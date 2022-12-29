South Dakota Activists Aiming to Put Cannabis Legalization on the State Ballot for the Third Time

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working with Quickmedcards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry.

In order to place cannabis legalization on the state ballot for the third time in as many election cycles, activists in South Dakota have taken the first step in that direction.

If voters pass the new item, it will enable existing medical cannabis stores to sell marijuana to any adult over the age of 21.

Advocates note that a prior 2020 legalization proposal was approved by voters before being struck down by the state Supreme Court amid a legal challenge led by the governor, noting that low turnout during a midterm election and insufficient funding were largely to blame.

Voters rejected the campaign's most recent reform initiative last month.

While South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws (SDBML) hasn't formally committed to putting another reform measure on the ballot in 2024, activists are looking into funding options and are optimistic that legalization would win, especially given that younger and more liberal voters, who generally support legalization, are more likely to vote during presidential election years.

Late last month, SDBML filed a reform proposal for examination to the state Legislative Research Council (LRC), according to an article from Dakota News Now .

To prevent a single-subject challenge, which was the reason the court overturned the previous 2020 version, the 2022 legislation was purposefully made straightforward.

The most recent iteration of the campaign prior to LRC, which was shared with Marijuana Moment, is similarly constructed, despite a few adjustments and one very noteworthy inclusion.

According to the proposal, those over 21 may buy and possess up to an ounce of marijuana. Additionally, instead of the previous version's three plants, they could now cultivate up to six plants for personal use per individual.

Additionally, the previous six-plant cap has been increased to a 12-plant maximum per shared living home.

The new law does not include a prior clause that would have limited home cultivation to persons who reside in states where cannabis stores are not permitted.

The new clause requiring the state Department of Health to grant temporary adult-use licenses to any medical cannabis dispensary applicant who obtained a license before November 30, 2022, is the most important change.