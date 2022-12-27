New Jersey, Michigan Lowest Tax Rates While Alaska Having The Highest, According to Reports

William Davis

Key takeaways:

  • The recent Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Report looks deeper at the various cannabis tax rates and models throughout the country, finding that Alaska has the highest recreational cannabis taxes in the country and New Jersey has the lowest.
  • The report was made as a guide for policymakers, journalists, and community members to better understand cannabis tax debates, detailing the cannabis tax system of each state, providing data on revenue from these taxes, explaining the pros and cons of different types of taxes levied on cannabis products, and discussing goals of various tax models.
  • In order to ensure comparisons between states' taxation systems were equal, authors assumed all states would price an ounce of retail marijuana at $100 with a 20% THC potency - wholesale taxes were also applied to the purchase price for each ounce.
  • Alaska had the most taxes by far - an estimated $57.50 on a $100 ounce - largely because of the state’s $50-per-ounce excise tax on flower products; Washington follows Alaska in 2nd place with estimated $47.25/oz taxes; New York, Connecticut, and Nevada round out top five highest-tax states.
  • On the opposite end of the spectrum, New Jersey and Michigan boast the lowest tax amounts at $14.32 and $16 respectively.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HykTl_0juaHAxT00
Photo byImage by wal_172619 from Pixabay

As more states in the U.S. legalize cannabis, each also establishes its own laws and guidelines, resulting in a distinctive patchwork of altering cannabis legislation as you go from legal state to legal state.

This might entail various items, restrictions, and compliance rules from state to state, in addition to variable costs and tax rates.

The Pros and Cons of Cannabis Taxes, a new Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Report that delves further into the various cannabis tax rates and models around the US, concludes that New Jersey has the lowest recreational cannabis taxes and Alaska has the highest.

Given that each state approaches cannabis taxation differently, it is obvious that the situation is a little more difficult than it appears.

This fact, which contrasts with the typical levies related to alcohol, cigarettes, and petrol, is pointed out in the authors' introduction.

In order to help policymakers, journalists, and community members better understand cannabis tax debates, a report was created that outlines each state's cannabis tax structure, provides information on cannabis tax revenue, explains the benefits and drawbacks of various cannabis taxes, and discusses the objectives of various tax models.

With an estimated $57.50 in taxes on a $100 ounce, Alaska has by far the largest taxes, mostly because cannabis flower is subject to a $50 per ounce tax in the state. The remaining $7.50 comes from an Anchorage-specific pricing excise tax.

Alaska is followed by Washington, at $47.25 for a hypothetical $100 ounce, however, the authors also noted that the state's cannabis costs are lower than the national average, so the cost of an ounce would probably be lower.

The ultimate tax paid would probably be less because taxes are computed as a proportion of the retail price.

The other three states with the highest taxes were New York, Connecticut, and Nevada, with rates of $45.37, $45.16, and $41.39 for a hypothetical $100 ounce, respectively.

At $14.32 and $16, respectively, New Jersey and Michigan had the lowest tax rates, ranking last on the list. The tax rate in New Jersey was 6.625%, which is intended to be low to allow legitimate enterprises to compete with the black market.

The authors' estimate, however, could be understated depending on where the tax is implemented as local New Jersey governments have the authority to impose a gross receipts tax on licensed merchants, distributors, and growers.

The writers included a 2% gross receipts tax as a result. 10% excise tax and 6% general sales tax are in place in Michigan.

