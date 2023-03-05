Ex-inmate Reflects on Use of the "N" Word in Prison

William "Dollar Bill" Mersey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K26PB_0l8InUFY00
This is the front entrance of "the Tombs" - one of three facilities where I spent a year of my life,Photo byphoto by author

The following is an unpublished book excerpt and picks up where the previous chapter left off.

While I did watch television a few hours a day at home, viewing the boob tube in prison was not my favorite activity. For starters, the screens were relatively small and positioned up on the wall in a not-very-convenient-to-comfortable-viewing location. And of course, just like with everything else in prison, the auditory onslaught was prohibitive. I had a feeling before going in that prison would be a loud environment. But I really had no idea just how loud.

Back to the tv. Imagine what were the inmates’ viewing choices. Let me give you a hint: Not once did anybody ever tune into Meet The Press - or even The Big Bang Theory. Try Ridiculousness, Cheaters, Springer, Basketball Wives etc. It was as lowbrow as I expected.

Still, I am a football fan. And when Sunday came, football was the television entertainment of choice. So I made an attempt at watching my favorite team or teams with the boys. Not only were the great majority of the inmates at once overly opinionated and uninformed, but their shouts at players who could seemingly hear their cries of exhortation were deafening.

And whether it was a kickoff, pass play, run, punt, or whatever…the cry of “kill that nagger” was ever-present. In fact, the ubiquitous use of the n-word was such that if I had a dime for every time I heard it, I’d basically be sitting on a big pile of dimes.

Mind you, the n-word doesn’t offend me. I’ve been called it…and I’ve heard it a thousand and one times before (or maybe a million and one). And I have my own definition. The word “nagger” does not refer to a person’s race. A nagger is a human being who faced with the alternative of either doing the right thing or the wrong thing…will do the wrong thing every time.

The reality of the situation in prison was pretty much that everybody was a nagger. Get over it! Join the club. Actually, you joined the club when you walked through the door.

The most insightful observation of the overuse of the term actually came from a murderer named Nicholas Gibson, a prisoner who'd actually mutilated his lawyer with a Samurai sword by his own admission.

I was down at suicide watch deep in conversation with Weber (a white guy) and Nick (also white) and brought up the subject of the preposterous overuse of the n-word by black and Hispanic inmates, while white guys like us better watch out if we bandied the term with anywhere near the reckless abandon that our fellow felons of color did.

Nick opined “It’s reparations. They get to use the word because of their slave history. We can’t because we were the enslavers.” I got his point - though I wasn’t sure how the Hispanic element fit into the scheme of things. I just figured Latin guys are on balance (though not always) darker than white people so they sort of qualified - even if they’d never been enslaved in America by rich displaced Europeans.

None of this really mattered to me. Mostly, I just kept my eye on the prize: The day I’d get out of that God-forsaken place and not have to deal with prison or the people in it. But still, there were times I wanted to scream “Stop calling each other naggers! It’s demeaning.” But I seriously doubt anybody would have seen it from my perspective. So I shut my mouth and simply heard inmates call each other nagger constantly.

Curiously, the term for white people was never honky, whitey, or cracker. I guess those are your daddy’s or grandaddy’s words. In prison, it was always “white boy.” There were several occasions during which I heard black inmates talking to other men of color…”So there was this white boy.” And then the narrator would give me a quick look to say “no offense,” and continue on with his story once again referring to the protagonist as "white boy."

I didn’t really care. The prison environment where I spent my year wasn’t really all that racist. In fact of my six cellies in that year, two were black and one was Pakistani. And whether we got along or not had little to nothing to do with race. Still, I found the overuse of negative terminology concerning race sociologically interesting. Gotta think about something when you’re locked up. And that was as good a subject as any.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# prison# n word# the Tombs# jail# vernacular

Comments / 33

Published by

Alt views, news, and opinions from Greenwich Village, NY. Contributor for the Daily Beast, New York Daily News, Daily Mail, The Independent, and New York Times

New York, NY
2K followers

More from William "Dollar Bill" Mersey

Doordasher Gives Tipping Advice to Customers

Using Doordash and other food delivery apps is not cheap! There's an inflated price for the restaurant's food, a service fee, a delivery charge, and then, an optional gratuity. Understandably, some customers feel they've paid enough. With the tip being the only optional part of the charges, some opt out.

Read full story
18 comments

Opinion: A Reality Behind Reality Shows

At this point in time, a lot of tv viewers have gotten the memo that reality shows aren't necessarily what they say they are in that they can be very staged rather than spontaneous. Ratings rule the television world, and if the action isn't non-stop, viewers will turn to another channel - and that's the end of the show. But ask yourself this: Where do the networks find people to participate? And this is a question to which I, at least in part, know the answer.

Read full story

The Games Inmates Play (Prison Chess)

So what are a bunch of inmates who sit around most of the day locked up with each other do for fun? They watch tv, work out, swap stories, and even read. But more than anything else, they play games. What struck me as predictable but still bizarre is how combative all this could get.

Read full story
4 comments

Federal Prisoner Dishes on BOP Dental Care

Among the many advice columns to be found on the internet concerning what to take care of before surrendering to prison, almost all advised that the soon-to-be-incarcerated see the dentist before entering lockup. By all accounts, prison dentistry is a nightmare best avoided if possible. I took this sage advice and had my teeth taken care of before arriving at my designated facility.

