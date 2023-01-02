NY Lawmakers Prefiled Bill To Legalize Psychedelics Like Psilocybin And Ibogaine For Adults

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working with Quickmedcards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry.

Key takeaways:

New York legislators have pre-filed a measure to legalize some psychedelics, including psilocybin and ibogaine, for adults 21 and older.

The proposal would allow for the possession, use, cultivation, production, creation, analysis, gifting exchange, or sharing of natural plant or fungus-based hallucinogens by natural persons 21 years of age or older.

It would also permit the use of entheogens in religious rituals and the performance of psychedelic services with or without compensation.

A number of safeguards are outlined in the bill including protections for mental health treatment access and child welfare inquiries.

State legislators have pre-filed a measure for 2023 to legalize some psychedelics including psilocybin and ibogaine for adults 21 and older as New York begins legal recreational marijuana sales this week.

The bill's sponsors are Assemblymembers Linda Rosenthal (D), Jo Anne Simon (D), and Karines Reyes. It will be properly introduced next week (D).

The proposal would reform state law to allow for the “possession, use, cultivation, production, creation, analysis, gifting, exchange, or sharing by or between natural persons of twenty-one years of age or older of a natural plant or fungus-based hallucinogen.”

The legislation would also permit the use of entheogens in religious rituals and the performance of psychedelic services with or without compensation.

It would be forbidden for state and local law enforcement to assist the federal government in enforcing restricted drug laws against activities that are permitted by state law.

The bill continues by outlining a number of safeguards. People could not be denied access to mental health or behavioral health treatments, lose their public assistance, or lose their professional licenses for consuming psychedelics.

Additionally, a child welfare inquiry couldn't be conducted only on the basis of their legal usage.

Employers would not be permitted to retaliate against a worker who used psychedelics off-duty in accordance with the law.

Local governments in New York would not be permitted to enact laws criminalizing the use of psychedelics, but they could do so in support of the bill by adopting and implementing laws and policies that have an immediate impact on or are connected to naturally occurring plant- or fungus-based hallucinogens.

The plan would also delist mescaline, ibogaine, DMT, psilocybin, and psilocyn from the state's list of prohibited narcotics.

With the governor's announcement, a Colorado proposal to legalize adult possession of psychedelics went into effect.

Following the failure of his previous attempt to legalize the possession of some psychedelics in the final hours of the 2022 session, state senator Scott Wiener (D) of California recently re-filed his own measure.

Based on statistical modeling of legislative patterns, a study this month that was published in a journal of the American Medical Association predicted that most states will legalize psychedelics by 2037.

