Washington, DC

D.C Council Unanimously Approved Measure to Make Changes to District’s Medical Cannabis Program

Key takeaways:

  • The D.C. Council unanimously approved a measure on Tuesday that makes significant modifications to the District's medical marijuana program, which was proposed almost two years ago.
  • The 78-page Medical Cannabis Amendment Act removes a number of limitations on dispensaries and growers, increases the number of licenses that regulators may grant, and provides unregulated marijuana enterprises a path to legality while reprimanding those who don't follow the rules.
  • It also implements new measures to give priority to business owners who have been harmed by the 'War on Drugs,' and changes the name of the Washington, D.C., agency in charge of overseeing marijuana from ABRA to ABCA.
  • Prior to the vote, there was opposition from business associations who claimed it would unfairly punish uncontrolled marijuana retail outlets without providing them a chance to comply with new rules; however, the law gives uncontrolled stores (cannabis "gifting" shops) a chance seek for "conditional" licenses with fines and penalties if they fail or are rejected for such license application.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AyNeV_0jxKLivO00
Photo byTweet by Martin Austermuhle

A measure that makes significant modifications to the District's medical marijuana program was unanimously approved by the D.C. Council on Tuesday, concluding a protracted and difficult route for the legislation that was proposed almost two years ago.

It now goes to Congress for examination after being signed by Mayor Muriel Bowser.

The 78-page Medical Cannabis Amendment Act, in its final form, removes a number of limitations on dispensaries and growers, increases the number of licenses that regulators may grant, and provides unregulated marijuana enterprises a path to legality while reprimanding those who don't follow the rules.

Additionally, it implements new measures to give priority to business owners who have been harmed by the 'War on Drugs,' and changes the name of the Washington, D.C., agency in charge of overseeing marijuana from the Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration (ABRA) to the Alcoholic Beverage and Cannabis Administration (ABCA).

Prior to the vote, there was a lot of opposition to the measure from business associations who claimed it would unfairly punish uncontrolled marijuana retail outlets without providing them a chance to comply with new rules.

The law gives uncontrolled stores, sometimes referred to as cannabis "gifting" shops, a helping hand by enabling them to seek for "conditional" licenses.

Gifting companies, however, would eventually be subject to fines and penalties if they fail to apply or are rejected for a conditional license.

Additionally, landlords who let commercial premises to unregistered marijuana businesses risk $10,000 in fines.

Gifting industry supporters have raised the fear that uncontrolled stores wouldn't have enough time to apply for conditional licenses and then become code-compliant.

The law was changed by the council on Tuesday to increase the grace period before enforcement starts to 315 days and to increase the application window for conditional licenses to 90 days.

McDuffie and Council Chairman Phil Mendelson's amendment also permits registered medical marijuana firms to become vertically integrated, which would let them function as both growers and merchants.

Additionally, a clause allowing companies to deduct budget shortfalls from their taxes is removed.

Two new business categories would also be added to D.C.'s marijuana licensing structure: online merchants that sell marijuana without a physical shop and couriers who make it easier to transport cannabis items to registered patients.

Furthermore, authorized shops would be permitted to provide lectures and tastings where patients might use marijuana on-site.

The law was passed on Tuesday, just hours after congressional budget leaders released a new spending plan that keeps the District's ban on retail cannabis in place.

Republicans in Congress have since prohibited District authorities from using local funds to start a controlled market for adult-use marijuana, even though D.C. voters passed a ballot proposal to legalize recreational cannabis in 2014.

