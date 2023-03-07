Doordasher Thought He'd Seen it All - Then He Delivered Food to a Homeless Shelter

Photo by Victória Kubiaki on Unsplash

Just when I think to myself "I thought I'd seen it all," I experience something new and even more amazing on the Doordash trail. But the truth is you'll never see it all when you "dash" (deliver food on a bike in New York City)." It’s part of the thrill of the job.

So I was out freezing my behind off recently when the phone pinged with a dash from a popular Chinese restaurant where I was stationed outside waiting for a delivery - headed to a familiar address.

But if my memory served, that address is a homeless shelter. Now I’ve done my share of deliveries to people you wouldn't expect would be willing to pay double or triple for the convenience of having their food cooked and then delivered. But a homeless shelter? Really?

So anyway — I rolled up and into a ragged gathering of guys pretty much all of whom were smoking cigarettes. Riddle me this one: How do all these penniless men have money for smokes?

I found a spot to lock the bike and walked up to the building's intake gate (which bore a remarkable resemblance to a jail entrance) to ask if this was indeed the address I sought. And it was. Of course, I wasn’t allowed to enter. But soon enough, a woman who works there came out for her delivery.

In the meantime, I was flirting with the intake girl in the booth and asked about all the dudes smoking cigarettes to which she answered “They sell them inside one at a time.”

“I know about ‘loosies’,” I answered back to indicate that I’m very familiar with New York's streetlife entrepreneurship. And wouldn’t you know it? As I strolled back to my bike, a dude solicited me “Got Newports. Get your loosies right here.”

“Sorry, dude. I stopped smoking 50 years ago. But if you had some weed, you might make a sale,” I smiled back. And what was his response? Take a wild guess. “Got that, too, homey!”

The entire moment was a flashback to 20 years ago when in my East Village neighborhood, you simply could not walk to a corner without some dude pitching you “Got that smoke, right here!”

Whatever — there it is. Never a dull moment on the dasher trail. I can only imagine what the next chapter of “I thought I’d Seen it All” will hold in store.