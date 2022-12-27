New Jersey Announces $10 Million Cannabis Equity Grant Program for Startups

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working with Quickmedcards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry.

Key takeaways:

Startups in New Jersey say that the process of opening a cannabis business is challenging, especially for those in communities negatively impacted by the War on Drugs.

These startups feel left out because most weed retailers currently approved by the state are large corporations formed outside New Jersey.

It can be difficult to procure funding and real estate due to the stigma around cannabis.

The state of New Jersey has announced a $10 million program called the Cannabis Equity Grant which will go towards early-stage expenses and technical training for these startups.

Out of this $10 million, $6 million will go specifically to social equity applicants who have prior cannabis convictions or live in economically disadvantaged areas as defined by the state.

Photo by Image by Brigitte Werner from Pixabay

Senate President Nicholas Scutari said :

This program can have a positive impact by supporting diversity in New Jersey’s cannabis industry during its formative stages. As the market continues its successful growth, these grants will help provide more opportunities to a greater number of operators in a larger number of communities to participate.

Since New Jersey unveiled a $10 million program dubbed the Cannabis Equity Grant, companies can now secure some funding.

Awarded parties can utilize the funds for preliminary costs and technical training, according to the New Jersey Economic Development Authority.

‘Of the $10 million allocated to the program, $6 million will be given to social equity candidates, who must have previous cannabis offenses and reside in economically depressed areas as determined by the state.

Tim Sullivan, NJEDA CEO, said:

New Jersey is committed to building a thriving and inclusive cannabis sector that maximizes opportunities for underserved communities and people impacted by the War on Drugs, and this program is a major step toward that goal.

Applicants for social equity can get up to $250,000 to cover costs including regulatory fees, rent, utilities, and salaries.

NJEDA Chief Community Development Officer Tai Cooper said:

We realize how important it is to empower cannabis businesses, many of which have faced barriers to accessing financial capital in the past. Communities that suffered unfairly during the criminalization of cannabis need the chance to benefit from new entrepreneurial opportunities created by cannabis legalization and regulated sales. We want to see these opportunities extended to those businesses that will help fill storefronts, warehouses, and other commercial properties that closed their doors during the pandemic and bring new jobs to communities where there is the greatest need.

Companies founded after March 2020 that have 50 or fewer workers and already have a conditional cannabis license are eligible for the program.