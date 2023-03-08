New York City, NY

The World's Greatest Cop Met the World's Greatest Cabby

William "Dollar Bill" Mersey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bGBga_0lATyPUQ00
Photo byKai PilgeronUnsplash

It's not like that anymore what with Uber and Lyft taking over the driver-for-hire business. But 30 years ago when I drove a taxi in New York City, I never really knew which person of note I might pick up. I mean…everybody rode cabs back then. So at any given point, I might roll up on an old girlfriend…or a porn star…or a Grammy or Oscar winner…or my mother! And yes, I did pick up all of the aforementioned during my tenure as a transportation executive.

Sooo….one night, I dropped off an airport ride at the Waldorf, where the doorman was waiting to give me another fare — a man and a woman whose identity I didn’t immediately notice.

While fare #1 was exiting — and fare #2 entered, an inconsiderate limo driver really boxed me in. And by the time my passengers had entered, I had like one foot of space between me and the two cars that had me trapped.

As a result, I turned my head all the way around and stuck it through the partition to gauge my clearances — and looked straight into the eyes of William Bratton, then New York's top cop—and my passenger.

Bratton was an interesting character. He’d been imported from Boston to clean up New York, and I got a kick out of his obviously regional accent which didn’t seem to fit in our city at all.

Whatever, the moment our eyes met, I got his subliminal message:

“I’m not really in the mood to discuss the state of the world with my cabby! Just take us where we’re going!”

Fair enough! I had no desire to converse with the great majority of my passengers and would often go the entire shift without saying anything besides “Where to?” when they entered, and “Thank you” when they paid and exited. Sometimes people just aren’t that interesting. I could relate to his wanting to be left alone.

Moving on — Bill and his female compatriot were headed for The New York Athletic Club, which I knew was on the south side of 59th Street between 7th and 8th Avenues. Now to legally put them in front of their destination, would require that I cross 55th Street — a trafficky and slow ride I always sought to avoid. I knew from what I called "the math of the meter" to always get my fare to his or her destination as quickly as possible — if I wanted to maximize my revenue flow!

As such, I charted my course: Up Park…left on 60th to Central Park…the little hook around the park…and across 59th Street to the stop. The only glitch? The cheapest and quickest route to their destination involved an illegal u-turn if the couple really needed to be dropped off right in front! And as the fates would have it, I had the top cop in the backseat! What was the move?

Well as was almost always the case, I gave my riders a full demonstration of exactly what an incredibly fast, safe, and efficient driver a New York cabby can really be.

And as I sped up Park zigging and zagging effortlessly through the traffic, Bill commenced to observing to his friend “Boy! These New York cabbies really know how to drive!”

This (I assumed) was his way of letting me know that he wasn’t aware when our eyes first met that I was a force to be reckoned with — and not the usual nut job who pilots a yellow cab in the city.

Having been rebuffed at the outset, I refused to take the bait — and played hard to get as I planned exactly how I was going to broach the subject of making that funky illegal turn that would put him right in front of his building.

As we whipped across 59th between 5th and 6th nearing the end of the ride, I leaned back and tried to say something like “Chiefy! I know ya got me covered on this, right?”

But Bill saw it coming and wasn’t about to sign off on some illegal move only to have one of his patrolmen write me up against my protestations that his boss had given me the green light. Chiefy ignored my subliminal overture.

Well, the stars were aligned perfectly that night. And when we approached the NYAC, there was absolutely no traffic coming or going either way. I had my perfect opportunity to safely make that death-defying u-turn across three lanes of traffic.

Without consulting my fare, I hit ’em with the “sweep move”…which is kind of like the whip ride at Coney Island. A couple-a g’s of centrifugal force and before they know it? Bango! “Pay the fare and see ya later!”

AS noted, I pulled the “sweep move” as only a guy who slices and dices through traffic 12 hours a day in New York City could. Our arrival couldn’t have been smoother! Knowing that I’d have scored a 10 if only there were judges witnessing my performance, I once again turned my head all the way around and stuck it through the partition to proclaim:

“There ya go! The world’s best cop just met the world’s best cabby!”

