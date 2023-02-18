The Sports Betting Gauntlet

William "Dollar Bill" Mersey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33AygG_0krnR02P00
Photo byErik McleanonUnsplash

Back in the old days, a guy who wanted to bet on a sporting event had to find a bookie operating surreptitiously to place that bet. But those days are long gone. Online betting is now legal in 36 of the United States and is so easy to access that you can place a bet on your smartphone.

If you want to know how much money is in this for the vendor and government, you need only look at the preponderance of advertising — and even half-hour shows — dedicated to seducing the masses. It’s amazing! The legal online betting handle (the number of dollars wagered) has grown from $13 billion in 2019 to $93 billion in 2022. State taxes paid by these legal betting enterprises has risen from $125 million to $1.5 billion in the same time period. Clearly, this is big business for both the betting outfits and the states.

Ask yourself this: How can these organizations spend so much money on their ad campaigns and still make a buck? And the answer is off the backs of the customers who place bets with them. What would that tell you? Yup! The average bettor is a loser over time. The probability is that for every $100 a bettor places, he’ll lose $5 — $10. That’s the way the payouts are set up.

Some hypothesize that a bettor can be sure to beat those odds. It’s called arbitrage betting. Here’s how it works: Not every sports-betting outfit posts the same odds on a game as their competitors do. If you can find a disparity large enough (more than the 5–10%) to bet both sides of a contest, you’re guaranteed to win a small amount. Math whizzes charge monthly dues to access software programs they’ve written to find these unique arbitrage positions.

But it’s not that simple. One of your bets might not go through, leaving you exposed on one side or the other. And betting organizations share information on arbitrage bettors, and will eventually 86 them in much the same manner casinos evict card-counting blackjack players.

With respect to all those come-ons that say bet $5 and win $250 — or deposit $1000 and we’ll match it with a free bet? Beware. Be very aware. Again, this is a scheme to bring you to the table. And while the setup does afford a new bettor a brief opportunity to cash in, the companies don’t make it easy to smash and dash with their money. If they did, they’d be out of business in a flash. Yeah, you could win the free bet. But they’re not gonna let you hit and run. The money will be added to your account. But you’ll have to do more betting to get it out.

The sublime becomes the ridiculous when a viewer of one of these ads sees the fine print at the end of the commercial admonishing bettors to only bet what they can afford. And there’s even a gamblers’ hotline to call when you spin out of control and lose your house — thanks to the extremely effective — albeit suspect — enticement the commercial truly is.

Government in all its jurisdictions needs revenue to run the show. Exactly how to generate that revenue is a question all societies and their politicians face. Taxes are number one. Tobacco, lotteries, and liquor are the traditional vices government has added. And now in recent years, we have marijuana and online sports gambling. Whether you approve or disapprove of your government making money from any and/or all of these vices, the new easy path to a sports gambling addiction strikes me as very enticing and addictive.

If you choose to sports-gamble online, I'd watch your step. These guys don’t finance their ad campaigns and turn a profit by making bettors winners. Exactly the opposite, obviously. Nothing could be more evident.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# sports betting# sports# gambling# vice# taxes

Comments / 0

Published by

Alt views, news, and opinions from Greenwich Village, NY. Contributor for the Daily Beast, New York Daily News, Daily Mail, The Independent, and New York Times

New York, NY
1K followers

More from William "Dollar Bill" Mersey

New York City, NY

NYCHA Residents Love Their Local Food Delivery Workers

Any taxpaying New Yorker who walks down the street near a New York City Housing Authority project can verify that seeing a delivery worker on an e-bike entering the complex to bring food to a customer is commonplace.

Read full story
13 comments
New York City, NY

Opinion: How to Fix Rikers Island

If there’s a worse place to be incarcerated — or a more poorly-run jail or prison in the United States — I, as an ex-felon who was imprisoned at both Rikers Island and the now-shuttered and infamous MCC federal prison, would be hard-put to find one.

Read full story

Ex-inmate Talks About His Jailhouse Friendships With Jeffrey Epstein and Paul Manafort

It's been a few years since I knew Paul Manafort, Donald Trump's disgraced ex-campaign manager, and Jeffrey Epstein, infamous pedophile. Bizarrely, both associations were cultivated at MCC federal prison, where I served 311 days for tax fraud. Paulie was my celly for a month - and Jeffrey a suicidal inmate I watched and spent hours of one on one time part in parcel of my position as inmate companion coordinator at the facility.

Read full story
12 comments
East Palestine, OH

Opinion: Trump's Disingenuous Visit to East Palestine

Donald Trump, back on the trail promoting his bid for a second run at the presidency, visited East Palestine, Ohio yesterday, the sight of a railroad derailment that spilled toxic chemicals. He wants to let East Palestinians know he cares for them and laments their plight. Putting his money where his mouth is, Trump has promised to donate thousands of gallons of cleaning supplies and pallets of water to the community. That's a good thing.

