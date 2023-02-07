Online Photo Fails 101

Photo by Photo by Emma Llamas: https://www.pexels.com/photo/blue-and-pink-colored-photo-of-undressed-pretty-w

When it comes to online dating advice, warnings, and suggestions, the internet is full of articles criticizing men for how they present themselves - while nobody tells the girls what they need to know: Their photos are just as ill-advised and clueless as those of their male counterparts. In fact, the prevailing unstated sentiment appears to suggest that women do a pretty good job of eliminating their chances of meeting a decent guy as well as any man does of meeting a woman on dating sites.

So to educate my sisters, here are some suggestions on how to improve your photos and up your game in the online dating world:

Stop making out with your pets

I know you love your dog or cat — and you want to show men your nurturing side. But trust me, we don’t need a vivid demonstration of your bestiality quotient. Not sexy.

2. Too many selfies

Nothing says “I’m a loser with no friends” more than a photo of you wearing a t-shirt with backwards lettering and a phone in your hand. Additionally, it conveys the message that you’re too cheap to get a decent photo nor care enough to bother. Not a good message.

3. Dog tongues and rabbit ears

Just because your phone has an app to instantly put stupid stuff on your photos doesn’t mean you have to use it. If you want to let the viewer know you’re an oral monster, there are better ways to do that than pasting a slurpy dog tongue on your mouth. Similarly, if you “fuck like a bunny,” you could let us know without the rabbit ears. You could have the prettiest face (behind all that bull shit) and the most amazing body — and I’ll still swipe left on any girl who adds that crap.

4. Landscape and beach views without you in it

Yes, we know what a beach looks like. But we don’t know what you look like. Get the idea? To place one of those personless shots as your main photo says “I’m ugly. Here’s something pretty to look at so you don’t swipe left immediately.”

5. Photos with 23 girls in it

Tinder is set up for people to make snap decisions and have instant reactions. Nobody wants to study a photo to try and figure out which girl ran the ad. Are you selling you — or your friends? Or are you trying to impress me with how beautiful your friends are? Either way — not working!

6. Super close-ups

What makes a photo that’s taken so close to the subject that we can’t even see her whole face attractive? Hint: Nothing! This generally says “I’m fat and I don’t want you to know it. Look at my pretty face” — and all its imperfections. Not happening. A face shot with the upper two-thirds of your torso is what psychologists say works best. I don’t need a shrink to tell me that. I know it instinctively. Why don’t so many women?

7. Make sure the photo is in focus and not pixillated

I can’t believe I even have to comment on this one. Why would you put a blurry picture or photo that looks like it was taken on a circa 1999 flip phone on a dating site? While you’re at it, show us that burlap bag you’re wearing to complete the effect. Where’s your common sense?

8. Ease up on the photoshop

I know you want to look your best. But photoshopping pictures to the point where it’s obvious what you’re doing — doesn’t work. If we can tell the photos have been adjusted in a major way, you’ve failed. Subtlety is the key.

9. Big eyes

This seems to be prevalent with Asian girls’ photos. They’ll take some phone-installed software and give themselves super big eyes. Again, it’s obvious the photos have been “improved.” You’re not fooling anyone. Own your physical characteristics. They may be more attractive than you think!

10. As with pets — lose the kids

Honestly, I’m not 100% against this one. Children are often a big part of mothers’ lives. And they’re proud to show them off as an extension of themselves. But really, nobody wants to date your children. Tinder is not an app geared toward personality matches. It’s about physical attraction. And putting children in your photo can be a little inappropriate given the context and venue.

Ok, girls! Armed with all this feedback, you can now go forth and score an eligible bachelor like yours truly. I’m kidding. Follow my suggestions and I’m sure you can do much better. But seriously, this isn’t all bull shit, I promise.

Now that I’ve said my piece, it’s time to book a flight to Ghana so I can take that hot girl out for a cup of coffee. It’s time to get down to brass tacks (whatever that means).