The World's Greatest Cop Met the World's Greatest Cabby

It's not like that anymore what with Uber and Lyft taking over the driver-for-hire business. But 30 years ago when I drove a taxi in New York City, I never really knew which person of note I might pick up. I mean…everybody rode cabs back then. So at any given point, I might roll up on an old girlfriend…or a porn star…or a Grammy or Oscar winner…or my mother! And yes, I did pick up all of the aforementioned during my tenure as a transportation executive.

Sooo….one night, I dropped off an airport ride at the Waldorf, where the doorman was waiting to give me another fare — a man and a woman whose identity I didn’t immediately notice.

While fare #1 was exiting — and fare #2 entered, an inconsiderate limo driver really boxed me in. And by the time my passengers had entered, I had like one foot of space between me and the two cars that had me trapped.

As a result, I turned my head all the way around and stuck it through the partition to gauge my clearances — and looked straight into the eyes of William Bratton, then New York's top cop—and my passenger.

Bratton was an interesting character. He’d been imported from Boston to clean up New York, and I got a kick out of his obviously regional accent which didn’t seem to fit in our city at all.

Whatever, the moment our eyes met, I got his subliminal message:

“I’m not really in the mood to discuss the state of the world with my cabby! Just take us where we’re going!”

Fair enough! I had no desire to converse with the great majority of my passengers and would often go the entire shift without saying anything besides “Where to?” when they entered, and “Thank you” when they paid and exited. Sometimes people just aren’t that interesting. I could relate to his wanting to be left alone.

Moving on — Bill and his female compatriot were headed for The New York Athletic Club, which I knew was on the south side of 59th Street between 7th and 8th Avenues. Now to legally put them in front of their destination, would require that I cross 55th Street — a trafficky and slow ride I always sought to avoid. I knew from what I called "the math of the meter" to always get my fare to his or her destination as quickly as possible — if I wanted to maximize my revenue flow!

As such, I charted my course: Up Park…left on 60th to Central Park…the little hook around the park…and across 59th Street to the stop. The only glitch? The cheapest and quickest route to their destination involved an illegal u-turn if the couple really needed to be dropped off right in front! And as the fates would have it, I had the top cop in the backseat! What was the move?

Well as was almost always the case, I gave my riders a full demonstration of exactly what an incredibly fast, safe, and efficient driver a New York cabby can really be.

And as I sped up Park zigging and zagging effortlessly through the traffic, Bill commenced to observing to his friend “Boy! These New York cabbies really know how to drive!”

This (I assumed) was his way of letting me know that he wasn’t aware when our eyes first met that I was a force to be reckoned with — and not the usual nut job who pilots a yellow cab in the city.

Having been rebuffed at the outset, I refused to take the bait — and played hard to get as I planned exactly how I was going to broach the subject of making that funky illegal turn that would put him right in front of his building.

As we whipped across 59th between 5th and 6th nearing the end of the ride, I leaned back and tried to say something like “Chiefy! I know ya got me covered on this, right?”

But Bill saw it coming and wasn’t about to sign off on some illegal move only to have one of his patrolmen write me up against my protestations that his boss had given me the green light. Chiefy ignored my subliminal overture.

Well, the stars were aligned perfectly that night. And when we approached the NYAC, there was absolutely no traffic coming or going either way. I had my perfect opportunity to safely make that death-defying u-turn across three lanes of traffic.

Without consulting my fare, I hit ’em with the “sweep move”…which is kind of like the whip ride at Coney Island. A couple-a g’s of centrifugal force and before they know it? Bango! “Pay the fare and see ya later!”

AS noted, I pulled the “sweep move” as only a guy who slices and dices through traffic 12 hours a day in New York City could. Our arrival couldn’t have been smoother! Knowing that I’d have scored a 10 if only there were judges witnessing my performance, I once again turned my head all the way around and stuck it through the partition to proclaim:

“There ya go! The world’s best cop just met the world’s best cabby!”

I can’t even begin to describe the Chief’s reaction! Bill broke into gales of laughter and simply couldn’t stop. And when he finally paid and exited, it wasn’t over! Chiefy started doing his own schtick with the couple outside the door waiting to jump in my cab right after him.

So he sidled up to the guy and told him “Ya know…this guy right here is the world’s best cabby!” But it turned out that my next passengers were Italian tourists who had no clue as to the identity of the wacko who’d just exited my taxi — and looked him off as if he was some kind of lunatic they’d heard New York was full of.

Driving a cab in New York City isn’t exactly the loftiest of occupations. But any job worth doing is a job worth doing well. And if nobody else was aware, William Bratton was. At that moment in time, Bill Bratton knew that the world’s greatest cop had just taken a ride with the world’s greatest cabby!