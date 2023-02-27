TV and Movie Productions Flocking to the Streets of New York

Photo by Jakob Owens on Unsplash

Decades ago when the television juggernaut "Law and Order" was in its infancy, studio execs lobbied to have a show set in New York City actually filmed in California. And there was a good reason for that. Shooting in New York was much more expensive.

Enter the administration of George Pataki, which in response to shrinking revenue and employment in the entertainment industry, passed a bill to give these productions a tax credit to help the Big Apple compete with other locations that had done the same. And so in 2004, TV and film companies came back to New York to shoot their productions after the tax credit was implemented.

As a result, New York now boasts huge facilities and sets in the outer boros with the likes of Kaufman, Steiner, and Silvercup Studios, the last of which actually has two different locations, one in Queens and one in the Bronx.

Curiously, Silvercup uses the original location where Silvercup white bread was baked back in the days when boomers were children and their parents didn't understand that bleached white bread had almost no nutritional value. The studio took over the space but decided to keep the name!

When the pandemic raged through New York City, the entertainment business, like most others, virtually shut down. But as the Covid era eased, the movie business put extensive testing protocols in place and resumed shooting in a big way in the Big Apple.

And now, the productions Law and Order (in all its permutations and combinations), The Missing, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, New Amsterdam, Gossip Girl, The Equalizer, Billions, Succession, and a host of others are all in full swing, and being filmed on the streets and in the studios of New York City.

The tax credit isn't the only reason. Since the huge success of The Sopranos - and then the era of streaming with Apple, Amazon, and Netflix filming their own original productions rather than leasing those of others - the number of tv shows and movies being produced has expanded exponentially.

On the recommendation of an old friend, I entered the film and television industry as a background actor colloquially called an "extra" a year-and-a-half ago. And via my subscription to a site called Casting Networks, as well as a few others that don't even charge to view the listings, I can access employment opportunities on a seemingly endless number of television and movie sets.

Aspring actors as well as geriatrics are finding work in the industry at $16.50 per hour for 10 hours - and then time-and-a-half thereafter. And that's the non-union pay. SAG members earn more - but have to ante up a $3000 initiation fee to join.

Even people who aren't a part of this growing economy can't help but see the signs in the street that say "No parking," the reason being whichever production will be shooting on that street.

I live in the East Village, and one morning just a few weeks ago, I walked out of my apartment building and right into the middle of a tv set. I was hardly surprised. I figured it would happen sooner or later. I just wanted to know why I didn't get the job as a background actor. It would have made for a really easy commute.

I kid. Again, the number of productions in the modern age of cable and streaming is exploding. And with New York now competitive with other locations thanks to the tax credit extended to these production companies, the Big Apple hosts many of these productions. The trucks are all over the place. If you're a New Yorker, you've seen them. And if you find them bothersome? Get used to it. They're not going away anytime soon. And why would we want them to? They're providing jobs for our citizens.