Opinion: The Easy Fix - How to Keep Our Democracy

Just last week while arguing the finer points of politics with an old friend who claimed he is more informed than I am, I called his bluff on that assertion, offering that together, we should take a sample citizenship that’s easy enough to find on the internet to decide the issue.

And so we did. Quickly, it became obvious that what he doesn’t know about American History or the manner in which our democracy functions could fill encyclopedias. By the 12th question (of 25 multiple choices), he tapped out claiming the exam was unfair and skewed (my word not his) to sandbag him. All this gave me pause and had me wondering whether my friend should even have the right to vote given how little he knows about his country.

If you visit Broadway to see the play “Hamilton,” the average American would feel educated and informed about one of our Founding Fathers. But there’s something crucial the play missed. Hamilton proposed that only landowners be given the vote, the assumption being that the rabble who didn’t own real estate wasn’t informed enough to make a choice when it came to elections.

And like Alexander, I have to ponder how many American voters are familiar enough with the candidates and issues to make an informed choice. I fear the answer is not too many. A survey taken by the Woodrow Wilson Foundation 4 years ago claims that only 39% of adult Americans can pass a citizenship test, an exam which is not all that difficult. The test consists of 25 multiple-choice questions (there are 4 choices). A score of 60% is all one needs to succeed.

When it came to demography, the results were even more embarrassing. Only 19% of Americans aged 18 to 45 passed. Sixty percent of all the test-takers did not know which countries the United States fought in during World War II. Only 24% could identify the original 13 colonies. And the embarrassing results go on and on.

While I wouldn’t agree with Hamilton on the land ownership requirement for the vote, I do think he had a point. Know-nothing citizens should have to learn something to earn their right to determine the country’s future — regardless of their party affiliation.

So let’s say we as a country decided to administer a citizenship test to all people who wanted to vote. What would happen? Granted, I have a very insignificant sampling of two people (my friend and I). But I have a strong feeling that implementing the passing of a citizenship requirement would weed out a lot of bizarre conspiracy theorists.

Maybe I’m wrong about this. But I doubt it. Whatever the results as to which party members know more about the way America functions and its history, I do believe that the people with passing grades are the same citizens who value our democracy and would save it.

An informed America would be a much more powerful and just America. And if you’re all presumption

- a know-it-all who knows nothing who can’t pass a citizenship test - maybe you shouldn’t be given the vote. We don’t want lazy and uninformed Americans determining our future. And implementing the citizenship test initiative would be the best way to cure the problem.

Naysayers to my proposed “fix” would point to the nation’s history of poll taxes and literacy tests some southern states imposed after the abolition of slavery specifically to shut out their poorer and less educated adult population from the election process. And it would be hard to argue these deterrents to voting rights stood on any moral or political high ground. But passing a citizenship test does not include the inherent bias that both the poll tax and literacy tests did.

When it comes to literacy, a Doctor of Philosophy unfamiliar with a candidate or the issues America wants addressed could very possibly be less knowledgeable on those issues than an illiterate individual who diligently watches media on the 24-hour news cycle.

And poll taxes? Again, just because a prospective voter is too poor to pay the poll tax doesn’t mean he or she knows less about the issues than a rich man who cares nothing about politics and doesn’t know enough to cast a meaningful vote.

The citizenship test concept, on the other hand, does not discriminate against the poorer or less educated portion of the electorate. It would simply require that all voters — be they rich, poor, educated, or illiterate — understand exactly what a democratic government looks like and how it operates. And that doesn’t strike me as an unfair requirement to participate in the democratic process.