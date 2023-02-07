Juice Joint Deluxe

Yummy yummy yummy! Put something good in your tummy!! Photo by Zlatko Đurić on Unsplash

Once upon a time, people consumed processed food, sugar, candy, and a ton of other stuff not really fit for human consumption without realizing our bodies weren't designed to run on that sort of "fuel." But times have changed and we now know the health problems junky food can cause. And while as a DoorDasher from the East Village, I can tell you that there is no shortage of people who continue to gorge on fast food poison, a lot of my customers and neighbors have opted for healthy alternatives.

Enter the juice joint - of which there is now no shortage in New York City. They're almost as ubiquitous as Starbucks and pot stores!

Franchises the likes of Juice Generation do a good job of energizing their customers with healthy alternatives. But for my money, Juice Vitality on First Avenue between 11th and 12th Streets is really the place to go. For a few reasons.

Photo by photo by author

First, it's not a franchise. It's a mom-and-pop store. All of which indicates to me it isn't subject to franchise rules and policies. They march to the beat of their own drummer. That's a good thing.

Second, their ingredients are the freshest. I've seen the delivery guy drop off their fruits and vegetables. It's premium stuff coming from boutique suppliers - not mega food giants.

Next, the people who work there are wonderfully efficient and attentive. Go to a fast food joint in the neighborhood - and then visit Juice Vitality - and tell me about the service. The difference is like noon and midnight.

Fourth, they pack their drinks extremely securely and professionally. Which is great for a dasher like me. Their packaging never falls apart - unlike other merchants'.

And finally, their concoctions are delicious. Every so often, one of their drinks goes unconsumed for whatever reason. And they'll offer it to me. Whatever it is - it's amazing.

I don't own the store - and will derive no benefit from applauding their business. It just seems right to honor a mom-and-pop business that does it right. And Juice Vitality is that business.