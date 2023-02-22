For Stormy Daniels, Life Goes on After Trump

Photo by roya ann miller on Unsplash

To say life for Stephanie Clifford aka Stormy Daniels, adult porn star and alleged paramour of our ex-president Donald Trump, has been stormy would be something of an understatement. At once scrutinized and humiliated, some people would have buried their heads in the proverbial sand and stayed there after suffering their personal layers getting pealed off one by one under the public microscope.

But Stormy Daniels is not your average person. And even though Trump denies their affair - and Daniels claims she was threatened by an anonymous man if she revealed that affair - and her very own lawyer went to prison for robbing her during this harrowing time - Daniels keeps on keeping on undaunted.

When Trump calls her "horseface," does she crumple up in a ball and head to the psychiatrist for help? No sir. She goes on Twitter to say "He opens his mouth more than I do my legs," and then goes on to correct his punctuation.

After the news story broke about the alleged affair, Ms. Daniels stood up straight and went on numerous talk shows to state her case. Then she inked a lucrative book deal while continuing touring as a performer.

And now, Stormy is starring in a remake of The Surreal Life on VH1 along with Dennis Rodman, Frankie Muniz, and a few other celebrities of note. She hasn't faded away in any way shape or form. Becoming active in the LGBTQA community after coming out as bisexual helped Stormy score yet another gig as host of a dating show for gays titled "For the Love of DILF's" which began running on January 31st of this year on OUTtv.com

Often, porn stars are characterized as bimbos for their choice of professions. And whether that's true some might view as a subject for debate. But if stamina in the face of adversity and standing up to powerful men is any measure of a person's moral worth and fiber, I think Daniels has passed the test. She's no bimbo. And as a result, four years after the scandal, she's still a force to be reckoned with.