I can’t even begin to describe the Chief’s reaction! Bill broke into gales of laughter and simply couldn’t stop. And when he finally paid and exited, it wasn’t over! Chiefy started doing his own schtick with the couple outside the door waiting to jump in my cab right after him.

So he sidled up to the guy and told him “Ya know…this guy right here is the world’s best cabby!” But it turned out that my next passengers were Italian tourists who had no clue as to the identity of the wacko who’d just exited my taxi — and looked him off as if he was some kind of lunatic they’d heard New York was full of.

Driving a cab in New York City isn’t exactly the loftiest of occupations. But any job worth doing is a job worth doing well. And if nobody else was aware, William Bratton was. At that moment in time, Bill Bratton knew that the world’s greatest cop had just taken a ride with the world’s greatest cabby!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# NYC police commissioner# Bill Bratton# taxi# New York Athletic Club# Waldorf Astoria

Comments / 0

Published by

Alt views, news, and opinions from Greenwich Village, NY. Contributor for the Daily Beast, New York Daily News, Daily Mail, The Independent, and New York Times

New York, NY
2K followers

More from William "Dollar Bill" Mersey

Doordasher Gives Tipping Advice to Customers

Using Doordash and other food delivery apps is not cheap! There's an inflated price for the restaurant's food, a service fee, a delivery charge, and then, an optional gratuity. Understandably, some customers feel they've paid enough. With the tip being the only optional part of the charges, some opt out.

Read full story
33 comments

Opinion: A Reality Behind Reality Shows

At this point in time, a lot of tv viewers have gotten the memo that reality shows aren't necessarily what they say they are in that they can be very staged rather than spontaneous. Ratings rule the television world, and if the action isn't non-stop, viewers will turn to another channel - and that's the end of the show. But ask yourself this: Where do the networks find people to participate? And this is a question to which I, at least in part, know the answer.

Read full story

The Games Inmates Play (Prison Chess)

So what are a bunch of inmates who sit around most of the day locked up with each other do for fun? They watch tv, work out, swap stories, and even read. But more than anything else, they play games. What struck me as predictable but still bizarre is how combative all this could get.

Read full story
10 comments

Federal Prisoner Dishes on BOP Dental Care

Among the many advice columns to be found on the internet concerning what to take care of before surrendering to prison, almost all advised that the soon-to-be-incarcerated see the dentist before entering lockup. By all accounts, prison dentistry is a nightmare best avoided if possible. I took this sage advice and had my teeth taken care of before arriving at my designated facility.

Read full story
7 comments

Wedding Musician Finds Himself Performing for the Rolling Stones

How many musicians (or wannabe musicians) can honestly say that The Rolling Stones went to one of their concerts? Not many…but I’m one of them. Unfortunately, the story’s not exactly as glamorous as it sounds. In fact, it was a disastrous affair I’d rather have played for an audience of no people. Here’s how it happened:

Read full story
1 comments

Old Musician Recalls His Days Playing the Borscht Belt

It was a burning hot/melt-your-face mid-July day in 1981 when the call came in. The lounge band at the Browns Hotel needed a replacement for their guitar player who was leaving for what reason I cannot remember (probably boredom).

Read full story

Once Indicted, Federal Defendants Almost Never Get Off

Ok! The fateful day has arrived. You've been arrested for a crime at the federal level. What are your chances of getting off? It's all been a terrible misunderstanding - at least in your own estimation.

Read full story
21 comments

Bureau of Prisons Air Travel Approaches "Worst" Class

Of the many humiliations suffered by the Federal Bureau of Prisons' inmates, traveling on Con Air rates high on the list. Fortunately, I managed to sidestep the nightmare altogether during my year behind bars. But it got close there at the outset.

