Doordasher Delivers Pizza to a Billionaire - A Day in the Life

Photo by Christian on Unsplash

When it comes to choosing which Doordash deliveries I’ll take, I have to be the worst kind of cherry-picker my employer has ever suffered. Too big, too small, too far, too near! I have my divaish days. And because I'm an independent contractor, I can't get fired for being picky. And so it was on this particular night as I signed on for my dash that for six consecutive offerings, I declined the offer

Finally, I got the ball rolling after almost an hour with what delivery I can’t remember. But eventually, I found myself ferrying an order to the West Village when right after completing my mission, I was summoned to a nearby restaurant where two pizzas destined for a building just a half-mile away awaited.

With Doordash not seeing fit to provide its employees with a proper bag — and my not being inclined to drop $30 for a configuration that would allow me to transport a pie horizontally — I always turn down deliveries from pizza joints. But this one had me fooled. It didn’t come from a restaurant with “pizza” in its name. Rather, the app said only “Serafina.” Thus, my virginal run riding with a big flat box somehow balanced on my handlebars as I pedaled one-handed through the streets of New York.

As usual, the building’s address bore little relation to where it is actually located (a New York quirk). But eventually, I arrived without having once dumped the pizza on its head.

Now, I’ve delivered to some mighty fancy high rises in my 200+ Doordash deliveries. But most are kind of poofy-nouveau joints that really don’t impress me. And certainly not buildings in which I’d pay all that ridiculous rent even if I were super-rich. It just wouldn’t agree with me and my parsimonious ways. But this joint was different. Everything about the building reeked of opulence, style, and money.

Often in domiciles like these, the doorman won’t even let delivery guys into the elevators. We have to leave the food at the desk. But at this palace, the uniformed attendant pointed me toward the elevators where I would rise 36 stories into the sky to Penthouse B, the very best of the best.

The elevator itself had a giant window on its back wall. And as we passed each floor, a view of the Manhattan skyline came into view. Pretty sweet for a geezer on a bike delivering pizza.

At the designated floor, the elevator opened into a large foyer with two doors on either side both of which were entrances to the same huge penthouse. Talk about impressive!

I picked one and knocked whereupon a young dark-skinned man (like maybe 12) who clearly hailed from Asia opened up to reveal a sumptuous space with all sorts of elegant trimmings. It was almost like when Dorothy lands in Oz and the black and white film turns to technicolor. The interior simply oozed money.

Once back at the front desk, I couldn‘t help but note to the doorman that he was working at the most opulent building I’d yet seen in my Doordash experience - and that the elevator and then penthouse experience was the stuff of not millionaires — but billionaires.

“You know who you just delivered that pizza to?” he asked. Without my answering, he continued “the wife of the prime minister of Kuwait. That’s oil money, my man.”

“Aha! The billionaire-to-be prince fancies pizza. Go figure!” I smiled and lit off into the night chuckling all the way. Two dashes later, I was on the Lower East Side. As I locked the bike right next to a pile of garbage that had clearly been sifted through for empty bottles and cans, rats scurried about my feet.

That's the wonder of delivering food in Manhattan. From the penthouse to the outhouse - as the old saying goes. You never know where the job will take you. It's an unpredictable adventure I kick a huge kick out of. I used to tell people that you don't really know New York until you drive a taxi. That's all changed. Now I say "You don't really know New York until you deliver food." You get the idea.