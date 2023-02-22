How the Bureau of Prisons Deals With Suicidal Inmates

William "Dollar Bill" Mersey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jw5vx_0kviJmGv00
This is a photo I shot of MCC federal prison where I spent a year of my lifePhoto byauthor

Most law-abiding citizens aren't even aware that suicide is a big problem in the US federal prison system - and that the authorities have what some view as an almost laughable approach to address the situation. But after serving a year in a federal lockup and being an integral part of that program (which included spending dozens of hours alone with Jeffrey Epstein the month before he killed himself), I know on a personal level how woefully lacking the BOP's approach surely is.

Budgetary constraints are such that the entire program is handicapped to an extent that the BOP can only hope to get a result that exceeds their expenditure — and not a satisfactory outcome given the realities.

Here’s how it works: Suicidal inmates are placed in one-person cells in a special unit, and watched over on a 24-hour basis, not by trained professionals, but by fellow inmates who (where I was incarcerated) were paid between 12 cents and one dollar per hour for performing this vital job.

Inmates who signed on for this duty were group-oriented (about 20 of us at a time) for 4 hours by a trained psychologist who is a full-time employee of the prison. Essentially, we as companions were apprised of demographics, tendencies, and more or less established modus operandi of suicidal people — and then instructed on how and what to enter into log books every 15 minutes while on watch, and what and what not to discuss with our suicidal brothers.

It wasn’t much of an orientation, obviously. But it was better than nothing. And once we’d attended the one session, we would then have another prisoner with experience monitor us on our first four-hour shift. After that, we were seasoned pros ready to handle the job on our own.

Catharsis about prison life was within bounds. Complaining about the prison conditions was big. As was fantasizing about which female guard we’d like to mount. Actual counseling was not! Realizing the watchers were in no way equipped to do anything meaningful psychologically, the BOP and psych department didn’t need to turn prisoners into ersatz therapists — as allowing that sort of amateur counseling could become a huge lawsuit and headache if one of the suicidal inmates actually followed through.

Eventually, I became the number one inmate in the hierarchy. As inmate companion coordinator, I did all the shift scheduling and reported to the psychologists on all matters concerning the operation of the program. It turned out to be a rough row to hoe (owing to the department’s deficiencies), and I quit the job before I left the prison. Still, I learned a lot about the program’s inner workings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=023kZ6_0kviJmGv00
This is a screenshot of one of the certificates awarded to me for my participation in the inmate companion programPhoto byauthor

Given that convicted criminals were doing this job, I was surprised to find that a great percentage of the watchers took the work seriously. As an inducement to convince inmates that working for such paltry wages could be to their benefit, the psychology department issued certificates (diplomas if you will) for watchers who’d performed this task for 100 hours. With that certification in hand, the theory was that an inmate’s sentencing judge would look favorably on the watcher’s situation and mitigate his punishment.

Whether there was any proof to that theory would be in question, though I did know one watcher who benefited from his hundreds of hours serving the program when it came time for his sentencing. So ecstatic was the man when the judge gave him only 10 years, that I scored some horseradish from the kitchen as a gift for his good fortune. He was forever grateful.

With respect for what a barely-trained criminal could do to convince a fellow inmate that taking his own life might not be the best idea was minimal. I had my own take on the situation. I’d try to keep the suicidal man entertained, engaged, and enjoying himself in my presence. Just maybe life was worth living.

That’s how I handled Jeffrey Epstein, with whom I spent several 4-hour shifts before he killed himself. Keeping it light seemed to be the best course of action. And there were times that Jeffrey, I, and other suicidal inmates and/or watchers engaged in animated conversations during which nobody was thinking about ending it all.

Given that Epstein was an educated man with whom I could discuss something outside the realm of dealing guns or drugs or shooting enemies, I would descend to my job watching him with a subject for discussion in mind.

Assuming he’d made a lot of his money with equities, one conversation centered on investment advice. As with any professional financial advisor, Jeffrey first asked where my money was invested, what my goals were, and how safe I wanted to play it.

During another session, we gossiped about US presidents, a conversation during which he shared some humorous anecdotes.

One night, I recounted to the suicidal inmate in the next cell exactly what Paul Manafort (my then celly) had done to get himself in so much trouble with the government.

Knowing that Jeffrey once taught at the prestigious Dalton school, I turned to Epstein when I was done and asked “So how’d I do, Jeffrey?

And when he responded, “That’s the best summation I’ve ever heard on the subject,” I was most gratified — and would have called Rachel Maddow to thank her if I’d had her number.

Sadly, most of my discussions with Jeffrey turned to how he was going to handle prison life and especially, other prisoners of whom he was deathly afraid.

Manafort could handle the homies like an old yardbird. Not so with Epstein. It was a big problem that clearly preyed on his mind.

