The Silver Lining to a Felony Conviction

William "Dollar Bill" Mersey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Go0my_0l2b8O7500
Photo by Tingey Injury Law Firm on Unsplash

The aftermath of being a convicted felon and doing time is considerable on a few fronts. Mostly, guys coming out find it difficult to get anything but a minimum-wage job regardless of their training. Not that many employers want a convicted felon on the payroll. But curiously just after getting released, I found a silver lining to the felonious storm cloud.

When I arrived home after my near year in prison — one of my first moves was to sort through all the snail mail that had been forwarded to my cousin. And in that mound of correspondence, were a few threatening notices about my serving jury duty. If I didn’t answer soon, I might be arrested.

Not wanting to be locked up for not responding to a jury summons while I was in prison — I headed downtown to answer my summons before yet another officer of the law knocked on my door to drag me away.

The line at the courthouse was long — but moved fairly rapidly. And sooner than expected, I stood before an officious Black woman who wanted to know with some disdain why I’d taken my sweet time answering the summons. Obviously, I wasn’t alone in my tardiness, and she was pretty well fed-up with people who'd bobbed and weaved to avoid the dreaded task of sitting on a jury.

“Gee, I dunno,” I smiled. “Maybe because I’ve been locked up for a year and I got out 3 days ago. I have two recent felony convictions.”

The look on her face was priceless. She responded “We’ll call you,” dismissing me summarily. I pretty well knew that would be the last I'd ever hear from any person or entity regarding jury service.

Fresh out of one prison and two jails, I was feeling kinda free and easy and thoroughly enjoyed the moment. And I was quite sure then — and still am now — that I will never be called for jury duty again.

The funny thing is that if they did call me, I’d go without a problem. I always enjoyed the show to some extent — though I did find it ponderous in the main. Still, it’s a moot point. Nobody wants a convicted felon judging criminals’ guilt or innocence.

Guys like me are out of the loop in several arenas. And getting excused from jury duty forever is one of the few that works in our favor. In the eyes of the criminal justice system, we're simply not qualified to serve.

# jury duty# felony conviction# civic service# trials# prison

Comments / 25

Published by

Alt views, news, and opinions from Greenwich Village, NY. Contributor for the Daily Beast, New York Daily News, Daily Mail, The Independent, and New York Times

New York, NY
2K followers

