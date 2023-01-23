Opinion: Why the Eagles Crushed the Giants - The Elephant in the Room

Photo by Alexander Schimmeck on Unsplash

Before I begin, let me say that I am a longtime football Giants fan. I remember Kyle Rote - and Dick Lynch - and Charlie Connerly - and the devastating overtime loss to the Colts. So I know from the Giants. All things considered, the entire organization did a hell of a job this year. Talk about overachievers. They won more games with less talent than any other team I've ever watched in any sport. The O line couldn't protect the passer. The D line couldn't rush the passer. The defensive secondary couldn't catch the ball. And the wideouts weren't much better. Yet they squeaked by in numerous close games to finish the season at 10-8-1. Amazing.

Coaches (Daboll included) generally shoulder the blame in their post-game interviews. "We were out-coached," is their general explanation. But what they rarely say - and is often the best explanation - is this: "Their players are better than ours. They're bigger, stronger, and faster. Their front office drafted and negotiated better. If we played them 100 times, we'd lose 101!"

Of course, a statement like that would land the coach in hot water, and likely get him fired. So he can't state the obvious. But I can! If your organization drafts Kadarius Toney when Micah Parsons was available, how do you expect to be a winner? When a team pays a fortune to bring a Kenny Golladay to the franchise so he can catch 4 passes and make one block in an entire season, how do you expect to win? When Evan Neal, as porous an offensive lineman as there ever was, is your first-round pick, how can you reasonably expect to get to the Superbowl?

Yet with all those glaring mistakes in judgment, the Giants still made it to the playoffs and actually won a game before those errors came home to roost. And when they did - like wow! Did we get our asses kicked or what?

Fans and pundits alike see the Giants as ahead of schedule. Daboll has overachieved in his role as coach in a big way. And he has - there is no doubt. But as improved as the front office might be, those who spot and sign talent need to be better. The Giants don't require just one player to get to the Superbowl. They need several! And I don't see them getting there anytime soon.

Still, I love my team and hope for the best. And I applaud the boys for their performance this year. I just hope it's not the best we see for the decade. I have my doubts.