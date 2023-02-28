The Candace Wiggins Story: Bullied For Being Heterosexual

For its entire history, the Gay Rights Movement has been about the discrimination the group has experienced over time owing to their sexuality, and of course, the rights they've lacked because of the stigma the culture has suffered. And I personally have no argument with that.

But there have been times when heterosexuals have felt bullied and marginalized for their own sexuality. And one who comes to mind first and foremost is Candace Wiggins, ex-basketball player who spent 8 years as a professional in the WNBA.

At age 29, Ms. Wiggins opted to retire for no apparent reason other than she just wanted to move on. But in an interview with the San Diego Tribune a year later, Candce had the following to say:

"Me being heterosexual and straight, and being vocal in my identity as a straight woman was huge. I would say 98 percent of the women in the WNBA are gay women. It was a conformist type of place. There was a whole different set of rules they (the other players) could apply."

I bring this subject up because I myself have felt the same discrimination. Years ago, I was out in my neighborhood drinking at bars when a woman I'd just met and I decided we liked each other's company. She suggested we move on to another saloon and I went with the program.

The moment we entered I knew we were in a gay bar. I had no problem with the new environment. I mean - I'm a New York City/East Village guy who'd played the guitar in various stage productions, many of whose cast members were gay. I was not unfamiliar nor uncomfortable in gay people's presence.

But I can't say the same for the guys in the bar. I got a lot of stares from the fellas as if to say "Why are you here? And with a woman? You're not wanted!"

On another occasion, a trans client of mine gave me an address where I could meet her for an advertising payment to run a classified in the paper for which I worked. In the door I strolled to find myself at a West Village LGBTQ Center and function.

The trans girls (a few of whom I knew) welcomed me with open arms. But there was a straight cis girl whose stare could have melted a glacier. She was clearly most unhappy that who she perceived as a hetero male had walked through the hallowed portals.

I simply avoided her and hung out with the girls I knew. But I knew what time it was - as they say. She didn't want me there with her trans friends.

And finally, there was a time when I worked at an ad agency where most of the employees were gay. And on more than one occasion, I felt left out of certain activities and conversations owing to my heterosexuality. I wasn't imagining things.

I'm not saying that any of this was traumatic. And it wasn't a constant presence in my life. But it was there. And like with Candace, I felt it. Unfortunately, in Ms. Wiggin's case, it was all-consuming and constantly in evidence to the point that she just had to quit and move on.

So yeah, the legitimate discrimination gays feel because of their sexuality can go the other way. And I just thought I'd point it out.