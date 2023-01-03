More Than 40,000 Cannabis Possession Convictions Expunged From Connecticut’s Official Records

William Davis

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working with Quickmedcards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry.

Key takeaways:

  • On Sunday, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont made a significant statement about the expungement of more than 40,000 marijuana possession convictions from the state's official records.
  • This move represents an unprecedented push for cannabis reform in the state of Connecticut and joins a growing list of states that are reconsidering their stance on cannabis-related charges.
  • The legislation that Gov. Lamont signed allows for the mass clemency to remove prior marijuana offenses from 42,964 criminal records in preparation for legal adult-use marijuana sales in Connecticut this week.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37sg1M_0k1eN26Z00
Photo byThought CatalogonUnsplash

A significant statement about the expungement of more than 40,000 marijuana possession convictions from the state's official records was made by Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont on Sunday.

As more states reconsider their stance on cannabis-related charges, Connecticut joins a growing list of those, it represents an unprecedented push for cannabis reform.

A few months ago, Oregon also said that it would be pardoning more than 45,000 people who had been charged with minor narcotics offenses.

In 2021, Connecticut adopted a progressive stance on marijuana legalization when Gov. Ned Lamont (D) signed legislation granting the state's government the authority to use mass clemency to remove prior marijuana offenses from 42,964 criminal records.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aNJXm_0k1eN26Z00
Photo byTweet by Governor Ned Lamont

This information comes out just in time for the long-awaited start of legal adult-use marijuana sales in Connecticut this week, which will be a significant step forward for US development and change.

The Governor's office stated that because separate reform legislation allowing for the petition of court-record sealing has been enacted, persons with minor drug offenses now have the chance to start again and go ahead.

The governor signed a budget law in May that gives some patients access to psychedelic-assisted therapies as part of his strong actions to address the state's mental health problems. These treatments make use of drugs like MDMA and psilocybin, which have grown in popularity recently because of their potential therapeutic benefits.

# connecticut# cannabis# cannabis news# cannabis laws# politics

