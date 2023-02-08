New York City, NY

Opinion: Give That Faceless Mexican Food Delivery Man His Due

William "Dollar Bill" Mersey

To see me riding down the streets of New York, the only way a discerning eye would know I’m a dasher is by the phone mount or on occasion, the bags dangling from my handlebars. I don’t ride an ebike, boast multiple DoorDash or Grubhub bags, or even wear a helmet. I am decidedly not equipped to the extent that my professional Mexican brothers in arms are.

They almost all ride electric bicycles, carry multiple hot bags, wear a helmet, sometimes have a boxy style backpack, and often work multiple apps with two phones — both mounted on the handlebars. On rainy days, they wear expensive foul weather gear and even have special waterproof cases for their phones. The boys mean business. They don’t play.

Recently, I’ve been noticing a proliferation of a certain new backpack that has really caught my eye, so much so that I asked one dasher where he bought it and how much it cost. The answer was Amazon — for “three-fifty.” I asked if that was dollars and cents, and he responded in the affirmative.

It all sounded a little hard to believe but still, I logged on to Amazon and searched “Chrome delivery bag.” (He’d told me the manufacturer's name.) And there it was. But not $3.50. It was $350!

Wowzers! $350 for a backpack seems a little on the pricey side — even for what is clearly a utilitarian and high-quality item. I myself, use a torn-up and over-the-hill Adidas backpack which can usually accommodate whatever I need to place within. It’s only on rare occasions that I have to unassign a job because the bags are just too big or heavy.

Whatever! I’m just fooling around with dashing. I don’t need to feed a family with my earnings. But with my Mexican colleagues? It’s different. To be a true money-maker requires investments in equipment I never considered.

A $2000 bike? Two phones? A $350 carry bag? A $75 helmet? A spare battery? Foul weather gear for them and their phones? These guys are billed out and bound to go!

It’s been rainy in New York for the past two days. I don’t work in the rain. But my friends? The boys are out there. My phone pings with messages from DoorDash about how busy it is — and do I want to work? But I leave that to the true professionals. They have every contingency covered. As I already said — these guys don’t mess around! More power to them. The American dream lives on.

Many people would build a wall to keep my Mexican brothers out. I ask the following question of those people: Who’s gonna deliver your food when it’s raining or you’re simply too lazy to cook or move? Because trust me, if one out of every hundred New York City bicycle dashers is American, I’d be surprised. I just don’t see any Americans doing the job.

