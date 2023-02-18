The Sports Betting Gauntlet

Photo by Erik Mclean on Unsplash

Back in the old days, a guy who wanted to bet on a sporting event had to find a bookie operating surreptitiously to place that bet. But those days are long gone. Online betting is now legal in 36 of the United States and is so easy to access that you can place a bet on your smartphone.

If you want to know how much money is in this for the vendor and government, you need only look at the preponderance of advertising — and even half-hour shows — dedicated to seducing the masses. It’s amazing! The legal online betting handle (the number of dollars wagered) has grown from $13 billion in 2019 to $93 billion in 2022. State taxes paid by these legal betting enterprises has risen from $125 million to $1.5 billion in the same time period. Clearly, this is big business for both the betting outfits and the states.

Ask yourself this: How can these organizations spend so much money on their ad campaigns and still make a buck? And the answer is off the backs of the customers who place bets with them. What would that tell you? Yup! The average bettor is a loser over time. The probability is that for every $100 a bettor places, he’ll lose $5 — $10. That’s the way the payouts are set up.

Some hypothesize that a bettor can be sure to beat those odds. It’s called arbitrage betting. Here’s how it works: Not every sports-betting outfit posts the same odds on a game as their competitors do. If you can find a disparity large enough (more than the 5–10%) to bet both sides of a contest, you’re guaranteed to win a small amount. Math whizzes charge monthly dues to access software programs they’ve written to find these unique arbitrage positions.

But it’s not that simple. One of your bets might not go through, leaving you exposed on one side or the other. And betting organizations share information on arbitrage bettors, and will eventually 86 them in much the same manner casinos evict card-counting blackjack players.

With respect to all those come-ons that say bet $5 and win $250 — or deposit $1000 and we’ll match it with a free bet? Beware. Be very aware. Again, this is a scheme to bring you to the table. And while the setup does afford a new bettor a brief opportunity to cash in, the companies don’t make it easy to smash and dash with their money. If they did, they’d be out of business in a flash. Yeah, you could win the free bet. But they’re not gonna let you hit and run. The money will be added to your account. But you’ll have to do more betting to get it out.

The sublime becomes the ridiculous when a viewer of one of these ads sees the fine print at the end of the commercial admonishing bettors to only bet what they can afford. And there’s even a gamblers’ hotline to call when you spin out of control and lose your house — thanks to the extremely effective — albeit suspect — enticement the commercial truly is.

Government in all its jurisdictions needs revenue to run the show. Exactly how to generate that revenue is a question all societies and their politicians face. Taxes are number one. Tobacco, lotteries, and liquor are the traditional vices government has added. And now in recent years, we have marijuana and online sports gambling. Whether you approve or disapprove of your government making money from any and/or all of these vices, the new easy path to a sports gambling addiction strikes me as very enticing and addictive.

If you choose to sports-gamble online, I'd watch your step. These guys don’t finance their ad campaigns and turn a profit by making bettors winners. Exactly the opposite, obviously. Nothing could be more evident.