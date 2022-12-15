Court of Appeals Issues a Ruling on Georgia’s Medical Cannabis Licensing Process

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working with Quickmedcards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry.

A complaint alleging corruption in the state's medical marijuana licensing procedure, which authorized two businesses, Florida-based Trulieve and Georgia-based Botanical Sciences, to produce and market cannabis oils, will be heard by the Georgia Court of Appeals.

According to Fox 5 Atlanta , even if the plaintiffs in the lawsuit were unsuccessful in a second attempt to have the Georgia Medical Cannabis Commission's permitting decisions overturned, the court's decision might still have an impact on the sector.

The state medical marijuana commission has granted licenses to Trulieve and Botanical Sciences to cultivate medical cannabis in Georgia after two years of bids, awards, objections, and legal actions.

While some were cutting ribbons, the legal dispute was intensifying. Losing medical marijuana bidders now have the option to contest who was chosen to cultivate medicinal marijuana and how they were chosen, thanks to a recent ruling by the Georgia Court of Appeals.

A total of five medical marijuana businesses that are contesting the license application process are represented by attorneys Jake Evans in Atlanta and Kristen Goodman in Savannah.

Goodman said:

The members of the Medical Cannabis Commission knew who the owners were of these companies, who the companies were affiliated with, and they scored in an arbitrary and frankly sometimes nonsensical way.

The six-company, non-smoking medicinal marijuana industry in Georgia has taken longer than expected to open up; it has now been in development for two years. Only in September of this year were licenses issued to the two permitted businesses.

However, Fox 5 Atlanta noted that it might be months before the court of appeals renders a judgment, meaning the business might already be well underway by then.

