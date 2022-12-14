Restrictions on Cannabis Dispensary Locations Eased by New York Office of Cannabis Management, According to Reports

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working with Quickmedcards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry.

Last week, the New York Office of Cannabis Management loosened limitations on where the state's first marijuana dispensaries might be built, giving the owners more freedom to pick the location of their retail operation. Prior to the reform, the new business owners had to accept a retail space that had been allotted to them by a government organization.

Photo by Image by Sire Printing from Pixabay

The modification offers new retail cannabis shop licensees autonomy in picking the site for the company as long as they have state permission and comes just three weeks before regulated retail sales of recreational cannabis are expected to start in New York.

The Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY), the organization responsible for giving new cannabis company owners access to funding and real estate to establish their enterprises, is anticipated to have less strain as a result of the new regulation.

According to a story from The New York Times, the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM), the state's cannabis regulatory body, revealed the move in a statement on Friday.

The OCM revealed last month that 28 persons with prior cannabis-related convictions and eight charity groups that assist those with cannabis-related arrests or convictions have received the first thirty-two Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses.

The licensees are qualified for a turnkey dispensary location under the proposal to set up shop there. There are concerns that retail sales won't start before the end of the year since DASNY has so far had difficulty securing and preparing the retail locations required to open the 175 cannabis outlets scheduled under the CAURD licensing scheme.

Chief Equity Officer of the OCM Damian Fagon stated that the agency made the adjustment following discussions with the initial recipients of licenses, many of whom indicated a wish for more flexibility with the location of their stores. Additionally, the ruling lessens the pressure on DASNY to expedite the lease process.