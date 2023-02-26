New York City, NY

Today, February 26th, in NYC History: The First World Trade Center Bombing

William "Dollar Bill" Mersey

Photo by Uvi Don Unsplash

February 26th is an especially dark day in New York history. On this day 30 years ago, Ramsi Yousef and company bombed the World Trade Center in what would become a harbinger for an even worse reprise.

To accomplish his mission, Yousef rented a Ryder truck, filled it with 15oo pounds of explosives, and drove it underground in the World Trade Center parking lot where once removed from the vehicle and at a safe distance, he detonated the bomb remotely killing 6 and injuring 100 people.

Yousef hoped that the explosion would tip one tower into the other to destroy both with one blast. While the tower underneath which the explosion took place was significantly damaged, it did not topple, and from that standpoint, Yousef's plan failed. Still, his attempt to kill thousands reverberated around the world.

Yousef, born in either Kuwait, Iraq, or the United Arab Emirates, is a Pakistani citizen educated in electrical engineering at the Swansea Institute in the United Kingdom. After graduating, Yousef returned to Pakistan where he learned bomb-making and joined up with USA-hating terrorist operatives.

On September 1, 1992, Yousef entered the US with an Iraqi passport of questionable authenticity. For 72 hours, he was held and interrogated upon arrival but was then released from the overcrowded INS facility and given a court date to return for a hearing.

Once free to roam New York and New Jersey, Yousef set his plan into action and the rest is history. After the bombing, Yousef fled the USA to continue on his terrorist tear plotting assassinations and airline bombings until he was finally apprehended on February 7, 1995, in Pakistan and extradited to the US for trial.

During that trial in the Southern District of New York, Yousef revealed his motivations and demands. As part of what he called the Liberation Army, Yousef demanded that the US stop sending aid to Israel and cease all diplomatic relations with the country. Additionally, he demanded that the US not interfere with any of the internal operations of Arab countries.

Yousef pled not guilty to the charges but was convicted on several counts including conspiracy to bomb a building. He was sentenced to 240 years behind bars and is currently detained at ADX Florence, a maximum security facility of the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Several terrorist acts by Islamic groups preceded the first World Trade Center event. And many have come in its wake. But that first WTC bombing set the stage for the worst catastrophe of its kind ever
perpetrated by the Arab jihad. And it all happened in New York City 30 years ago today.

May those who died as a result of Yousef's terrorism rest in peace. I have no doubt that New Yorkers are gratified that Yousef was apprehended and will spend the rest of his life on "bombers' row" in a maximum security facility from which there's no escape.

