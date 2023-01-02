New York’s Adult-Use Cannabis Market Is Officially Open

William Davis

Key takeaways:

  In what is anticipated to be the second-largest legal market after California, the nonprofit Housing Works Cannabis Co. opened its doors to the public on December 29 in the East Village, ushering in a new era for the sector.
  By 2023, New York's new market is anticipated to generate $1.3 billion in sales and more than 20,000 in employment.
  The first buyer was Chris Alexander, executive director of the New York State Office of Cannabis Management, who bought a pack of Florist Farms' sour watermelon candies in the 100mg strength.
  The dispensary opened with sweets, flowers, pre-rolls, and vape items from Florist Farms
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N1V15_0k0lJsL200
Photo byArtem BeliaikinonUnsplash

In what is anticipated to be the second-largest legal market after California, the nonprofit Housing Works Cannabis Co. opened its doors to the public on December 29 in the East Village, ushering in a new era for the sector.

By 2023, New York's new market is anticipated to generate $1.3 billion in sales and more than 20,000 in employment. By 2025, Grand View Research projects that the New York cannabis industry will have grown to over $7 billion.

According to NPR, the community's enthusiasm was evident on the first day of adult-use cannabis sales, when hundreds of people waited in line around the block for the opening at 4:20 p.m., many of whom were flushed with joy.

The first buyer was Chris Alexander, executive director of the New York State Office of Cannabis Management, who bought a pack of Florist Farms' sour watermelon candies in the 100mg strength.

The dispensary opened with sweets, flowers, pre-rolls, and vape items from Florist Farms, Aryloom, and Back Home Cannabis Company, according to its menu.

The state's Cannabis Control Board granted 36 conditional permits for adult-use dispensaries in November.

The NYS Office of Cannabis Management reports that adult-use sales with New York farmers have been authorized for 28 justice-involved people and eight charitable groups, opening up a world of options for our communities.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, who told Syracuse's The Post-Standard in October that the state was on schedule to operate 20 dispensaries by the end of 2022 with an additional 20 opening each month, has not seen the relatively speedy spread as quickly as she had anticipated.

More than 900 applications were submitted to the state, which intends to grant 175 retail licenses, 25 of which would go to charity organizations.

Additionally, the state anticipates issuing delivery licenses in January.

All profits from the 4,400-square-foot dispensary run by Housing Works Cannabis Co., a nonprofit organization that has served New York City since 1990, will go toward the organization's parent firm Housing Works' community programs.

The goal of Housing Works is to address the combined crises of homelessness and AIDS via unwavering advocacy, the provision of lifesaving services, and entrepreneurial companies in order to fund its operations.

To pay for its community activities, Housing Works runs a dozen thrift stores and bookshops across New York, as well as event venues for weddings and other gatherings.

A few streets away on Broadway, The Doe Store, which runs under the nonprofit parent Doe Fund, is anticipated to launch the city's second authorized adult-use dispensary in January.

The Doe Fund, which was founded in 1985, offers homeless and formerly jailed men economic opportunities, housing, job training, and social services. The Doe Fund posted earnings of around $68 million in 2021.