Read full story
31 comments

Opinion: NBA All Star Game Viewership Tanks - Here's Why

I have a confession to make. While I am a basketball fan, I did not watch the NBA all star game this year. In fact, I forgot it was even on. When the best players in a sports league face off and a fan of the sport doesn't care? That's a problem. And apparently, I wasn't alone! Ratings for the contest were down 29% from last year and even lower than those for the NFL PRO Bowl which this year featured a touch football game in a sport America appears to love in great part for its violence. Football without the tackling? And that game still outdrew the NBA all star game? Oh my God!

Read full story

The Gold Record That Wasn't

For virtually anybody who plays, produces, arranges, or sings music, the gold record is the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. You earned a gold record? You won the lottery. You conquered the music business.

Read full story

For Stormy Daniels, Life Goes on After Trump

To say life for Stephanie Clifford aka Stormy Daniels, adult porn star and alleged paramour of our ex-president Donald Trump, has been stormy would be something of an understatement. At once scrutinized and humiliated, some people would have buried their heads in the proverbial sand and stayed there after suffering their personal layers getting pealed off one by one under the public microscope.

Read full story

Opinion: The Easy Fix - How to Keep Our Democracy

Just last week while arguing the finer points of politics with an old friend who claimed he is more informed than I am, I called his bluff on that assertion, offering that together, we should take a sample citizenship that’s easy enough to find on the internet to decide the issue.

Read full story

How the Bureau of Prisons Deals With Suicidal Inmates

Most law-abiding citizens aren't even aware that suicide is a big problem in the US federal prison system - and that the authorities have what some view as an almost laughable approach to address the situation. But after serving a year in a federal lockup and being an integral part of that program (which included spending dozens of hours alone with Jeffrey Epstein the month before he killed himself), I know on a personal level how woefully lacking the BOP's approach surely is.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

This Day in New York City History: The Assassination of Malcolm X

Whether you agreed with his politics or not, there's no denying that Malcolm X was a seminal figure in the Civil Rights Movement and one whose influence is felt even today. It was on this day, February 21st, 1965, that Malcolm was shot down by three men at the Audobon Ballroom in Harlem, New York while giving a speech to an enthusiastic gathering.

Read full story
8 comments

The US Prison Turnstile

In theory, prisons should perform the dual function of rehabilitating their inmates and deterring those convicts from becoming repeat offenders. Prisoners would be trained with a skill to make an honest living once they get out, and prison life made uncomfortable enough to leave those subjected to it in search of a better way.

Read full story
131 comments
New York City, NY

Lithium-ion Battery Fires Still on the Rise

New York City's ever-growing division of e-bike riders have conservationists applauding the new wave of emissionless transportation. But while the upside of this mode of moving around is undeniable, there is a downside. And fires caused by the battery that powers these e-bikes are becoming an ever-increasing problem.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Mardi Gras in New Orleans: No Place For the Timid

Granted, it was 50 years ago at this point in time that a few of my college buddies and I decided to drive 1000 miles from Cleveland, Ohio to New Orleans so we could witness Mardi Gras. As it turned out, I barely saw any of the parades.

Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

Rats Running Wild in New York City

I could almost hear Old Blue Eyes' refrain as I jerked my handlebars to the right, narrowly avoiding not one - but two squashed rats in the street. Every city, town, and even village wants to attract tourists. Why? Because they come and spend money — and make the citizens richer. So they paint a picture that isn’t quite as revealing — or accurate — as some of the reality they'd rather you not see.

Read full story
26 comments
New York City, NY

Commodities Natural Market Forced to Close By Rent Increase

Long before health-conscious New Yorkers adopted going vegan, vegetarian, and organic, Audra and Hugh Michaels opened Commodities Natural Market in 1993 to offer New Yorkers a healthier organic alternative. That store at 165 First Avenue in New York City has been a neighborhood icon for almost three decades.

Read full story
New York City, NY

A Food Delivery Worker's Lament

The preponderance of bicycle food delivery workers on the streets, bike lanes, and even sidewalks in New York City is undeniable. So many of them don't obey traffic laws that citizens of the city are often left dismayed by the situation. But every story has a point of view. And putting on my intrepid reporter hat, I decided to hear theirs. Not surprisingly, one took a few minutes to voice a few pet peeves of his own concerning pedestrians, restaurants, and customers to whom they deliver.

Read full story
12 comments

Opinion: NFL Needs Rule Changes

In the wake of a ticky-tacky defensive holding call that effectively ended a very dramatic Superbowl with a mundane denouement, the NFL needs to examine its rules (as it does every year at the scouting combine) and finally make some changes that in my opinion have been a long time coming.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: What's Worse? Ageism or Sexism

In what can only be termed as a very ill-advised moment, CNN anchor Don Lemon seems to have placed his entire career in jeopardy when in response to Nikki Haley suggesting that all presidential politicians over the age of 75 take a mental competency test, Lemon stated that women are in their prime in their 20's, 30's and maybe 40's. His female co-anchor Poppy Harlow fired back "40's. So I got another decade?" and it was on! Lemon responded with a fallback to Google, citing that if you input "When is a woman in her prime?" it will say, 20s, 30s, and 40s.

Read full story

Rating the Giants Superbowl Performance

I know, the giants weren't in the Superbowl this year (or any since 2009). But the way things go in American professional sports, players are traded constantly - and guys you rooted for one year will often be on an opposing team the next.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy