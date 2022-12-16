Discovery Partners Institute, The University of Illinois Research Center Plans Cannabis Research Facility

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working with Quickmedcards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry.

High aspirations are held for the opening of a marijuana research facility by the Discovery Partners Institute, a University of Illinois research institution now under construction in the South Loop.

With sponsorship from the cities of Chicago and Illinois, DPI has started looking for an executive director and researchers. However, it has yet to get finance guarantees from either one for the project, which will probably require tens of millions to materialize.

The city and state's first serious endeavor to capitalize on Chicago's critical mass in the marijuana sector is the cannabis research institute. Numerous of the biggest marijuana businesses in the country, including Cresco Labs, Green Thumb Industries, Verano, and PharmaCann, are based in the city and employ thousands of people. Sales of recreational marijuana have increased to approximately $1.5 billion since it became legal three years ago.

With its strengths in agriculture, genetics, and medicine, the University of Illinois sees chances to investigate anything from marijuana cultivation to the effects of cannabis on the human body.

Bill Jackson, executive director of DPI, said :

It’s a natural for us to be a gathering point. It’s an industry that Illinois wants to win in. It’s an industry that’s going to be sizable.

Research on cannabis has not been as extensive as on other subjects since it is prohibited under federal law. Universities are concerned that studying cannabis may jeopardize their government research money for other initiatives. Recent federal law, however, has loosened some of the limitations, making it simpler for researchers to obtain authorization to use cannabis in their studies.

Several colleges, including the University of Mississippi, UCLA, and the University of California San Diego, have marijuana research programs.

Since roughly nine months ago, there have been discussions of creating a housing cannabis research center at DPI, but financing is still uncertain.

Jackson said:

It’s not a wish and a prayer. It will happen. We’ve had long conversations with the city and the state… $50 million wouldn’t be a bad target. Predominantly, funding will come from grants or independent groups.

The CRI will prioritize diversity, equity, and inclusion by giving people of color a way into the cannabis industry through research opportunities (research jobs and research ideation), shared best practices for industry participants (both cultivation and distribution), jobs and internships, partnerships with historically black colleges and universities for research opportunities, and support for research and training through the Illinois Vocational Cannabis Program.