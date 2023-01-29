Opinion: NFL Stars' Girlfriends and Black Lives Matter

Photo by cindy baffour on Unsplash

Today was television day for this reporter. In the AM, I tuned into Netflix and watched "You People," a new and heavily publicized movie starring Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. More or less a rehash of "Who's Coming to Dinner" and several others that have addressed the yawning chasm between Black and White America, I didn't find that "You People" had much to add beyond a few snappy lines. On a 4-star scale, I'd give it 2 stars and a thumbs down.

Moving on - later in the afternoon (as in right now) - it was football day in America. Having watched the aforementioned film, I flashed back to a clickbait story I read on Yahoo a few years ago that pictured 20 NFL stars with their trophy girlfriends and/or wives. Call me what you will - but I'm generally down for wasting a few minutes checking out cheesecake photos of beautiful women I can't have - but football players can owing to their fame and fortune.

And what I saw came as a surprise - and truly shed some light on race relations in America. In the pictorial, there were (to the best of my recollection) 19 Black football players and just one White one: Travis Kelce who will be playing in a few minutes. Of the 20 wives/girlfriends, there was only one who was Black. And as you've probably guessed by now, she was Kelce's girl!

That silly feature spoke volumes to me while "You People" barely said anything to me at all. How is it that among 19 Black football players, not one chose a woman of his own race? That says something significant about race relations in the US. I'm not sure what it says - but the optics did not appeal to me. The racial overtones were screaming in my ears.

Most people don't know this - but the truth is that while Abraham Lincoln was appalled by the specter of slaves in chains the first time he witnessed the evils of slavery while taking a steamboat ride down the Mississippi River in his relative youth, he was of the opinion that Blacks and Whites could never peacefully coexist in the same society and in fact, was in favor of shipping those who had been enslaved back to Liberia and Sierra Leone.

And not only was Thomas Jefferson of the same mind - but he (who wrote the Declaration of Independence) included a paragraph condemning the British for ever importing slaves to the New World.

You don't see that passage in the Declaration because the other founding fathers didn't want to anger the British with those words and convinced Jefferson to delete his critique.

It's clear to me that race relations in the US are not now - and may never be - settled once and for all. And watching today's offerings on the boob tube simply reminded me of that reality. I am thankful that the recent murder of a Black motorist by the police came at the hands of 5 Black officers. If they'd been White, you know demonstrations would have become violent.

Yes, the Black community is outraged - and from the looks of the tape - rightfully so. But the devils being of their own race mitigates the coming chaos. Thank goodness for small favors.