Read full story
1 comments

Doordasher Finds an Inflation Buster: The $1 Happy Hour PBR Is Back

It's been a long time since the days of stopping by the original Coyote Ugly bar in my neighborhood to score a 12-ounce can of Pabst Blue Ribbon beer for a dollar. For ten bucks, I could hang out all night - get a buzz on - and keep the bartender happy with my 100%$ tip (a dollar for each beer). And to be honest, I thought those days were long gone. Now, I see signs at local bars that brag on five-dollar happy hour prices for draught beers. Talk about inflation!

Read full story
New York City, NY

Doordasher Thought He'd Seen it All - Then He Delivered Food to a Homeless Shelter

Just when I think to myself "I thought I'd seen it all," I experience something new and even more amazing on the Doordash trail. But the truth is you'll never see it all when you "dash" (deliver food on a bike in New York City)." It’s part of the thrill of the job.

Read full story
31 comments

Ex-inmate Shares Jeffrey Epstein's Sleeping Habits

Unlike the millions of people who would venture their opinions on Jeffrey Epstein— especially as to whether he killed himself or somebody did the job for him — I can tell you one thing for sure about my old prison mate that is beyond debate. He did not suffer from insomnia — dire circumstances notwithstanding.

Read full story
4 comments

Ex-inmate Reflects on Use of the "N" Word in Prison

The following is an unpublished book excerpt and picks up where the previous chapter left off. While I did watch television a few hours a day at home, viewing the boob tube in prison was not my favorite activity. For starters, the screens were relatively small and positioned up on the wall in a not-very-convenient-to-comfortable-viewing location. And of course, just like with everything else in prison, the auditory onslaught was prohibitive. I had a feeling before going in that prison would be a loud environment. But I really had no idea just how loud.

Read full story
33 comments

A Short History of Modern Transsexuality

It may come as a shock to some people but the truth is that transsexuality is not an entirely new concept born of the modern era. There have been numerous examples throughout history of men wanting to be like and dressing like females as well as females wanting to act like and be men.

Read full story
58 comments
New York City, NY

New York Doordasher Stumbles Into a Country Music Award Winning Artist

Just another day on the road pedal-biking my way around Manhattan (New York, New York as the song goes) “DoorDashing” food to hungry New Yorkers. Anything can happen on this hit and miss work. Once I delivered a pizza to a billionaire who lived in a penthouse. On the same day, I brought a meal to a gangbanger in the projects. It’s part of what I like about the job. You just never know. Still, what happened recently is not something I ever envisioned.

Read full story
1 comments

Prisoners Invent New Ways to Defy their Captors

Thankfully, the days of Attica-style riots are in the past. But that doesn't mean prisoners don't have their ways to express dissatisfaction with their self-inflicted plight. Enter what I call the Night of the Royal Flush at MCC federal prison where I served a year for tax fraud.

Read full story
1 comments
Manhattan, NY

A Criminal's View of Men Who Sit Cross-legged

I think it’s safe to say that career criminals view the world differently from law-abiding citizens. They’ll excuse — and even advocate — the behavior that lands them in places like the Manhattan Detention Center. But a take on inmate machismo I learned during my incarceration really struck me as odd. Allow me to share.

Read full story
216 comments

Nobody Beats Professional Basketball For Gender Wage Disparity

It's an old story: Women have been getting paid less for doing the same job as men since anybody and their ancestors can remember. In the USA, that gender wage gap actually became a political issue during the 1860's with pioneers Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony at the forefront of the movement espousing "equal Pay for equal work."

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Doordasher Takes Record Hike - Down Hallway

I have a silly game I like to play when I’m dashing (delivering food for DoorDash). I’ll lock up in front of an old building in Chinatown, Little Italy, or the Lower East Side, and look up to see how many stories I might have to ascend. Will this one set a record for the number of steps I’ll climb to reach my customer?

Read full story

A Portrait of the Institutionalized Inmate

Of the many problems that face the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the institutionalized inmate, a detainee who has become comfortable with prison life and would just as soon stay locked up as be set free, is one of the most puzzling. Why would anybody prefer incarceration to freedom?

Read full story
51 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy