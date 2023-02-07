New York City, NY

Indulge your Pooch at the "Doggie Deli"

William "Dollar Bill" Mersey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xjuvp_0kfXIUNR00
Photo byIzabelly MarquesonUnsplash

Delivering food for Doordash might seem like a menial job only immigrants are willing to perform. But for the amateur sociologist and keen observer of culture (that would be me), it’s really so much more. I mean — if you really want to understand New York City — deliver food on a bike. You’ll see it all.

So anyway — after 2400 deliveries, I thought there was nothing left to observe. Guess again. Today, I scored a stacker (two deliveries at the same time) going to the same customer. The first was a fancy meal for her — and the second? An equally ritzy feed bag for her dog!

I’m not kidding. Inside the Petco store to which I was dispatched is a counter with a sign that says “For Dogs Only.” And on the shelves is food actually fit for human consumption — but packaged for your dog. I instantly labeled that section of the store “the doggie deli.” There was even a guy frying something up on a grill for a customer to take home to her dog! I know! You think I’m making this up. But I’m telling y’all the truth.

The order for my customer's pooch consisted of two different meat packages (one lamb and one beef) with a total weight of 2 pounds and 4 ounces. I just had to check the receipt. TWENTY-FOUR BUCKS! And that was before DoorDash took its service and delivery charge. No doubt, the woman paid $40 to get her beloved canine just over 2 pounds of gourmet cuisine.

I know it sounds strange — but this surreality made my day. I simply couldn’t stop laughing at the absurdity of the doggie deli. The last time I had a dog was 55 years ago. Mom bought Casey cans of Ken-l-ration and hard bits of kibble Casey didn’t eat. There was no buffet for our poodle.

I guess if you have a $4000 dog who’s as important to you as a child is to somebody else, you end up pampering the pedigree. But there is one upside I didn't consider. If it's midnight at home and the fridge is empty when you get the munchies? You can always raid your dog's stash!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# dog food# petco# doggie deli# Union Square# DoorDash

Comments / 0

Published by

Alt views, news, and opinions from Greenwich Village, NY. Contributor for the Daily Beast, New York Daily News, Daily Mail, The Independent, and New York Times

New York, NY
607 followers

More from William "Dollar Bill" Mersey

Manhattan, NY

Doordashers Hidden From View By Manhattan Elite

Of the many indignities food delivery guys suffer, there is one unexpected throwback insult in the mix that harkens back to the "colored" entrances from the Jim Crow South. Food delivery people are rarely if ever members of Manhattan's elite income bracket. And given their job, the grunts who perform this vital service don't dress in tuxedos before they head out to work. Generally, they're bundled up immigrants clad in helmets and work clothing - with a bix boxy backpack hanging off their shoulders.

Read full story
1 comments

Larry Flynt Revealed by an Ex-employee

Photo byPhoto by Anastasiya Lobanovskaya from Pexels. Larry Flynt, considered by some to be the penultimate pornographer and defender of first amendment free speech rights, is revered by many Americans both alt and mainstream. But they didn’t know Larry like Julie Moya, one of his ex-employees who stripped at his club!

Read full story
35 comments

Corrupt Cop Allegedly Steals London Fog Raincoat

Answer this question for me: Have you ever left anything behind in the back seat of a taxi? You’re not alone. When I drove a cab in New York, I found all kinds of stuff. Umbrellas, opera glasses, wallets, backpacks, drugs, money. A friend even found a pistol once! You get the idea. Cabbies find a lot of items passengers leave behind.

Read full story

Prisoners Are Stealing Our Jobs

Photo byPhoto by Ron Lach : https://www.pexels.com/photo/a-male-inmate-sitting-on-the-ground-10476624/. Don't look now, but it's not just immigrants taking jobs that Americans might want. And it's not just your fellow Americans who could get the employment you seek. It's a significant portion of the 159,338 federal inmates who via a government program, are offered up to corporate America as employees at a steep discount.

Read full story
252 comments
New York City, NY

Welcome to Rikers Island (Part 1)

What happens when a geriatric, non-violent, white-collar criminal lands on Rikers Island? It's a nightmare few would even want to contemplate. Yet, it happened to me. The following is a recollection of my two weeks serving time on the infamous island.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Opinion: Give That Faceless Mexican Food Delivery Man His Due

To see me riding down the streets of New York, the only way a discerning eye would know I’m a dasher is by the phone mount or on occasion, the bags dangling from my handlebars. I don’t ride an ebike, boast multiple DoorDash or Grubhub bags, or even wear a helmet. I am decidedly not equipped to the extent that my professional Mexican brothers in arms are.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Juice Joint Deluxe

Once upon a time, people consumed processed food, sugar, candy, and a ton of other stuff not really fit for human consumption without realizing our bodies weren't designed to run on that sort of "fuel." But times have changed and we now know the health problems junky food can cause. And while as a DoorDasher from the East Village, I can tell you that there is no shortage of people who continue to gorge on fast food poison, a lot of my customers and neighbors have opted for healthy alternatives.

