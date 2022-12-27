Minnesota Medical Association Supports Cannabis Decriminalization

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working with Quickmedcards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry.

The Minnesota Medical Association (MMA) is endorsing broad drug decriminalization, expungements for low-level possession and the promotion of statewide harm reduction programs.

A resolution approved this month by the association recommends the “removal of criminal penalties for the possession of a small quantity of illicit drug for personal use and/or the possession of drug paraphernalia.”

It also calls for the “creation of administrative panels which may render treatment referrals and civil penalties to offenders of simple possession.” The dual approach of decriminalization with treatment referral closely models the harm reduction policy that’s been in place in Portugal, for example.

The proposal—which was approved for consideration by MMA members through an online portal in a 219-34 vote—also urges increased investment in statewide harm reduction and medication

The Minnesota Medical Association (MMA) supports the development of statewide harm reduction programs, the decriminalization of all drugs, and expungements for minor possession offenses.

The abolition of criminal sanctions for the possession of a modest amount of illegal drugs for personal use and/or of drug paraphernalia is suggested in a resolution that the organization endorsed this month.

Additionally, it proposes the establishment of administrative tribunals that have the authority to refer simple possession offenders for treatment and impose civil fines.

The combined strategy of decriminalization and treatment referral closely resembles Portugal's harm reduction program, for instance.

The proposal put out for consideration by the MMA Policy Council, which investigated harm reduction approaches as part of a workgroup established earlier this year, was approved by the association's Board of Trustees.

The panel's efforts produced a multi-part proposal, which the entire organization has now approved.

The proposal also calls for increased investment in statewide harm reduction and medication for opioid use disorder (MOUD) programs, the release of those who are currently behind bars for low-level drug possession, and expungements for such offenses.

It was approved for consideration by MMA members via an online portal by a vote of 219-34.

According to a non-public draft of the complete proposal that Marijuana Moment was able to obtain, the MMA acknowledges that criminal penalties for simple possession, the possession of a small number of illicit drugs for personal use, and/or the possession of drug paraphernalia are only appropriate if they result in a net improvement in population health.

This appears to be the first instance in which a state medical society has publicly supported a specific drug reform program, which is a clear indication of the movement in public opinion away from approaches that criminalize substance use disorders.

Although the idea is not legally enforceable, it may have an impact on discussions about drug policy as legislators get ready for the 2023 session.

To that aim, the proposal specifies that MMA's work can encompass informing decision-makers about the negative health effects of applying ineffective criminal penalties for simple possession as well as the ineffectiveness of criminal sanctions for simple possession as a deterrent to drug use.

The costs of criminalizing drug use (the expense of jail) in comparison to the far lower cost of enhancing access to treatment for substance use disorders should also be discussed in education.

MMA also exhorts decision-makers and state agencies to keep an eye on data from Portugal and other countries that have decriminalized simple possession since it may or may not show a relationship between decriminalization and changes in drug-related morbidity and death.

