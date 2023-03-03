Prisoners Invent New Ways to Defy their Captors

William "Dollar Bill" Mersey

Photo byLuis VillasmilonUnsplash

Thankfully, the days of Attica-style riots are in the past. But that doesn't mean prisoners don't have their ways to express dissatisfaction with their self-inflicted plight. Enter what I call the Night of the Royal Flush at MCC federal prison where I served a year for tax fraud.

It might surprise you to discover that some of the most entitled and spoiled inmates in the federal system come from very humble origins. I was constantly amazed at what divas these guys could be as compared to say — Jeffrey Epstein — a multi multi millionaire who complained about nothing while I knew him.

Well one day, the reprobates in the special housing unit (the worst of the worst who’d been placed in solitary for breaking rules along the lines of dealing drugs or having a cell phone) decided they were dissatisfied with their situation and would let it be known to the warden without a second of consideration as to how they got there or exactly how those planned actions would adversely affect the rest of the prison population.

The plan was simple: Everybody in the SHU would flush anything available (blankets, sheets, and towels) down the toilets multiple times until the entire system backed up and the prison was awash in foul sewage.

The scheme was hatched at about 3 AM one very early morning, the result of which was all the toilets in my unit began inexplicably overflowing just a few minutes later as if somebody was flushing them. Soon enough, there was an inch of water in my and everybody else’s cell in 5 South.

The way MCC was laid out made it much worse for the prisoners unfortunate enough to live in the lower tiers (like me), as the flood flowed down the stairs of the upper tier above us and into our space making the water depth that much deeper.

Despite our protestation to the guards, plumbers were not brought in for hours until well after breakfast time. And when the other units got up, ate, and went to the bathroom, urine and feces (and not just water) began belching out of our toilets and onto the floor.

This biohazard alarmed prison officials to the point where all prisoners were ordered into the common area (which was not flooded) until something could be done.

In the meantime, I had to take relieve myself! But of course, with the toilets overflowing, there was only one place to do it: the officers' bathroom. Predictably, I was denied access and ended up finding a corner near my counselor’s upstairs door where I let go into a dustpan, placed the waste in a paper bag, and threw it in the trash. Sooo dignified!

Finally — and hours later — plumbers were called in and the system purged of all those funky blankets et al, and we all set about pumping out the sewage (pumps were brought in) and bleaching and cleaning like madmen given that it wasn’t just water we’d been wading through.

Exactly what the warden did to punish the prisoners who hatched this plan I don’t know. Given that the guys in the SHU only got out of their cells for an hour a day, showered only three times a week, and were denied phone calls and commissary, I don’t know what means were left to punish them beyond physical beatings.

Anyway, we all survived. But it was pretty disgusting. And I was not — nor ever was — in sympathy with the prison population who managed to get themselves locked up in solitary. The well-behaved prisoners in g-pop were bad enough. The guys I knew who’d been sent to the SHU were over-the-top rebels without a cause.

