Lithium-ion Battery Fires Still on the Rise

Photo by Himiway Bikes on Unsplash

New York City's ever-growing division of e-bike riders have conservationists applauding the new wave of emissionless transportation. But while the upside of this mode of moving around is undeniable, there is a downside. And fires caused by the battery that powers these e-bikes are becoming an ever-increasing problem.

The statistics don't lie. The year 2019 witnessed 28 fires and 16 injuries from lithium-ion battery fires in New York City. By 2022, those numbers increased to 216 fires, 147 injuries, and worst of all, 6 deaths. And despite these fires headlining the news in recent times, the 2023 numbers portend greater numbers for this year. Clearly, these batteries are becoming an issue the city needs to deal with.

The New York City Public Housing Authority considered implementing a rule whereby residents of their buildings would not be allowed to store e-bikes within their facilities. But blowback from delivery workers who claimed the regulation would put them out of work prevented the rule's enaction.

Alternatively, the fire department has issued recommendations on how best to prevent these fires from happening in the first place. They advise owners to keep the battery out of direct sunlight, store the battery away from anything flammable, and always charge the battery with equipment designed to do just that. Using unauthorized equipment to charge a lithium-ion battery is akin to replacing a fuse with a penny, an old-school trick that led to many fires "back in the day."

Part of the reason these battery fires can be so dangerous lies in the explosion that precedes the fire. They don't just overheat and burst into flames. The batteries actually explode and then burn emitting toxic fumes.

Educating the public that these batteries contain chemicals dangerous to the environment is an area in which the FDNY has become proactive. Lithium-ion batteries, whether they power your e-bike, laptop, or phone, are not to be discarded with the regular trash and alternatively, must be returned to the store where purchased or thrown away at a special waste disposal site.

For the moment, there is no legislation to prevent owners from charging these batteries in their residences. Hopefully, these efforts will suffice. Injuries and deaths from exploding and combusting batteries need to be on the decrease - and not on the rise. I think we can all agree on that point.