Shortly after Jeffrey’s demise, I quit my job and left the program entirely. The department’s list of which companions worked what shifts was almost completely in error. And when you wake an inmate at 3 AM to go to work for a shift he doesn’t want, that prisoner needs somebody to blame. I was that fall guy — and via the grapevine, I’d heard that some of my charges were getting ready to assault me.

Alas, the psych department suffered some of the same mind-boggling deficiencies that the prison itself did. I judged that 40 cents an hour wasn’t enough compensation to risk my health for and hit the road. Additionally, the scheduling itself was extremely tedious.

Of course, prison being what it is, not everything in the program was on the up and up. Some inmates signed on for suicide duty so they could deal drugs to supposedly suicidal brothers who really weren’t suicidal. They just claimed they were to be removed from segregation so they could score drugs from their dealers.

Still, the companionship program was not without value. It offered some regimentation for scofflaws, and a manner in which to mitigate their situations while at once helping their fellow prisoners improve their mental health. Trained or untrained, a fellow prisoner is an individual with whom another prison can relate more so than with a doctor of psychology. And fellow inmates had a distinct advantage there.

Do I think the taxpayer should foot the bill on having trained psychologists watch over suicidal prisoners 24 hours a day rather than pay fellow inmates a pittance to do the same job? In a perfect world, yes. And maybe the USA is a rich enough country that it could throw a few more bucks at a program that in one specific instance, seemingly failed Jeffrey Epstein.

It’s not clear whether it was the warden, head of the psychology department, or inmate companion program that was to blame. But I’ll say this: I don’t think the program was at fault with Jeffrey. We as inmate companions did what we could on his behalf. I know I did. And he wasn’t all that depressed when I was in his company.

But what happened when Jeffrey was sent back to the SHU (special housing unit with all the bad boys) I don’t know. I can tell you that housing prisoners seeking protective custody (as was the case with Epstein) alongside the worst of the worst is a bad idea. And at one point, I was of the opinion that the SHU killed Jeffrey.

Specifically, with the infamous and now-closed MCC, a big problem stems from the reality that the facility was more or less a human warehouse. There aren’t a lot of programs to hold a prisoner’s interest or attention. And as far as going outside to get fresh air and release tensions and anxieties? Forget about it. I’m not surprised the prison boasted a significant number of suicidal inmates while I was there. Conditions are ripe for that sort of mental breakdown when you leave a prisoner little else to do save think about his own dire circumstances.

The ennui of prison life is such that work of any kind — and at any rate of compensation — is preferable to lying fallow for most inmates with an education. Or at least, it was for me. So when the opportunity to join the inmate companion program was the first employment offered, I jumped on the chance to do something — anything — to fight off the boredom I was already suffering.

I can say I learned significantly from the experience - and gained some key insight into some of the deficiencies inherent in the BOP system, the inmate companion program being one of many.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Jeffrey Epstein# federal bureau of prisons# crime# incarceration# suicide

Comments / 1

Published by

Alt views, news, and opinions from Greenwich Village, NY. Contributor for the Daily Beast, New York Daily News, Daily Mail, The Independent, and New York Times

New York, NY
1K followers

More from William "Dollar Bill" Mersey

Doordasher Delivers Pizza to a Billionaire - A Day in the Life

When it comes to choosing which Doordash deliveries I’ll take, I have to be the worst kind of cherry-picker my employer has ever suffered. Too big, too small, too far, too near! I have my divaish days. And because I'm an independent contractor, I can't get fired for being picky. And so it was on this particular night as I signed on for my dash that for six consecutive offerings, I declined the offer.

Read full story
New York City, NY

New York's Top Deli As Popular As Ever

Sunday morning at 10 AM, my DoorDash app chimed with a job. The image on the phone read "Katz Deli," a restaurant I've known about for 50 years. That half-century ago, I had just returned to New York City after exiting graduate school to pursue a career in music, and was bunking with my cousin who took me on a tour of the Lower East Side.

Read full story
New York City, NY

TV and Movie Productions Flocking to the Streets of New York

Decades ago when the television juggernaut "Law and Order" was in its infancy, studio execs lobbied to have a show set in New York City actually filmed in California. And there was a good reason for that. Shooting in New York was much more expensive.

Read full story

Background Checks Are Killing Ex-felon's Chances For Employment

Recidivism rates within the USA's criminal population are alarmingly high. Nobody disputes that. Of the many theories academics have advanced describing why this is happening, there is one I know to be true from personal experience. Getting a decent job with a felony on your record is very challenging.

Read full story
453 comments
New York City, NY

How Much Does a Food Delivery Person Really Earn in New York City?

You see him all the time in New York City. It's the now ubiquitous food delivery guy. Clad in layers of clothing from head to toe, wearing a visored helmet, and riding around on an e-bike with various racks, rat trap carriers, and bags, the "dasher" is unmistakable.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Today, February 26th, in NYC History: The First World Trade Center Bombing

February 26th is an especially dark day in New York history. On this day 30 years ago, Ramsi Yousef and company bombed the World Trade Center in what would become a harbinger for an even worse reprise.

