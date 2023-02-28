New York's Top Deli As Popular As Ever

Photo by Harry Knight on Unsplash

Sunday morning at 10 AM, my DoorDash app chimed with a job. The image on the phone read "Katz Deli," a restaurant I've known about for 50 years. That half-century ago, I had just returned to New York City after exiting graduate school to pursue a career in music, and was bunking with my cousin who took me on a tour of the Lower East Side.

"This is Katz's," she said. "It's one of New York's best delis."

June didn't say it was the best deli because at the time, Katz's, the Carnegie Deli, the Second Avenue Deli, and the Stage Deli were all arguably the leaders in their field. But since then, the Carnegie and Stage Delis both closed in the past decade, and the Second Avenue Deli moved after its owner Abe Lebewohl was murdered on the way to depositing the day's proceeds in the bank.

So back to the present - I rode down to pick up my customer's food to find a line in front of Katz's that looked like people queuing for tickets to a BTS concert. It was insane. There had to be 200 people waiting to get into Katz's!

Being a dasher, I didn't have to wait on the line. So I locked the bike and strolled in to witness the most crowded restaurant I have ever seen in my life. The place was teeming with patrons and staff to the extent that I could barely make my way to the back of the restaurant where dashers pick up their customers' food. I was in shock!

I will credit Katz's with how they handle outgoing app orders. Since then, I've been to the restaurant maybe half a dozen times, and the package has always been ready when I arrived. The problem isn't getting the food on time. It's "excusing me-ing" my way to the back!

I roll by the area frequently on my journeys, and I can tell you that there is almost always a line in front of Katz's. The place is that popular.

In fact, Katz's is New York's oldest deli. Founded in 1888, Katz's continues to serve up some of the most delicious and artery-clogging fare in the city. If you like pastrami and/or corned beef sandwiches served in huge portions - along with an assortment of delicious kosher pickles - Katz's is your spot. Just one warning: Get ready to wait on line. The place is that popular.

So when you hear the expression "Everything old is new again," you can point to Katz's" to verify that the old cliche is as accurate now as it was when somebody coined the phrase. Katz's Deli is living proof. Still alive, well, and apparently busier than ever.