the past year, I’d played behind THE MAIN INGREDIENT and STEPHANIE MILLS, both million record-selling artists. But I’d also driven a cab in between to earn back gambling losses, and had thus built up some covered weeks of employment. If I found a few more weeks of employment and then got laid off? I could legally go on the dole. And that’s why I took the job.

Plus, the gig would bring me to the mountains during the hot summer months. New York City is not to my liking in July and August. And at the time, I always sought any kind of work to get me out of the city during the heat wave.

As it turned out, my $350/week compensation (this was 1981) would end promptly after Labor Day. The bandleader presented this reality to me apologetically fearing I might turn the work down based on the fact that the employment would end 6 weeks after it began.

But what he didn’t know — and I did — was that his job would effectively make me eligible for unemployment insurance after it ended. Having endured all manner of musical employment during which I felt like a total prostitute, I figured this particular adventure wouldn’t be all that painful given the payoffs. So I was in — and on my way up Route 17 to Sullivan County.

The band itself was superior to most of the outfits with whom I played in the Borscht Belt. But that wasn’t saying much. The backups had some talent — but they rehearsed new tunes slowly, read charts poorly, and were the kind of musicians who were better at copying parts off hit records than actually playing inventive musical figures on their own.

But worst of all was the leader, a full-of-himself loser I’ll call Jerry. Jerry could have been an all-right guy if he just displayed a modicum of humility. He couldn’t really sing. He couldn’t really play any instrument. And though he was a self-professed “great songwriter,” he really wasn’t.

In short, Jerry was a never-was who was never gonna be. With Stephanie and Cuba (Gooding Sr.), I’d worked for bandleaders whose talent blew me away. The only thing that impressed me about Jerry was his mediocrity.

While the next six weeks could have been worse, I can’t say I enjoyed my stay at the Browns. For starters, we were housed in a trailer a mile or two away from the hotel. So I lived in close quarters with the piano player (who was equally uninspired — like Jerry) and awoke every morning to the beeping and banging of a backhoe! Construction crews were digging telephone lines right next to our palace. Rural and pastoral the vibe clearly was not!

Rock band notwithstanding, groupies were few and far between. While Jerry did have a homely girlfriend to amuse him while his wife stayed back in the city, nobody else found any companionship until almost the end of the summer when it was too late anyway.

Plus, the pickings came from brain-dead waitresses who worked at the Browns while they attended a local community college. Wellesley girls they weren’t! Mostly, the guys complained about how bored we were. Stardom was not ours playing the lounge at the Browns Hotel.

Well anyway…one night after our first Saturday evening set, word came down that uncharacteristically, the lounge where we played would be hosting a comedian. And that comedian was Jackie Vernon — complete with his trademark trumpet.

Now back in those halcyon Catskill days, the Belt boasted some very funny comedians. In fact, the mountains was one of the few places a stand-up could make a living just 20 years before. And the area still had some cachet when I worked there. I don’t know exactly what it was (probably the intimate setting), but Jackie was just hilarious that night. And I remember thinking “mark this one down in your mind. This was a wasted summer defined by me chasing dollars and a little financial security. But right here is the silver lining: a wonderful show presented in an intimate setting by a comedian you’ve seen on ED SULLIVAN.”

It was shortly thereafter that Labor Day arrived and I was on my way south to the city, sharing a limo with three other tourists at $25 apiece to get back to Hipsville (NYC). I got my unemployment insurance and a boring summer at the expense of six weeks of my life.

I don’t think I’d thought about that July and August from 37 years ago for the last decade or two. Kind of cool now that I think about it. Like I’m a primary source on a piece of history. The ‘Skills…the lounge…and Jackie Vernon and his trumpet. Somebody pass me a rocking chair! I’m a geezer with a story. Go figure.

As for Jerry, I did one job with him at the Bottom Line after we got back, and then quit in favor of another outfit whose name I don’t recall. My replacement was a guy you might have heard of: JIMMY VIVINO (Conan’s once-upon-a-time bandleader). No doubt, he left with the same haste I did though honestly, I have no idea. It’s not like I stayed in touch with any of the band.

Five years later while I was backing THE BELMONTS, (whose members were constantly changing), I arrived at Warren’s apartment in Pelham Bay Park to discover that one of the counterfeit Belmonts for that night’s performance was (drum roll) Jerry.

All I remember from that night was Jerry declaring “I’m a great songwriter.” I bit my tongue and said nothing. Fortunately, I quit the Belmonts a few weeks later and never saw Jerry again. Not did I ever play guitar at a Catskills hotel after that season at the Browns. In the late '90s, I did attend a taxi industry conference at the last remaining hotel from that bygone era. But it wasn't the same. Joey Dee (a bandleader for whom I'd worked and did not like) played in the lounge during my weekend there. I stayed away.

P.S. The picture above is actually of Grossinger’s Hotel, a place located just a few miles from the Brown’s. I played at Grossinger’s as well the summer before.