New York’s First Adult-Use Dispensary Now Open for Recreational Cannabis Sale

Photo by Damian Barczak on Unsplash

The first licensed adult-use cannabis shop in the state opened its doors in Manhattan on Thursday. It marks the start of regulated sales of cannabis in New York. At 4:20 p.m., the new business, which is run by the charitable group Housing Works, opened the doors to its brand-new storefront in the East Village.

Photo by Tweet by NYS Office of Cannabis Management

According to NBC New York , Housing Works Cannabis Company will launch retail adult-use marijuana sales in a store on Broadway and Astor Place in Lower Manhattan, a former Gap outlet, with edibles starting at $20 and flowers at $40.

Eric Adams, New York City’s mayor, said :

Today marks a major milestone in our efforts to create the most equitable cannabis industry in the nation. The opening of the first legal dispensary in our state right here in New York City is more than just a promising step for this budding industry – it represents a new chapter for those most harmed by the failed policies of the past.

He continued:

The legal cannabis market has the potential to be a major boon to New York’s economic recovery – creating new jobs, building wealth in historically underserved communities, and increasing state and local tax revenue.

After a number of false beginnings, Housing Works' 4,400-square-foot marijuana store finally opened. The use of the psychotropic plant was widely legalized in 2019.

Then, in March 2021, state legislators approved the legalization of cannabis for adult use, sowing the seeds for controlled sales.

In selecting license winners, state officials gave equity first priority, reserving several for applicants with prior marijuana-related offenses as well as some non-profit organizations.

Cannabis-related officials in New York said they are increasing enforcement, including product seizures, and making sure business owners are aware of license requirements.