Read full story
New York City, NY

This Is How Much Mike Breen, Star Basketball Announcer for the Knicks, Gets Underpaid

In a professional sports league where the average player is paid almost $10 million per year, the highest-paid player earns $48 million annually, and even the head coaches average $4 million - you would think that the sport's most skilled and popular announcer would be good for a big hunk of cash as well.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

Today (February 25th) in NYC history: "Your Show of Shows" Debut

Seventy-three years ago on February 25th, 1950, the legendary and iconic "Your Show of Shows" debuted on the NBC network. The live presentation was performed at the long-ago torn-down International Theater at 5 Columbus Circle in New York City.

Read full story
Rochester, NY

Who's the Low Man on the Prison Totem Pole?

The social dysfunction in a prison environment is such that many people familiar with it have called the peculiar phenomenon Bizarro World. Up is down, east is west, and you get the idea. Just for example, in prison, murderers rise to the top. You "got bodies?" The more people you killed - the more guys look up to you. I was not a killer - nor a violent criminal. My federal charge was tax fraud. What the rumor mill turned that into is the subject of this story.

Read full story
33 comments

The Federal Prison Economy and How it Works

"Wow! Look at that," I exploded to Officer Richardson. "Money! I almost forgot what it looks like." Officer Richardson was taking $5 out of his pocket as we rode the elevator to the basement kitchen where he would be buying a special meal prepared by one of the officers who runs the area. Her cuisine was known to be so superior that officers ponied up for the treat.

Read full story
19 comments
New York City, NY

NYCHA Residents Love Their Local Food Delivery Workers

Any taxpaying New Yorker who walks down the street near a New York City Housing Authority project can verify that seeing a delivery worker on an e-bike entering the complex to bring food to a customer is commonplace.

Read full story
54 comments
New York City, NY

Opinion: How to Fix Rikers Island

If there’s a worse place to be incarcerated — or a more poorly-run jail or prison in the United States — I, as an ex-felon who was imprisoned at both Rikers Island and the now-shuttered and infamous MCC federal prison, would be hard-put to find one.

Read full story
1 comments

Ex-inmate Talks About His Jailhouse Friendships With Jeffrey Epstein and Paul Manafort

It's been a few years since I knew Paul Manafort, Donald Trump's disgraced ex-campaign manager, and Jeffrey Epstein, infamous pedophile. Bizarrely, both associations were cultivated at MCC federal prison, where I served 311 days for tax fraud. Paulie was my celly for a month - and Jeffrey a suicidal inmate I watched and spent hours of one on one time part in parcel of my position as inmate companion coordinator at the facility.

Read full story
18 comments
East Palestine, OH

Opinion: Trump's Disingenuous Visit to East Palestine

Donald Trump, back on the trail promoting his bid for a second run at the presidency, visited East Palestine, Ohio yesterday, the sight of a railroad derailment that spilled toxic chemicals. He wants to let East Palestinians know he cares for them and laments their plight. Putting his money where his mouth is, Trump has promised to donate thousands of gallons of cleaning supplies and pallets of water to the community. That's a good thing.

Read full story
47 comments

Opinion: NBA All Star Game Viewership Tanks - Here's Why

I have a confession to make. While I am a basketball fan, I did not watch the NBA all star game this year. In fact, I forgot it was even on. When the best players in a sports league face off and a fan of the sport doesn't care? That's a problem. And apparently, I wasn't alone! Ratings for the contest were down 29% from last year and even lower than those for the NFL PRO Bowl which this year featured a touch football game in a sport America appears to love in great part for its violence. Football without the tackling? And that game still outdrew the NBA all star game? Oh my God!

Read full story

The Gold Record That Wasn't

For virtually anybody who plays, produces, arranges, or sings music, the gold record is the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. You earned a gold record? You won the lottery. You conquered the music business.

Read full story

For Stormy Daniels, Life Goes on After Trump

To say life for Stephanie Clifford aka Stormy Daniels, adult porn star and alleged paramour of our ex-president Donald Trump, has been stormy would be something of an understatement. At once scrutinized and humiliated, some people would have buried their heads in the proverbial sand and stayed there after suffering their personal layers getting pealed off one by one under the public microscope.

Read full story

Opinion: The Easy Fix - How to Keep Our Democracy

Just last week while arguing the finer points of politics with an old friend who claimed he is more informed than I am, I called his bluff on that assertion, offering that together, we should take a sample citizenship that’s easy enough to find on the internet to decide the issue.

Read full story
New York City, NY

This Day in New York City History: The Assassination of Malcolm X

Whether you agreed with his politics or not, there's no denying that Malcolm X was a seminal figure in the Civil Rights Movement and one whose influence is felt even today. It was on this day, February 21st, 1965, that Malcolm was shot down by three men at the Audobon Ballroom in Harlem, New York while giving a speech to an enthusiastic gathering.

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy