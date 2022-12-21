Exeter, RI

Rhode Island Regulators Licensed a Sixth Recreational Marijuana Store as Sales Figures Reach $1.4 Million

William Davis

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working with Quickmedcards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry.

Key takeaways:

  • On December 1st, Rhode Island opened its adult-use market for marijuana, totaling $2.9 million in sales between medicinal and recreational use.
  • Plant-Based Compassionate Care's Sweetspot Dispensary launched its retail store in Exeter on Tuesday, December 22nd, becoming the sixth dispensary in the state.
  • If municipalities did not vote on whether to allow marijuana companies within their borders, establishments were automatically opted in--one of these communities was Exeter.
  • MJBizDaily forecasts that adult-use sales will reach $80 million by the first year and $300 million by the fourth year.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BETRl_0jqAS4Zd00
Photo byImage by SeaweedJeezus from Pixabay

Regulators in Rhode Island granted a license to a sixth dispensary for recreational use and offered an update on cannabis sales since the state's adult-use market opened on December 1.

According to The Providence Journal, Plant-Based Compassionate Care's Sweetspot Dispensary launched its retail store in Exeter on Tuesday.

Data from the state Department of Business Regulation show that since adult use of marijuana became legal in Rhode Island on December 1st, recreational and medicinal marijuana sales have totaled $2.9 million.

According to the Journal, medicinal sales totaled $1.5 million, while recreational sales came to a little under $1.4 million.

Nearly three weeks after sales for recreational use in Rhode Island began with five outlets, Sweetspot Dispensary opened.

One of the few Rhode Island communities that did not vote in November on whether to allow marijuana companies within its borders was Exeter, which is a city in the state's southeast and is roughly an hour from the Massachusetts border.

Adult-use establishments automatically opted in if municipalities did not put the question to voters.

MJBizDaily forecasts that adult-use sales in Rhode Island will reach $80 million in the first year and $300 million by the fourth year.

