Minnesota to Legalize Cannabis by May, Governor Tim Walz Predicts

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working with Quickmedcards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry.

Key takeaways:

Governor Tim Walz says he expects Minnesota to legalize marijuana by May.

However, House Speaker Melissa Hortman puts the timeline for reform at sometime in the next two years.

Walz is confident that lawmakers will be able to expedite reform in the upcoming legislative session.

State Sen. Nick Frentz believes legalization will pass this session.

Photo by Image by David Mark from Pixabay

According to the governor of Minnesota, marijuana will be legal in his state by the end of May. The House Speaker, though, is moderating such hopes and estimates that change will happen sometime in the next two years.

Since gaining reelection in the November election, which also saw the Democratic-Farmer-Labor party take a narrow Senate majority while maintaining its control of the House, Governor Tim Walz (D) has been particularly optimistic about legalization. Prior to now, he has identified the matter as a major priority that he expects would move in the legislature and be one of the first issues to come to his attention during the 2023 session.

Walz told Semafor’s David Weigel:

I’d say that by May, Minnesota will have gotten this done. I did think it would pass sooner, because I thought it was more of a libertarian issue.

He also discussed the effects of third-party candidates who supported a marijuana-related agenda in previous elections, which some people think was done to sway Democratic votes. The governor claimed the Republicans took advantage of this by nominating stalker candidates under the banner of the marijuana party.

Although House Speaker Melissa Hortman (D) recently stated that this isn't something I would see in the near future, Walz is confident that lawmakers will be able to swiftly enact reform during the upcoming legislative session. Democrats have also internally agreed to discuss the matter in the near future.

Although he agrees with the speaker that there is an issue of time, state senator Nick Frentz (D), an assistant leader in the new DFL Senate majority, expressed his belief that legalization will succeed this session.