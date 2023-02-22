How the Bureau of Prisons Deals With Suicidal Inmates

This is a photo I shot of MCC federal prison where I spent a year of my life Photo by author

Most law-abiding citizens aren't even aware that suicide is a big problem in the US federal prison system - and that the authorities have what some view as an almost laughable approach to address the situation. But after serving a year in a federal lockup and being an integral part of that program (which included spending dozens of hours alone with Jeffrey Epstein the month before he killed himself), I know on a personal level how woefully lacking the BOP's approach surely is.

Budgetary constraints are such that the entire program is handicapped to an extent that the BOP can only hope to get a result that exceeds their expenditure — and not a satisfactory outcome given the realities.

Here’s how it works: Suicidal inmates are placed in one-person cells in a special unit, and watched over on a 24-hour basis, not by trained professionals, but by fellow inmates who (where I was incarcerated) were paid between 12 cents and one dollar per hour for performing this vital job.

Inmates who signed on for this duty were group-oriented (about 20 of us at a time) for 4 hours by a trained psychologist who is a full-time employee of the prison. Essentially, we as companions were apprised of demographics, tendencies, and more or less established modus operandi of suicidal people — and then instructed on how and what to enter into log books every 15 minutes while on watch, and what and what not to discuss with our suicidal brothers.

It wasn’t much of an orientation, obviously. But it was better than nothing. And once we’d attended the one session, we would then have another prisoner with experience monitor us on our first four-hour shift. After that, we were seasoned pros ready to handle the job on our own.

Catharsis about prison life was within bounds. Complaining about the prison conditions was big. As was fantasizing about which female guard we’d like to mount. Actual counseling was not! Realizing the watchers were in no way equipped to do anything meaningful psychologically, the BOP and psych department didn’t need to turn prisoners into ersatz therapists — as allowing that sort of amateur counseling could become a huge lawsuit and headache if one of the suicidal inmates actually followed through.

Eventually, I became the number one inmate in the hierarchy. As inmate companion coordinator, I did all the shift scheduling and reported to the psychologists on all matters concerning the operation of the program. It turned out to be a rough row to hoe (owing to the department’s deficiencies), and I quit the job before I left the prison. Still, I learned a lot about the program’s inner workings.

This is a screenshot of one of the certificates awarded to me for my participation in the inmate companion program Photo by author

Given that convicted criminals were doing this job, I was surprised to find that a great percentage of the watchers took the work seriously. As an inducement to convince inmates that working for such paltry wages could be to their benefit, the psychology department issued certificates (diplomas if you will) for watchers who’d performed this task for 100 hours. With that certification in hand, the theory was that an inmate’s sentencing judge would look favorably on the watcher’s situation and mitigate his punishment.

Whether there was any proof to that theory would be in question, though I did know one watcher who benefited from his hundreds of hours serving the program when it came time for his sentencing. So ecstatic was the man when the judge gave him only 10 years, that I scored some horseradish from the kitchen as a gift for his good fortune. He was forever grateful.

With respect for what a barely-trained criminal could do to convince a fellow inmate that taking his own life might not be the best idea was minimal. I had my own take on the situation. I’d try to keep the suicidal man entertained, engaged, and enjoying himself in my presence. Just maybe life was worth living.

That’s how I handled Jeffrey Epstein, with whom I spent several 4-hour shifts before he killed himself. Keeping it light seemed to be the best course of action. And there were times that Jeffrey, I, and other suicidal inmates and/or watchers engaged in animated conversations during which nobody was thinking about ending it all.

Given that Epstein was an educated man with whom I could discuss something outside the realm of dealing guns or drugs or shooting enemies, I would descend to my job watching him with a subject for discussion in mind.

Assuming he’d made a lot of his money with equities, one conversation centered on investment advice. As with any professional financial advisor, Jeffrey first asked where my money was invested, what my goals were, and how safe I wanted to play it.

During another session, we gossiped about US presidents, a conversation during which he shared some humorous anecdotes.

One night, I recounted to the suicidal inmate in the next cell exactly what Paul Manafort (my then celly) had done to get himself in so much trouble with the government.

Knowing that Jeffrey once taught at the prestigious Dalton school, I turned to Epstein when I was done and asked “So how’d I do, Jeffrey?

And when he responded, “That’s the best summation I’ve ever heard on the subject,” I was most gratified — and would have called Rachel Maddow to thank her if I’d had her number.

Sadly, most of my discussions with Jeffrey turned to how he was going to handle prison life and especially, other prisoners of whom he was deathly afraid.

Manafort could handle the homies like an old yardbird. Not so with Epstein. It was a big problem that clearly preyed on his mind.

Shortly after Jeffrey’s demise, I quit my job and left the program entirely. The department’s list of which companions worked what shifts was almost completely in error. And when you wake an inmate at 3 AM to go to work for a shift he doesn’t want, that prisoner needs somebody to blame. I was that fall guy — and via the grapevine, I’d heard that some of my charges were getting ready to assault me.

Alas, the psych department suffered some of the same mind-boggling deficiencies that the prison itself did. I judged that 40 cents an hour wasn’t enough compensation to risk my health for and hit the road. Additionally, the scheduling itself was extremely tedious.

Of course, prison being what it is, not everything in the program was on the up and up. Some inmates signed on for suicide duty so they could deal drugs to supposedly suicidal brothers who really weren’t suicidal. They just claimed they were to be removed from segregation so they could score drugs from their dealers.

Still, the companionship program was not without value. It offered some regimentation for scofflaws, and a manner in which to mitigate their situations while at once helping their fellow prisoners improve their mental health. Trained or untrained, a fellow prisoner is an individual with whom another prison can relate more so than with a doctor of psychology. And fellow inmates had a distinct advantage there.

Do I think the taxpayer should foot the bill on having trained psychologists watch over suicidal prisoners 24 hours a day rather than pay fellow inmates a pittance to do the same job? In a perfect world, yes. And maybe the USA is a rich enough country that it could throw a few more bucks at a program that in one specific instance, seemingly failed Jeffrey Epstein.

It’s not clear whether it was the warden, head of the psychology department, or inmate companion program that was to blame. But I’ll say this: I don’t think the program was at fault with Jeffrey. We as inmate companions did what we could on his behalf. I know I did. And he wasn’t all that depressed when I was in his company.

But what happened when Jeffrey was sent back to the SHU (special housing unit with all the bad boys) I don’t know. I can tell you that housing prisoners seeking protective custody (as was the case with Epstein) alongside the worst of the worst is a bad idea. And at one point, I was of the opinion that the SHU killed Jeffrey.

Specifically, with the infamous and now-closed MCC, a big problem stems from the reality that the facility was more or less a human warehouse. There aren’t a lot of programs to hold a prisoner’s interest or attention. And as far as going outside to get fresh air and release tensions and anxieties? Forget about it. I’m not surprised the prison boasted a significant number of suicidal inmates while I was there. Conditions are ripe for that sort of mental breakdown when you leave a prisoner little else to do save think about his own dire circumstances.

The ennui of prison life is such that work of any kind — and at any rate of compensation — is preferable to lying fallow for most inmates with an education. Or at least, it was for me. So when the opportunity to join the inmate companion program was the first employment offered, I jumped on the chance to do something — anything — to fight off the boredom I was already suffering.

I can say I learned significantly from the experience - and gained some key insight into some of the deficiencies inherent in the BOP system, the inmate companion program being one of many.