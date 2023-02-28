New York City, NY

New York's Top Deli As Popular As Ever

William "Dollar Bill" Mersey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kwp4D_0l2KVaau00
Photo byHarry KnightonUnsplash

Sunday morning at 10 AM, my DoorDash app chimed with a job. The image on the phone read "Katz Deli," a restaurant I've known about for 50 years. That half-century ago, I had just returned to New York City after exiting graduate school to pursue a career in music, and was bunking with my cousin who took me on a tour of the Lower East Side.

"This is Katz's," she said. "It's one of New York's best delis."

June didn't say it was the best deli because at the time, Katz's, the Carnegie Deli, the Second Avenue Deli, and the Stage Deli were all arguably the leaders in their field. But since then, the Carnegie and Stage Delis both closed in the past decade, and the Second Avenue Deli moved after its owner Abe Lebewohl was murdered on the way to depositing the day's proceeds in the bank.

So back to the present - I rode down to pick up my customer's food to find a line in front of Katz's that looked like people queuing for tickets to a BTS concert. It was insane. There had to be 200 people waiting to get into Katz's!

Being a dasher, I didn't have to wait on the line. So I locked the bike and strolled in to witness the most crowded restaurant I have ever seen in my life. The place was teeming with patrons and staff to the extent that I could barely make my way to the back of the restaurant where dashers pick up their customers' food. I was in shock!

I will credit Katz's with how they handle outgoing app orders. Since then, I've been to the restaurant maybe half a dozen times, and the package has always been ready when I arrived. The problem isn't getting the food on time. It's "excusing me-ing" my way to the back!

I roll by the area frequently on my journeys, and I can tell you that there is almost always a line in front of Katz's. The place is that popular.

In fact, Katz's is New York's oldest deli. Founded in 1888, Katz's continues to serve up some of the most delicious and artery-clogging fare in the city. If you like pastrami and/or corned beef sandwiches served in huge portions - along with an assortment of delicious kosher pickles - Katz's is your spot. Just one warning: Get ready to wait on line. The place is that popular.

So when you hear the expression "Everything old is new again," you can point to Katz's" to verify that the old cliche is as accurate now as it was when somebody coined the phrase. Katz's Deli is living proof. Still alive, well, and apparently busier than ever.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Katz Deli# Carnegie Deli# Stage Deli# Second Avenue Deli# New York City

Comments / 0

Published by

Alt views, news, and opinions from Greenwich Village, NY. Contributor for the Daily Beast, New York Daily News, Daily Mail, The Independent, and New York Times

New York, NY
2K followers

More from William "Dollar Bill" Mersey

Doordasher Finds an Inflation Buster: The $1 Happy Hour PBR Is Back

It's been a long time since the days of stopping by the original Coyote Ugly bar in my neighborhood to score a 12-ounce can of Pabst Blue Ribbon beer for a dollar. For ten bucks, I could hang out all night - get a buzz on - and keep the bartender happy with my 100%$ tip (a dollar for each beer). And to be honest, I thought those days were long gone. Now, I see signs at local bars that brag on five-dollar happy hour prices for draught beers. Talk about inflation!

Read full story

Ex-inmate Shares Jeffrey Epstein's Sleeping Habits

Unlike the millions of people who would venture their opinions on Jeffrey Epstein— especially as to whether he killed himself or somebody did the job for him — I can tell you one thing for sure about my old prison mate that is beyond debate. He did not suffer from insomnia — dire circumstances notwithstanding.

Read full story
3 comments

Ex-inmate Reflects on Use of the "N" Word in Prison

The following is an unpublished book excerpt and picks up where the previous chapter left off. While I did watch television a few hours a day at home, viewing the boob tube in prison was not my favorite activity. For starters, the screens were relatively small and positioned up on the wall in a not-very-convenient-to-comfortable-viewing location. And of course, just like with everything else in prison, the auditory onslaught was prohibitive. I had a feeling before going in that prison would be a loud environment. But I really had no idea just how loud.

Read full story
16 comments

A Short History of Modern Transsexuality

It may come as a shock to some people but the truth is that transsexuality is not an entirely new concept born of the modern era. There have been numerous examples throughout history of men wanting to be like and dressing like females as well as females wanting to act like and be men.

Read full story
51 comments
New York City, NY

New York Doordasher Stumbles Into a Country Music Award Winning Artist

Just another day on the road pedal-biking my way around Manhattan (New York, New York as the song goes) “DoorDashing” food to hungry New Yorkers. Anything can happen on this hit and miss work. Once I delivered a pizza to a billionaire who lived in a penthouse. On the same day, I brought a meal to a gangbanger in the projects. It’s part of what I like about the job. You just never know. Still, what happened recently is not something I ever envisioned.