Read full story
7 comments

Wedding Musician Finds Himself Performing for the Rolling Stones

How many musicians (or wannabe musicians) can honestly say that The Rolling Stones went to one of their concerts? Not many…but I’m one of them. Unfortunately, the story’s not exactly as glamorous as it sounds. In fact, it was a disastrous affair I’d rather have played for an audience of no people. Here’s how it happened:

Read full story
1 comments

Old Musician Recalls His Days Playing the Borscht Belt

It was a burning hot/melt-your-face mid-July day in 1981 when the call came in. The lounge band at the Browns Hotel needed a replacement for their guitar player who was leaving for what reason I cannot remember (probably boredom).

Read full story
New York City, NY

The World's Greatest Cop Met the World's Greatest Cabby

It's not like that anymore what with Uber and Lyft taking over the driver-for-hire business. But 30 years ago when I drove a taxi in New York City, I never really knew which person of note I might pick up. I mean…everybody rode cabs back then. So at any given point, I might roll up on an old girlfriend…or a porn star…or a Grammy or Oscar winner…or my mother! And yes, I did pick up all of the aforementioned during my tenure as a transportation executive.

Read full story

Once Indicted, Federal Defendants Almost Never Get Off

Ok! The fateful day has arrived. You've been arrested for a crime at the federal level. What are your chances of getting off? It's all been a terrible misunderstanding - at least in your own estimation.

Read full story
21 comments

Bureau of Prisons Air Travel Approaches "Worst" Class

Of the many humiliations suffered by the Federal Bureau of Prisons' inmates, traveling on Con Air rates high on the list. Fortunately, I managed to sidestep the nightmare altogether during my year behind bars. But it got close there at the outset.

Read full story
1 comments

Doordasher Finds an Inflation Buster: The $1 Happy Hour PBR Is Back

It's been a long time since the days of stopping by the original Coyote Ugly bar in my neighborhood to score a 12-ounce can of Pabst Blue Ribbon beer for a dollar. For ten bucks, I could hang out all night - get a buzz on - and keep the bartender happy with my 100%$ tip (a dollar for each beer). And to be honest, I thought those days were long gone. Now, I see signs at local bars that brag on five-dollar happy hour prices for draught beers. Talk about inflation!

Read full story
New York City, NY

Doordasher Thought He'd Seen it All - Then He Delivered Food to a Homeless Shelter

Just when I think to myself "I thought I'd seen it all," I experience something new and even more amazing on the Doordash trail. But the truth is you'll never see it all when you "dash" (deliver food on a bike in New York City)." It’s part of the thrill of the job.

Read full story
23 comments

Ex-inmate Shares Jeffrey Epstein's Sleeping Habits

Unlike the millions of people who would venture their opinions on Jeffrey Epstein— especially as to whether he killed himself or somebody did the job for him — I can tell you one thing for sure about my old prison mate that is beyond debate. He did not suffer from insomnia — dire circumstances notwithstanding.

Read full story
4 comments

A Short History of Modern Transsexuality

It may come as a shock to some people but the truth is that transsexuality is not an entirely new concept born of the modern era. There have been numerous examples throughout history of men wanting to be like and dressing like females as well as females wanting to act like and be men.

Read full story
58 comments
New York City, NY

New York Doordasher Stumbles Into a Country Music Award Winning Artist

Just another day on the road pedal-biking my way around Manhattan (New York, New York as the song goes) “DoorDashing” food to hungry New Yorkers. Anything can happen on this hit and miss work. Once I delivered a pizza to a billionaire who lived in a penthouse. On the same day, I brought a meal to a gangbanger in the projects. It’s part of what I like about the job. You just never know. Still, what happened recently is not something I ever envisioned.

Read full story
1 comments

Prisoners Invent New Ways to Defy their Captors

Thankfully, the days of Attica-style riots are in the past. But that doesn't mean prisoners don't have their ways to express dissatisfaction with their self-inflicted plight. Enter what I call the Night of the Royal Flush at MCC federal prison where I served a year for tax fraud.

Read full story
1 comments
Manhattan, NY

A Criminal's View of Men Who Sit Cross-legged

I think it’s safe to say that career criminals view the world differently from law-abiding citizens. They’ll excuse — and even advocate — the behavior that lands them in places like the Manhattan Detention Center. But a take on inmate machismo I learned during my incarceration really struck me as odd. Allow me to share.

Read full story
214 comments

Nobody Beats Professional Basketball For Gender Wage Disparity

It's an old story: Women have been getting paid less for doing the same job as men since anybody and their ancestors can remember. In the USA, that gender wage gap actually became a political issue during the 1860's with pioneers Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony at the forefront of the movement espousing "equal Pay for equal work."

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Doordasher Takes Record Hike - Down Hallway

I have a silly game I like to play when I’m dashing (delivering food for DoorDash). I’ll lock up in front of an old building in Chinatown, Little Italy, or the Lower East Side, and look up to see how many stories I might have to ascend. Will this one set a record for the number of steps I’ll climb to reach my customer?

Read full story

A Portrait of the Institutionalized Inmate

Of the many problems that face the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the institutionalized inmate, a detainee who has become comfortable with prison life and would just as soon stay locked up as be set free, is one of the most puzzling. Why would anybody prefer incarceration to freedom?

Read full story
41 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy