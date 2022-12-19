New Mexico Officials Added Anxiety as a New Qualifying Condition to Get Medical Marijuana Card

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working with Quickmedcards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry.

Anxiety disorders now count as a qualifying condition for New Mexico's medical cannabis program, according to officials.

Up to 25% of New Mexico's adult population, or around 465,000 people, may be affected by these conditions, the New Mexico Medical Cannabis Advisory Board said while authorizing the move last month. The decision becomes effective on January 1.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican , the move, which potentially brings thousands of new patients into the legal marijuana program, came about after two advisory board members, physician assistant Stephanie Richmond and Dr. Jean-Paul Dedam, petitioned the board to include anxiety as a qualifying disease.

Stephanie Richmond, a physician assistant and advisory board member, said:

Anxiety isn’t always completely alleviated by the medications that we have available now, and being able to utilize cannabis to treat anxiety disorder is something that is in alignment with the Lynn and Erin Compassionate Use Act to relieve symptoms.

When public petitions to add conditions to the program unexpectedly stopped in 2021 after recreational cannabis was legalized for individuals 21 and over, Richmond claimed she and Dedam inquired if they might submit their own petitions. The other four board members unanimously decided to approve the petition even though Richmond and Dedam withdrew themselves from the process.

Richmond expressed optimism that the policy will lessen the need for benzodiazepines, which are often prescribed medications for anxiety problems but have the potential to become addictive and have unfavorable side effects. Additionally, she believes that it will promote more conversations between patients and physicians regarding the use of the plant, particularly in light of persistent stigmas and misunderstandings.

Dispensary operators see the move as a step in the right direction, but they assert that until more medical practitioners are familiar with the products and their effects, dosage and treatment procedures will ultimately remain the responsibility of cannabis store staff.