Ex-inmate Shares Jeffrey Epstein's Sleeping Habits

Photo by The Creative Exchange on Unsplash

Unlike the millions of people who would venture their opinions on Jeffrey Epstein— especially as to whether he killed himself or somebody did the job for him — I can tell you one thing for sure about my old prison mate that is beyond debate. He did not suffer from insomnia — dire circumstances notwithstanding.

Uninterrupted sleep in prison is not an easy commodity to come by. Prison is a noisy place — even in the middle of the night. Guys yell and scream primally. Guards clang their keys and shine flashlights into your cell as part of their “counts.” And your celly is often a loud snorer. Like Paul Manafort, for example. The dude snored like a bear.

Then there were the mattresses we slept on. Let me give you a hint: Inmates weren’t routinely dispensed Sealy Posturepedics. Basically, we were dispensed a glorified mat upon arrival. And if you imagine that mat is of the thin variety, imagine again what suicidal inmates slept on. Their “mattress” was even thinner still!

Normally (as in almost always), Jeffrey was absent when I arrived for work. He spent 8 hours with his lawyer virtually every day of his stay at MCC — and would return from upstairs about 8 PM every night after meeting with his attorney.

We’d shoot the bull for a couple of hours after his return — until Jeffrey would inevitably say “Mersey! I’m tired. You don’t mind if I go to sleep, do you?”

It was a ridiculous question. But he was simply being courteous — as if he was asking to be excused after eating dinner with his mother.

Once I told him I was fine with him “turning in,” Epstein would lie on his back on that paper-thin mat, put a sock over his eyes (the lights always stayed on in suicide cells), and be snoring contentedly — seemingly without a care in the world — just a couple of minutes later.

This always amazed me. The dude’s life was a shambles. Not only was he never going to be released from prison — but there was little doubt that the Feds wanted him to snitch on his contemporaries. Talk about dismal prospects.

Plus, he went from sleeping in a 77 million-dollar mansion — to an MCC suicide cell — a truly disgusting place to call home. Yet when the time came, the man was out like a light — sleeping like a baby.

Jeffrey also didn’t do a lot of complaining. Inmates routinely cried like babies over every slight dealt them by the authorities. You’d think they came out of the womb with a silver spoon in their mouths.

But Jeffrey? Not a whimper about the food, the mattress, the filthy cement floor. Nothing. As a matter of fact, if his reputation hadn’t preceded him, you’d never guess the guy was a multi-millionaire who hob-knobbed with the elite. He just didn’t carry himself that way.

And that may be why so many people on the outside liked him. He acted like a regular guy — even though he was super-rich.

I ran into a few interesting characters down at suicide watch (a murderer who by his own admission mutilated his lawyer with a Samurai sword, a terrorist who tried to set off a bomb at a Beyonce concert, and an organized crime kingpin among others).

It was a crazy scene. But I think having Epstein down there was the icing on the cake - especially in the wake of my being assigned Paul Manafort as my celly. I thought I was living in a dream - or a nightmare more accurately.