Read full story

Online Photo Fails 101

When it comes to online dating advice, warnings, and suggestions, the internet is full of articles criticizing men for how they present themselves - while nobody tells the girls what they need to know: Their photos are just as ill-advised and clueless as those of their male counterparts. In fact, the prevailing unstated sentiment appears to suggest that women do a pretty good job of eliminating their chances of meeting a decent guy as well as any man does of meeting a woman on dating sites.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Ray Alvarez Survivor - 90 Year Old East Village Icon Takes a Lickin' and Keeps on Tickin'

Have you ever walked into a candy store and suddenly, it's the '60's or '50's all over again? Like somebody placed you in a time capsule and brought you back to your youth? Well, if that's a feeling you'd like to experience, you need only step into Ray's Candy Store on Avenue A between 8th and 7th Streets, where Ray and company will fix you the best egg cream in all of New York, and welcome you in that old school way throwback guys like Ray used to when you were a kid.

Read full story

Opinion: The Rebranding of Paris Hilton - No Sale!

Riddle me this: If I had a dollar for every time I heard the n-work during my year locked up in a federal prison, how many drop-dead gorgeous hookers could I buy to spend an entire night by my side? Answer: Way more than I could handle. And the same could be answered if I asked "How many times has Paris Hilton used that same n-word in her life? " according to several sources on the subject. All this has been re-brought to light now that the Paris publicity team has recently launched a campaign to "rebrand" a hopeless bimbo as a meaningful personality. Really? No sale for this guy!

Read full story

Opinion: NFL Stars' Girlfriends and Black Lives Matter

Today was television day for this reporter. In the AM, I tuned into Netflix and watched "You People," a new and heavily publicized movie starring Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. More or less a rehash of "Who's Coming to Dinner" and several others that have addressed the yawning chasm between Black and White America, I didn't find that "You People" had much to add beyond a few snappy lines. On a 4-star scale, I'd give it 2 stars and a thumbs down.

Read full story
16 comments

Opinion: Ghislaine Maxwell Says Jeffrey Epstein Was Murdered: She's Wrong

In a brave new world where conspiracy theories run wild, it should come as no surprise that some people think Jeffrey Epstein was murdered at the hands of influential people who feared he might out them to reduce his sentence and mitigate his circumstances behind bars. And as conspiracy theories go, it's almost plausible that actually happened. But it didn't regardless of what Ghislaine Maxwell said yesterday in a radio interview during which she offered the opinion that her old boyfriend was murdered. Here's how I know:

Read full story
34 comments
New York City, NY

Opinion: Fox News Weatherman Beaten on NY Subway By Wilding Teens - And How to Punish the Boys

In this partisan world where most politically-minded people are labeled a Democrat or Republican, I consider myself neither. I have my opinions — and I don’t care with which tribe they’re associated. Mostly, I’m a lefty. I believe in a woman’s right to abortion, gay rights, minority rights, and open borders.

Read full story
98 comments

Opinion: Why the Eagles Crushed the Giants - The Elephant in the Room

Before I begin, let me say that I am a longtime football Giants fan. I remember Kyle Rote - and Dick Lynch - and Charlie Connerly - and the devastating overtime loss to the Colts. So I know from the Giants. All things considered, the entire organization did a hell of a job this year. Talk about overachievers. They won more games with less talent than any other team I've ever watched in any sport. The O line couldn't protect the passer. The D line couldn't rush the passer. The defensive secondary couldn't catch the ball. And the wideouts weren't much better. Yet they squeaked by in numerous close games to finish the season at 10-8-1. Amazing.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Trump: Is Tax Fraud "Even a Crime?"

Donald Trump never ceases to amaze. He has claimed to be a stable genius. But when Howard Stern asked him "How much is 17 times 6?" he responded "eleven twelve." During a speech "informing" the public about the American Revolutionary War, Donald claimed that the British took over the airports in the 1770's. Taped singing along to the national anthem, it was clear that Trump did not know the words! And that's just 3 examples of how Trump has amazed rational Americans.

Read full story

The Big Trump Tax Takeaway

The general idea behind the Democrats’ finally prevailing in the war to release Donald Trump’s income tax filings was aimed at preventing Trump from seeking a second term as president. And while the jury is still out on whether their initiative will succeed, something more significant for the long term might be the best result of the four-year battle. And that would be to adjust and rewrite tax codes and laws so that pursuing the rich is more likely to be a profitable initiative.

Read full story
230 comments

Opinion: The Buck Stops With the Boss - Alec Baldwin Charged With Manslaughter

In the wake of Alec Baldwin being charged with involuntary manslaughter, I harken back to a moment doing of all things — sitting on my bike in Greenwich Village and waiting for my phone to chime with a DoorDash delivery opportunity.

Read full story
2 comments

One Step Over the Line - In the George Santos Saga

Don’t get me wrong. I think George Santos is an embarrassment to himself, the country, and his constituency. And he really needs to resign, disappear, and try to help the electorate forget he ever entered the public realm. But while I applaud the media’s revelations about all his preposterous lies, I think that the latest salacious story about Santos is one step over the line.

Read full story
20 comments

We Don't Need Odell - A Message From Damar Hamlin

Football is all fun and games until somebody looks like he just dropped dead on the field of play. Suddenly, we realize that there are more important things than winning or losing the contest. And I didn’t just feel that way when I watched Damar Hamlin collapse. I felt that way when I watched 15 minutes of video from inside an airplane where Odell Beckham acted out like a child.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy