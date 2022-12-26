NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Announces Start of Recreational Marijuana Retail Sales

William Davis

Key takeaways:

  • NY Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday that regulated sales of recreational marijuana will begin in the state next week with the opening of a licensed retail shop in Manhattan.
  • The dispensary, which will be operated by Housing Works, is the nation’s largest minority-controlled HIV/AIDS service organization and largest community-based HIV/AIDS service organization, will begin serving customers at its East Village location in New York City on December 29.
  • “We set a course just nine months ago to start New York’s adult-use cannabis market off on the right foot by prioritizing equity, and now, we’re fulfilling that goal," said Hochul in a statement from the governor’s office.
  • "The industry will continue to grow from here, creating inclusive opportunity in every corner of New York State with revenues directed to our schools and revitalizing communities."
  • New York State legalized adult-use cannabis last year with the passage of the Marihuana Regulation and Taxation Act (MRTA).
  • The launch of sales is also a milestone for Hochul’s Seeding Opportunity Initiative, which she announced in March to guide the rollout of New York’s regulated cannabis industry.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0chobw_0juYzhFw00
Photo byTweet by Governor Kathy Hochul

The nation's biggest minority-controlled and community-based HIV/AIDS treatment organization, Housing Works, will open a dispensary in Manhattan on December 29 where sales of adult-use cannabis will be legal and regulated. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement today.

The New York City-based non-profit runs a variety of direct and support services for persons living with HIV/AIDS, the homeless, those who have been jailed in the past, and others who are involved in the legal system. Additionally, it runs a network of philanthropic retail establishments.

Governor Hochul said:

We set a course just nine months ago to start New York's adult-use cannabis market off on the right foot by prioritizing equity, and now, we're fulfilling that goal. The industry will continue to grow from here, creating inclusive opportunity in every corner of New York State with revenues directed to our schools and revitalizing communities.

The dispensary's opening satisfies a promise to begin recreational marijuana retail sales in the state before the year is through.

The Marihuana Regulation and Taxation Act (MRTA), which was passed by the New York State Assembly and signed into law by the previous governor Andrew Cuomo on March 31, 2021, legalized adult-use cannabis.

The beginning of sales also marks an important turning point for Hochul's Seeding Opportunity Initiative, which she unveiled in March to direct the development of New York's legal cannabis market.

This significant occasion will serve as a turning point in the Seeding Opportunity Initiative, which aims to put New York on the right track to achieving the objectives of its cannabis law by developing an adult-use cannabis market that balances the negative effects of cannabis prohibition.

The Initiative, announced by Governor Hochul in March, has made it possible for 280 family farmers in New York State to get licenses to cultivate the first cannabis products for adult consumption.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MhNXe_0juYzhFw00
Photo byTweet by NYS Office of Cannabis Management

The first adult-use dispensaries in New York that have been granted licenses to operate are either owned by successful businesspeople, a close relative with a cannabis conviction (justice involved), or non-profit organizations that offer services to people who have been harmed by the inconsistent enforcement of cannabis prohibition. These tested, safer cannabis products will be sold by these establishments.

Nonprofit organizations, like Housing Works, must also provide employment options for people with marijuana convictions and have at least one board member with a connection to the criminal system.

Since its founding in 1990, Housing Works has provided direct assistance and advocacy programs to New Yorkers who have been entangled in the legal system.

Today, Housing Works' Justice Initiative specifically tailors the organization's assistance to the needs of those who have served time for marijuana-related offenses as well as other ex-offenders.

Housing Works CEO Charles King said:

At our core, we're a healing community dedicated to providing housing, healthcare, and vocational programs for New Yorkers. This opportunity will not only give our team the resources to further our overall mission but to feature and elevate products coming from LGBTQ+, BIPOC, and women-led cannabis brands across the state.

At a CCB meeting on Wednesday, Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) Executive Director Chris Alexander independently disclosed the December 29 opening. He has frequently discussed the state's intention to begin adult-use sales this year.

The majority of the newly licensed businesses will be administered by justice-involved individuals who have been disproportionately affected by the war on drugs, while some will be run by nonprofit groups with a track record of assisting people to rejoin society after serving time in prison.

Hochul, meantime, signed a measure late last month that aims to increase the state's hemp industry by encouraging partnerships to find additional uses for the plant and its derivatives in packaging, building, and other areas.

