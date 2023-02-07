Indulge your Pooch at the "Doggie Deli"

Photo by Izabelly Marques on Unsplash

Delivering food for Doordash might seem like a menial job only immigrants are willing to perform. But for the amateur sociologist and keen observer of culture (that would be me), it’s really so much more. I mean — if you really want to understand New York City — deliver food on a bike. You’ll see it all.

So anyway — after 2400 deliveries, I thought there was nothing left to observe. Guess again. Today, I scored a stacker (two deliveries at the same time) going to the same customer. The first was a fancy meal for her — and the second? An equally ritzy feed bag for her dog!

I’m not kidding. Inside the Petco store to which I was dispatched is a counter with a sign that says “For Dogs Only.” And on the shelves is food actually fit for human consumption — but packaged for your dog. I instantly labeled that section of the store “the doggie deli.” There was even a guy frying something up on a grill for a customer to take home to her dog! I know! You think I’m making this up. But I’m telling y’all the truth.

The order for my customer's pooch consisted of two different meat packages (one lamb and one beef) with a total weight of 2 pounds and 4 ounces. I just had to check the receipt. TWENTY-FOUR BUCKS! And that was before DoorDash took its service and delivery charge. No doubt, the woman paid $40 to get her beloved canine just over 2 pounds of gourmet cuisine.

I know it sounds strange — but this surreality made my day. I simply couldn’t stop laughing at the absurdity of the doggie deli. The last time I had a dog was 55 years ago. Mom bought Casey cans of Ken-l-ration and hard bits of kibble Casey didn’t eat. There was no buffet for our poodle.

I guess if you have a $4000 dog who’s as important to you as a child is to somebody else, you end up pampering the pedigree. But there is one upside I didn't consider. If it's midnight at home and the fridge is empty when you get the munchies? You can always raid your dog's stash!