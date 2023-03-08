Hawaii Senate Approves a Bill to Legalize Marijuana And Two Psychedelics Research Measures

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working with Quickmedcards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry.

The Hawaii Senate last Tuesday approved Sen. Joy San Buenaventura’s (D) measure to legalize marijuana and a bill to investigate the medicinal and therapeutic implications of psilocybin unanimously, while House Speaker Scott Saiki (D) expressed a desire to review the legislation comprehensively over the summer.

Meanwhile, Rep. Adrian Tam's (D) House counterpart measure on psychedelics research was also passed by the House, with the crossover deadline set for Thursday.

Although not being a strong supporter of marijuana legalization himself, Senate President Ron Kouchi (D) acknowledged that it has the backing of the Senate’s majority.

A rival marijuana legalization measure was tabled last week, but activists fighting for reform in Hawaii are keen to maintain the current momentum in the House.

Sen. Joy San Buenaventura's (D) measure to legalize marijuana in the Senate was approved by a vote of 22 to 3 on Tuesday. The development has buoyed supporters, especially after a number of revisions that addressed certain equality issues with the original plan were approved in committee last week.

Although not being a "huge supporter" of the measure himself, Senate President Ron Kouchi (D) acknowledged that it has the backing of the majority of the Senate caucus and rightly anticipated that it would pass.

During a joint interview with Spotlight Hawaii, Senate President Ron Kouchi (D) expressed his personal dislike for the legislation and stated that he was not a strong advocate for it. Meanwhile, House Speaker Scott Saiki (D) communicated his desire to delay the legislation's passage and instead review it comprehensively over the summer. He hoped to return with a bill that would address concerns about marijuana use in Hawaii, such as federal restrictions and law enforcement issues.

Senate President Ron Kouchi said :

If things change, then maybe it’ll be possible, with a vehicle alive, for something to happen in this session.

Sen. Ron Kouchi's (D) SB 1454 would create a state working committee to investigate the medicinal and therapeutic implications of psilocybin. On the consent calendar, it was unanimously approved.

Separately, Sen. Chris Lee's (D) SB 1531 would establish a state advisory board tasked with researching state and federal laws on some psychedelics, including as psilocybin and MDMA, as well as assessing scientific evidence on their use for mental health therapy. Lawmakers also adopted that bill unanimously on consent.

On Tuesday, Rep. Adrian Tam's (D) House counterpart measure, HB 1340, moved through its chamber as well.

The House and Senate have until Tuesday to send legislation to the other chamber before a crossover deadline on Thursday.

Last week, a rival marijuana legalization measure was planned for committee discussion, but it was eventually tabled. But, with the recent modifications to SB 669, activists who have battled for years to promote reform in the Aloha State are keen to maintain the momentum in the House.