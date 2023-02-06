Ray Alvarez Survivor - 90 Year Old East Village Icon Takes a Lickin' and Keeps on Tickin'

I swung by Ray's today and there he was back behind the counter just a day after taking a beating from a homeless man Photo by William Mersey

Have you ever walked into a candy store and suddenly, it's the '60's or '50's all over again? Like somebody placed you in a time capsule and brought you back to your youth? Well, if that's a feeling you'd like to experience, you need only step into Ray's Candy Store on Avenue A between 8th and 7th Streets, where Ray and company will fix you the best egg cream in all of New York, and welcome you in that old school way throwback guys like Ray used to when you were a kid.

I've known Ray for almost 40 years - like since the infamous Tompkins Square Park riots. Ray always has a kind word for all his customers. "Brother" is what he calls all his friends. Back in the day, if you bought a Bud tall boy, Ray would put it in a malted milk cup, put a top on it, and give you a straw so the cops wouldn't bust us. When I, the local cabby, wrote an opinion editorial for the NY Times, Ray was so proud that he cut the story out of the paper and pasted on the "to go" window. Ray is just that kind of guy.

Unfortunately, the homeless man who tried to sell Ray a three pack of seltzer didn't know how much Ray is beloved in the neighborhood. When Ray didn't want to buy, the guy slugged Ray, a 90 year-old man, in the face - 3 times. Who does something like that? This piece of news landed on Spectrum's local Manhattan station NY1 yesterday. And there was Ray - all bruised and black-eyed - looking every inch the battered old soul.

After seeing the news feature, I swung by Ray's to offer my condolences to whoever was working the store. And guess what! You got it! There was Ray with his old soul cap and apron - behind the counter - doing what he's been doing for decades: Serving his customers and being the neighborhood icon we've all fallen for.

Can you imagine? Ninety years young - the guys takes a horrible beating - and the next day he's back on the job as if nothing happened. Now that is a survivor! Fucking Ray Ray. How do you not love a guy like that?

Ray told me he pays $500/month for his apartment upstairs from the store - and 15 grand for the rent on the store. Why doesn't he just close the store and take it easy for a change? Because Ray is a survivor. He likes his store - and he like his customers. I'd wager that Ray could probably retire. But not Ray. He's gonna work till the day he dies. And he's gonna call us all brother and sister till the very end.

When I rolled up today, I can't tell you how good it made me feel to see several people - of all colors, creeds, nationalities and everything else - wishing Ray well and inquiring about his welfare. It made me feel good to see people cared - and that Ray got right back on the horse and did his thing.

The photo you see above is one I took today when I went to visit. Amazing! May Ray live forever - if not on the earth - in the hearts of all who know and love him!