Montana Predicts Over $30 Million in Cannabis Tax Revenue

With the legalization of cannabis, it is not surprising that Montana expects tax income from marijuana to increase over the next few years while tax revenue from wine and beer stays the same.

According to updated revenue forecasts from Governor Greg Gianforte's budget proposal, alcohol taxes should slightly increase while revenue from cigarette taxes should decrease, according to Daily Montana .

Although it will only make up a small portion of the overall revenue collected for the general budget, cannabis is expected to make considerable contributions to state coffers.

As per the latest budget plan, the general fund will receive $50.7 million in recreational tax income from marijuana sales in the 2024 fiscal year and $57.7 million in 2025.

Tax income of $30.7 million is anticipated in 2023, the first full year of the Treasure State's adult-use cannabis program implementation. The budget plan also predicts that marijuana sales would generate $61.1 million in gross revenue in 2023 and $91.9 million in 2025.

For instance, it is anticipated that general fund revenue from liquor taxes would amount to $32.6 million in the 2025 fiscal year, which is just $30.1 million more than in 2023.

It's interesting to note that between 2016 and 2019, the average annual growth in the number of alcohol bottles sold was 3.7%. However, after that, the COVID epidemic caused a dramatic surge in alcohol sales. The same sales increased by 16.9%, 20.7%, and 10.6% in 2020, 2021, and 2021, respectively. They have resumed moving at the earlier speed.