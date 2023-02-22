The Gold Record That Wasn't

Photo by Vladimir Proskurovskiy on Unsplash

For virtually anybody who plays, produces, arranges, or sings music, the gold record is the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. You earned a gold record? You won the lottery. You conquered the music business.

My own father started in the music game at an early age…left for almost two decades…and then came back at age 45 to earn not one…but seventeen gold and platinum disks. But he wasn’t one to take himself too seriously.

Like once he commented to me “What the hell does a producer do, anyway?” And what he meant was if you didn’t write the song, play one of the instruments, sing on the record or write notes on a piece of paper for instruments to play on the record, you really hadn’t done anything. Presiding over the entire process in the producer role was tantamount to being a foreman in a warehouse.

In keeping with that ethos, Popsicle unscrewed the nuts that affixed one of his gold records to the plaque Columbia gave him to see exactly what that iconic symbol was really made of. And he reported back that the disk was certainly not gold at all. It was simply a vinyl record spray-painted with a golden laquer. Not much of a surprise.

But then he placed the “gold” record on the turntable to see what lay between the grooves and discovered that the original vinyl disk that had magically been transformed to gold was in fact not even the recording that had gone “gold” in the first place — but just some stiff that had been lying around the plant with the wrong label on it! Talk about bursting the proverbial bubble!

It happened occasionally when vinyl records were the thing that a label from one record went on the incorrect pressing making that record useless for sale. So what did the company do with the mistake? Paint it gold and give it to my father as if it was worth something.

Of my old man's 17 gold and platinum records, just a few remain. My brother has a couple — and his third wife has a few. And that’s it. The rest were either left behind in moves — or stolen by moving guys who mistook the gold records for actual gold.

I myself have none of them. After Papi’s story about the phony gold record, I never even asked for one! Hey! I can spray-paint an old record gold. What’s the big deal? Plus…I never sold a million of anything. So what would be the point?