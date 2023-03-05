Ex-inmate Reflects on Use of the "N" Word in Prison

This is the front entrance of "the Tombs" - one of three facilities where I spent a year of my life, Photo by photo by author

The following is an unpublished book excerpt and picks up where the previous chapter left off.

While I did watch television a few hours a day at home, viewing the boob tube in prison was not my favorite activity. For starters, the screens were relatively small and positioned up on the wall in a not-very-convenient-to-comfortable-viewing location. And of course, just like with everything else in prison, the auditory onslaught was prohibitive. I had a feeling before going in that prison would be a loud environment. But I really had no idea just how loud.

Back to the tv. Imagine what were the inmates’ viewing choices. Let me give you a hint: Not once did anybody ever tune into Meet The Press - or even The Big Bang Theory. Try Ridiculousness, Cheaters, Springer, Basketball Wives etc. It was as lowbrow as I expected.

Still, I am a football fan. And when Sunday came, football was the television entertainment of choice. So I made an attempt at watching my favorite team or teams with the boys. Not only were the great majority of the inmates at once overly opinionated and uninformed, but their shouts at players who could seemingly hear their cries of exhortation were deafening.

And whether it was a kickoff, pass play, run, punt, or whatever…the cry of “kill that nagger” was ever-present. In fact, the ubiquitous use of the n-word was such that if I had a dime for every time I heard it, I’d basically be sitting on a big pile of dimes.

Mind you, the n-word doesn’t offend me. I’ve been called it…and I’ve heard it a thousand and one times before (or maybe a million and one). And I have my own definition. The word “nagger” does not refer to a person’s race. A nagger is a human being who faced with the alternative of either doing the right thing or the wrong thing…will do the wrong thing every time.

The reality of the situation in prison was pretty much that everybody was a nagger. Get over it! Join the club. Actually, you joined the club when you walked through the door.

The most insightful observation of the overuse of the term actually came from a murderer named Nicholas Gibson, a prisoner who'd actually mutilated his lawyer with a Samurai sword by his own admission.

I was down at suicide watch deep in conversation with Weber (a white guy) and Nick (also white) and brought up the subject of the preposterous overuse of the n-word by black and Hispanic inmates, while white guys like us better watch out if we bandied the term with anywhere near the reckless abandon that our fellow felons of color did.

Nick opined “It’s reparations. They get to use the word because of their slave history. We can’t because we were the enslavers.” I got his point - though I wasn’t sure how the Hispanic element fit into the scheme of things. I just figured Latin guys are on balance (though not always) darker than white people so they sort of qualified - even if they’d never been enslaved in America by rich displaced Europeans.

None of this really mattered to me. Mostly, I just kept my eye on the prize: The day I’d get out of that God-forsaken place and not have to deal with prison or the people in it. But still, there were times I wanted to scream “Stop calling each other naggers! It’s demeaning.” But I seriously doubt anybody would have seen it from my perspective. So I shut my mouth and simply heard inmates call each other nagger constantly.

Curiously, the term for white people was never honky, whitey, or cracker. I guess those are your daddy’s or grandaddy’s words. In prison, it was always “white boy.” There were several occasions during which I heard black inmates talking to other men of color…”So there was this white boy.” And then the narrator would give me a quick look to say “no offense,” and continue on with his story once again referring to the protagonist as "white boy."

I didn’t really care. The prison environment where I spent my year wasn’t really all that racist. In fact of my six cellies in that year, two were black and one was Pakistani. And whether we got along or not had little to nothing to do with race. Still, I found the overuse of negative terminology concerning race sociologically interesting. Gotta think about something when you’re locked up. And that was as good a subject as any.