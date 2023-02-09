Doordashers Hidden From View By Manhattan Elite

Photo by Christian on Unsplash

Of the many indignities food delivery guys suffer, there is one unexpected throwback insult in the mix that harkens back to the "colored" entrances from the Jim Crow South. Food delivery people are rarely if ever members of Manhattan's elite income bracket. And given their job, the grunts who perform this vital service don't dress in tuxedos before they head out to work. Generally, they're bundled up immigrants clad in helmets and work clothing - with a bix boxy backpack hanging off their shoulders.

The cold, hard, truth is that Manhattan's swells want their food delivered - but they'd rather not see those who deliver that food. Thus, dashers are dispatched to the service entrance, a door that is often a hundred yards or more away from the main lobby - all in an effort to keep them out of sight of their customers. Similarly, the great majority of clients use the "leave at my door" tab on the app. They want their food all right, but they don't want to see the person who delivers their meal.

File all this under the heading "not cool." Dashers are not paid well by their employers despite how hard they work. And many people depend on them habitually. If you ask me, a little humanity might be in order.

At some buildings, dashers aren't even allowed to carry the food upstairs. They simply leave the delivery, take a photo, and move on - effectively dealing only with the doorman. This reality is not as objectionable to dashers because it actually saves them time unlike the service entrance deal which generally costs time. But still, the smell of the downtrodden precedes them. And they are treated as such.

College dormitories uniformly forbid dashers entrance beyond the front desk. But that's more about the safety of the students than it is about snobbery. Still, the policy assumes that dashers are dangerous criminals to be dealt with accordingly which again, is insulting to a hard-working delivery guy.

So the next time you order food on an app, maybe you could hit the "hand it to the customer" button rather than the "leave it at my door" option. And then smile and say "thank you" when he or she hands you your food. It's only common courtesy. Avoiding dashers and/or hiding them from view is ugly. Period.