Read full story
1 comments

Prisoners Invent New Ways to Defy their Captors

Thankfully, the days of Attica-style riots are in the past. But that doesn't mean prisoners don't have their ways to express dissatisfaction with their self-inflicted plight. Enter what I call the Night of the Royal Flush at MCC federal prison where I served a year for tax fraud.

Read full story
1 comments
Manhattan, NY

A Criminal's View of Men Who Sit Cross-legged

I think it’s safe to say that career criminals view the world differently from law-abiding citizens. They’ll excuse — and even advocate — the behavior that lands them in places like the Manhattan Detention Center. But a take on inmate machismo I learned during my incarceration really struck me as odd. Allow me to share.

Read full story
166 comments

Nobody Beats Professional Basketball For Gender Wage Disparity

It's an old story: Women have been getting paid less for doing the same job as men since anybody and their ancestors can remember. In the USA, that gender wage gap actually became a political issue during the 1860's with pioneers Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony at the forefront of the movement espousing "equal Pay for equal work."

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Doordasher Takes Record Hike - Down Hallway

I have a silly game I like to play when I’m dashing (delivering food for DoorDash). I’ll lock up in front of an old building in Chinatown, Little Italy, or the Lower East Side, and look up to see how many stories I might have to ascend. Will this one set a record for the number of steps I’ll climb to reach my customer?

Read full story

A Portrait of the Institutionalized Inmate

Of the many problems that face the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the institutionalized inmate, a detainee who has become comfortable with prison life and would just as soon stay locked up as be set free, is one of the most puzzling. Why would anybody prefer incarceration to freedom?

Read full story
33 comments
Youngstown, OH

Opinion: The Guards and the Guarded in America's Prisons - Not a Lot of Difference

In the wake of yet another prison guard accused of taking bribes and providing contraband to prisoners, I have to ponder the prison system's issues with hiring marginal individuals to watch over criminals who've been detained for the safety of the community.

Read full story
14 comments

Internet Romance Scams Still Alive, Well, and Increasing

The cyberworld is chock full of scammers, hustlers, and thieves. It simply comes with the territory. Where there’s a venue for one person to steal another’s money, thieves will come out of the woodwork. Who doesn’t know that?

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

Memories of East Village Days Gone By

Forty-nine years ago I quit the road band I’d been touring with to come back home and pursue a more meaningful music career path in New York City! I wanted to be on records - and not playing six-nighters at chain hotels in Middle America.

Read full story
New York City, NY

NY Senior Citizen Centers Enrich Geriatrics' Lives

It's called New York City Department for the Aging (or NYCDFTA). The agency is designed to help seniors - and it actually does a very good job in the endeavor. I, now 72 years old, knew nothing about the program until I reached the age of 66. It was then as a volunteer in a local soup kitchen that I was handed a map of over 150 places in Manhattan where anybody can get a free - or very cheap meal.

Read full story

Doordasher Delivers Pizza to a Billionaire - A Day in the Life

When it comes to choosing which Doordash deliveries I’ll take, I have to be the worst kind of cherry-picker my employer has ever suffered. Too big, too small, too far, too near! I have my divaish days. And because I'm an independent contractor, I can't get fired for being picky. And so it was on this particular night as I signed on for my dash that for six consecutive offerings, I declined the offer.

Read full story
4 comments

The Silver Lining to a Felony Conviction

The aftermath of being a convicted felon and doing time is considerable on a few fronts. Mostly, guys coming out find it difficult to get anything but a minimum-wage job regardless of their training. Not that many employers want a convicted felon on the payroll. But curiously just after getting released, I found a silver lining to the felonious storm cloud.

Read full story
25 comments

The Candace Wiggins Story: Bullied For Being Heterosexual

For its entire history, the Gay Rights Movement has been about the discrimination the group has experienced over time owing to their sexuality, and of course, the rights they've lacked because of the stigma the culture has suffered. And I personally have no argument with that.

Read full story
68 comments
New York City, NY

TV and Movie Productions Flocking to the Streets of New York

Decades ago when the television juggernaut "Law and Order" was in its infancy, studio execs lobbied to have a show set in New York City actually filmed in California. And there was a good reason for that. Shooting in New York was much more expensive.

Read full story

Background Checks Are Killing Ex-felon's Chances For Employment

Recidivism rates within the USA's criminal population are alarmingly high. Nobody disputes that. Of the many theories academics have advanced describing why this is happening, there is one I know to be true from personal experience. Getting a decent job with a felony on your record is very challenging.

Read full story
575 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy