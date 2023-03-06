Doordasher Finds an Inflation Buster: The $1 Happy Hour PBR Is Back

Photo by Helena Lopes on Unsplash

It's been a long time since the days of stopping by the original Coyote Ugly bar in my neighborhood to score a 12-ounce can of Pabst Blue Ribbon beer for a dollar. For ten bucks, I could hang out all night - get a buzz on - and keep the bartender happy with my 100%$ tip (a dollar for each beer). And to be honest, I thought those days were long gone. Now, I see signs at local bars that brag on five-dollar happy hour prices for draught beers. Talk about inflation!

So I was out on my iron horse (bicycle with no electricity - leg power for his guy) when my Doordash phone app pinged with a job from a restaurant called Bareburger. I'd been there before and knew it to be an upscale burger place with a bar at the back and tasteful rhythm and blues music playing at a reasonable decibel level. It looked like a good spot for a date - and definitely a dash I wanted to accept.

So I took the job and strolled into the familiar environment (mellow and civilized). And as I walked up to the bar to fetch my food, there it was:

A sign that read "Happy hour 12 - 7 $1 PBR's." I couldn't believe what I was seeing.

I looked into the eyes of the girl behind the bar who also handed me my food and asked, "Really? Dollar PBR's?" And her response was in the affirmative. What a deal! A wave of warm throwback/nostalgic feeling swept over me as I waxed optimistic at the state of things in 2023. The world hasn't gone to hell in an inflationary handbasket after all. The dollar PBR is back!

Upon arriving at home after I was done working and riding, I googled "Bareburger" and came to discover that their Astoria franchise has the same deal. Yup! Yet another spot with the same special!

There's a special place in my heart for the All-American beer sold for a piece of paper with the Father of our country on its face. It's patriotism at its highest level. It's the hard-working blue-collar guy who works at the steel mill. It's the cop who keeps us safe. It's the fireman who douses the infernos! And in my case, it's the guy who delivers the food.

Pardon me while I sign off. It's approaching noon and time to partake. Did I mention the dollar PBR is back? Yeah, I think I did.