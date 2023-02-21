New York City, NY

This Day in New York City History: The Assassination of Malcolm X

William "Dollar Bill" Mersey

Whether you agreed with his politics or not, there's no denying that Malcolm X was a seminal figure in the Civil Rights Movement and one whose influence is felt even today. It was on this day, February 21st, 1965, that Malcolm was shot down by three men at the Audobon Ballroom in Harlem, New York while giving a speech to an enthusiastic gathering.

Malcolm Little was born the 4th of 7 children on May 19th, 1925 in Omaha, Nebraska. Both parents were active in the political community and instilled a sense of Black pride in all their children. In 1931, Malcolm's father died in a streetcar accident (though it's been hypothesized he was murdered owing to his radical political stance) and his mother was committed to a mental institution when he was eight years of age, leaving Malcolm to move from foster home to foster home during his teenage years.

Malcolm excelled in school until a White high school teacher told him there was no place in the legal profession for a Black man (Malcolm had aspirations to be a lawyer), causing him to leave school and work a series of menial jobs in Michigan and Boston, where he lived for a time with his half-sister until he moved to Harlem in 1943 at age 19.

Once in New York, Malcolm embarked on a life of crime - pimping, racketeering, stealing, and dealing drugs for a living. Notably, he still worked menial jobs, one of which was washing dishes at Jimmy's Chicken Shack alongside a man named John Sanford who went on to be the renowned comedian Redd Foxx.

By 1945, Malcolm had returned to Boston and was arrested, convicted, and imprisoned on a burglary charge, and sentenced from 8 to 10 years for the crime. It was during his time incarcerated that Reginald, one of his siblings, convinced Malcolm to stop smoking cigarettes and eating pork - and to join the Nation of Islam, a group that saw the White man as the devil.

Malcolm was paroled in 1952 and quickly joined the Nation throwing himself behind their pursuits and beliefs. It wasn't long before he caught the eye of Elijah Muhammad and emerged as a leader in the movement.

Rabidly anti-Semitic and anti-White, Malcolm's views gave him a powerful following among Blacks as he became increasingly more influential to the point that Malcolm began usurping some of Elijah Muhammad's thunder.

Eventually, Malcolm left the Nation after it was revealed to him that Elijah had been having sex with several underage women, and the duo's views began to diverge. The breach left Muhammad and his associates bitter. And when Malcolm took the stage to address the crowd at the Audobon Ballroom, three members of the Nation of Islam opened fire, killing Malcolm X at the age of 39.

Conspiracy theorists believe that the FBI might have been behind the assassination as it had been monitoring his political activities since 1950. And eventually, many years later, two of the assassins' convictions were overturned. The third admitted to shooting Malcolm during the court trial.

Many people find Malcolm's hate-filled rhetoric and his opinion that Black people should have their own state in the reunion - or move back to Africa because they would never be able to assimilate with Whites - to be abhorrent.

But still, his place in the Civil Rights Movement puts him at the forefront of that and today's Black Lives Matter initiative. Like him or not, Malcolm X paved the way for Black equality and paid the price for his views with his life. And it was 58 years ago today that he lost that life here in Harlem, New York City.

