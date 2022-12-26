NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Announces Start of Recreational Marijuana Retail Sales

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working with Quickmedcards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry.

Key takeaways:

NY Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday that regulated sales of recreational marijuana will begin in the state next week with the opening of a licensed retail shop in Manhattan.

The dispensary, which will be operated by Housing Works, is the nation’s largest minority-controlled HIV/AIDS service organization and largest community-based HIV/AIDS service organization, will begin serving customers at its East Village location in New York City on December 29.

“We set a course just nine months ago to start New York’s adult-use cannabis market off on the right foot by prioritizing equity, and now, we’re fulfilling that goal," said Hochul in a statement from the governor’s office.

"The industry will continue to grow from here, creating inclusive opportunity in every corner of New York State with revenues directed to our schools and revitalizing communities."

New York State legalized adult-use cannabis last year with the passage of the Marihuana Regulation and Taxation Act (MRTA).

The launch of sales is also a milestone for Hochul’s Seeding Opportunity Initiative, which she announced in March to guide the rollout of New York’s regulated cannabis industry.

Governor Hochul said :

The Initiative, announced by Governor Hochul in March, has made it possible for 280 family farmers in New York State to get licenses to cultivate the first cannabis products for adult consumption.

The first adult-use dispensaries in New York that have been granted licenses to operate are either owned by successful businesspeople, a close relative with a cannabis conviction (justice involved), or non-profit organizations that offer services to people who have been harmed by the inconsistent enforcement of cannabis prohibition. These tested, safer cannabis products will be sold by these establishments.

Nonprofit organizations, like Housing Works, must also provide employment options for people with marijuana convictions and have at least one board member with a connection to the criminal system.

Since its founding in 1990, Housing Works has provided direct assistance and advocacy programs to New Yorkers who have been entangled in the legal system.

Today, Housing Works' Justice Initiative specifically tailors the organization's assistance to the needs of those who have served time for marijuana-related offenses as well as other ex-offenders.

Housing Works CEO Charles King said:

At our core, we're a healing community dedicated to providing housing, healthcare, and vocational programs for New Yorkers. This opportunity will not only give our team the resources to further our overall mission but to feature and elevate products coming from LGBTQ+, BIPOC, and women-led cannabis brands across the state.

At a CCB meeting on Wednesday, Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) Executive Director Chris Alexander independently disclosed the December 29 opening. He has frequently discussed the state's intention to begin adult-use sales this year.

The majority of the newly licensed businesses will be administered by justice-involved individuals who have been disproportionately affected by the war on drugs, while some will be run by nonprofit groups with a track record of assisting people to rejoin society after serving time in prison.

Hochul, meantime, signed a measure late last month that aims to increase the state's hemp industry by encouraging partnerships to find additional uses for the plant and its derivatives in packaging, building, and other areas.